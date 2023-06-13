EA Sports FC is set to release this year as the successor of the FIFA series. The game will not be short of competition in the aftermath of losing the FIFA licensing. Three games will be available this year as alternatives to the popular gaming series.

EA Sports FC 24 is set to feature the typical modes that its FIFA series was hugely popular for. From Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs to classic offline modes such as Career Mode, EA will not be abandoning their principles for the rebranding of their gaming series.

EA also maintains its major licensing agreements with FIFPro. The UEFA competitions and major leagues will all be featured in the new game.

But what features will the other games have that are dissimilar to EA's offering? And could they be set to genuinely rival this year's release of EAFC 24?

EA Sports had to compete solely wi Pro Evolution Soccer for many years. But now Ultimate Football League is set to emerge as a genuine competitor to the EA football series.

UFL is being developed by Strikerz Inc. The game will be free-to-play which should encourage newcomers to try out the game. The game has even managed to sign a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo - the footballing superstar will be the face of the new game.

The game will initially focus on online play, with its flagship game mode being similar to FUT. However, a key difference will be that progress in the game will not reset each year. This could provide a huge upper hand over EAFC - players can grind the game knowing that their progress will be carried over several years, rather than resetting each September.

In terms of offline play, a typical kick-off mode will be featured, but a Career Mode-style game mode could be added after the game's initial release.

In terms of licensing the game has the rights to feature around 5,000 players, this is not as broad as FIFA 23's figure of around 19,000 players. Partnerships have however been made with major clubs such as West Ham United and Sporting Club.

UFL's approach in making the game free-to-play and offering longevity through its online mode could certainly make it a huge competitor for the EAFC series.

eFootball is Konami's successor to the PES series. The game had been overshadowed by FIFA for several years, and a change in approach was made with the eFootball series.

The game become free-to-play but up to now, this has not made a difference to the dominance FIFA has over Konami's football game.

In terms of game modes, eFootball features myClub which is similar to FUT. This offers a fun concept that allows players to build a custom team filled with their favourite stars. This mode is heavily lacking compared to Ultimate Team, as it features few gameplay offerings inside the mode. There is no FUT Champions alternative, and the mode perhaps lacks a competitive edge to compare to EA Sports' flagship online game mode.

eFootball's graphics are spectacular, but in terms of player movements and animations, the gameplay is nowhere near as authentic as EA Sports gameplay.

Konami has struggled to compete with EA with their football game for many years now, and it is unlikely that will change shortly.

1 Goals

Goals similar to UFL is aiming to offer a modern approach to football gaming that could rival EAFC. The game will be free-to-play and will offer cross-play between Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as Microsoft Windows.

Goals promise to offer a game that is suitable for casual and competitive players. The game offers a much different style to the others mentioned. It will feature no real-life players, and instead, you will create your own players that will be unique.

This game could be ideal for gamers who want to completely escape the reality of real life. Gaming was created as a form of escapism, a football game set in a fantasy world which features computer-generated characters could offer just that.

Could these games be set to take advantage of EAFC losing the FIFA licensing? These are uncertain times for football gaming, and anyone could come out on top.