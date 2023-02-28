Who did everyone vote for in FIFA's 'The Best' awards?

The full votes for FIFA's The Best Men's Player award have been revealed.

The captain, the coach one member of media from each country has to vote for three players in 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Lionel Messi claimed the prize ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

But who did everyone vote for?

It's always interesting to see who everyone votes for.

And there were some rather strange votes from players and coaches alike.

Let's show the full breakdown of every player and coaches vote.

Every player's vote for FIFA 'The Best' Men's Player

So, where do we start in terms of the player votes?

We've already explained how David Alaba is getting disgusting abuse from Real Madrid fans for his vote...

READ MORE: David Alaba FIFA vote: Real Madrid fans abuse Austrian after his votes revealed

Let's start with someone who didn't even vote.

You may see that Pepe, not Cristiano Ronaldo, did the voting for Portugal. That's despite Ronaldo being the national team captain. Was this some form of protest from Ronaldo? He wasn't included in the nominees and, therefore, couldn't be voted for.

And there's Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian captain.

Salah was one of the few voters not to include Messi, Mbappe or Benzema in his three picks. Perhaps he thought he had a chance of winning the award so didn't want to give points to his rivals. Instead, he went for Vinícius Junior, Kevin De Bruyne and Achraf Hakimi. Bizarre.

The winner, Messi, had a tough choice between his Paris Saint-Germain teammates Neymar or Mbappe. He perhaps realised who his biggest competitor was and went for Neymar as his No.1, with Mbappe in second and Benzema in third.

The captain of Gabon, Lloyd Palun, also caught our eye. The defender, who plays for Bastia in France, went for Julián Álvarez as his first pick with Benzema and Robert Lewandowski in third. No Messi or Mbappe...

And a shoutout to Guyana's Sam Cox, who picked England's Jude Bellingham above Messi and Mbappe.

Every coach's vote for FIFA 'The Best' Men's Player

There's only one place to start when it comes to the coach's vote.

What on earth was Spain boss, Luis de la Fuente, thinking?

We feel that voting for Julián Álvarez, Jude Bellingham and Luka Modrić in that order is just showing a complete disregard to the whole award. Don't get us wrong, they are three very good players but not to include Messi, Mbappe or Benzema was just odd. Especially when you consider De La Fuente is the manager of one of the most successful nations in world football.

The coach of Botswana, Mogomotsi Mpote, opted for Julián Álvarez, Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe in another rather strange vote.

Michael Franz Müller of South Korea went for Bellingham in first, Erling Haaland in second and Hakimi in third.

And respect to Malawi coach, Mario Marinică, who voted for Haaland, Hakimi and Sadio Mane.

Slovakia's Francesco Calzona also ignored the three players who finished on the podium with votes for Kevin De Bruyne, Haaland and Vinícius Jr.

Incidentally, Gareth Southgate went for a sensible trio of Messi, Modrić and Mbappé.