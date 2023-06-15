FIFA has contained a seemingly endless list of iconic songs in its soundtracks over the years.

Well-known artists have offered up some of their greatest hits, and the EA Sports franchise has even offered a platform for emerging stars to showcase their talents.

The FIFA series is due to come to an end this year, at least in its current format. The long-term video game series is to be taken over by a new title, EA Sports FC. The new game will undoubtedly feature a wide range of top musicians, and soon-to-be iconic beats as a result.

It is an ideal time to look back across the series, specifically at its musical offerings. What were the best bangers that ever featured on a FIFA soundtrack?

Based purely on our opinion, here are the greatest songs ever.

21 Beck - Dreams

This feel-good song from FIFA 16's soundtrack opens our list. The perfect upbeat song to calm down that post-match rage. Beck has a unique style as a singer-songwriter, and FIFA 16 allowed his talents to be distributed to the mainstream musical world.

20 Superorganism - Something For Your M.I.N.D

Genius

One of the most catchy beats from the FIFA 18 soundtrack. Something for your M.I.N.D. is another simple, upbeat FIFA classic. Superorganism's entry into the FIFA series was perfectly suited for the game. A peculiar theme which was well-received by fans of the series - the song is likely to trigger nostalgia in most FIFA players.

19 Tash Sultana - Jungle

Another FIFA 18 hit was brought by Tash Sultana - an Australian singer-songwriter. A common theme among many songs on this list is that they almost create their own unique genre. Sultana offered just that. No other song throughout the entire FIFA soundtrack can compare in style to the iconic FIFA 18 track.

18 Kasabian - Stevie

An example of established musicians offering their talents to the FIFA soundtrack. The release of Stevie in FIFA 15 certainly helped the band to grow further. It offered an introduction for many FIFA players, who became long-term fans of the rock band.

17 Foster the People - Call It What You Want

This song is one of the most memorable aspects of the FIFA 12 title. It will take fans back to memories of Frank Ribery's skills and Robin Van Persie's lethal left boot. There is heaps of nostalgia attached to this song for FIFA fans.

16 Moby - Bodyrock

Moby's Bodyrock was simply a song that fitted the game perfectly. A lively backdrop when navigating the menus, or practising skills in the arena. This song was the highlight of FIFA 2001 and is one of the most iconic sounds of the series.

15 Young Fathers - Border Girl

Ninja Tune

Border Girl by Young Fathers was another relaxing beat of a relatively recent FIFA release. It was by far the greatest hit on the FIFA 19 soundtrack. A rare shining light in what was a poor addition to the gaming series that year.

14 Little Simz - Offence

Little Simz's Offence was a modern masterpiece that represented one of the standout songs of FIFA 20. One of the few rap songs featured on this list. A concept well suited for EA Sports FIFA with perfect conviction that made it a fan favourite that year.

13 New Order - Blue Monday

IMDB

New Order was a popular band before their introduction to the FIFA series. Like Kasabian, their addition to the game was guaranteed to be a hit success. The clear standout of FIFA Football 2005's soundtrack.

12 Fatboy Slim - Rockafeller Skank

Fatboy's Slim's Rockafeller Skank is perhaps only a source of nostalgia for the older FIFA-playing generation. However, it is undoubtedly one of the greatest songs ever to grace the series. The tune is as iconic as they come and is incredibly well-known by music lovers in general.

11 Foals - My Number

FIFA 15 featured many hit songs in its soundtrack. My Number by Foals was one of the standouts, it was a perfect supplement to using an overpowered Bundesliga team in the game. Marco Reus provided the quality on the pitch, and Foals delivered off it.

10 Bakar - Big Dreams

Yet another that just screams FIFA. A perfect upbeat addition to FIFA 19 that quickly became one of the series' most adored hits of all time. FUT Champions' losses were quickly eased upon hearing this iconic tune.

9 K-OS - Born To Run

Genius

A perfect accomplice to the gaming series at the time, EA Sports was fast advancing beyond Pro Evolution Soccer as the leading football video game. The song is sure to take any long-term FIFA fan back to the days of prime Manchester United, or Ronaldinho still showcasing his skills at Barcelona.

8 Caesars - Jerk It Out

FIFA Football 2004 is not particularly well known for its soundtrack, but more for featuring some of football's most iconic stars ever. Jerk it Out was an ideal musical addition in between controlling greats such as Rivaldo and Paulo Maldini on the pitch.

7 Two Door Cinema Club - I Can Talk

FIFA has often offered a platform for indie bands to represent their talents over the years. The FIFA 11 soundtrack featured Two Door Cinema Club's 'I Can Talk' and the track represents what FIFA songs are all about. The gaming series helps to connect the sport and musical world, catapulting upcoming musicians to worldwide stars.

6 John Newman - Love Me Again

One of the highlights of FIFA 14. An excellent song that quickly hit the mainstream outside the game too. Love Me Again is certainly one of the greatest songs that has ever graced a FIFA soundtrack.

5 Imagine Dragons - On Top Of The World

IMDB

Imagine Dragons are an immensely popular band and the fact they appeared in FIFA 14 certainly contributed to their growth. After defeating your opponent with the likes of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Jakub Blaszczykowski's exhilarating pace, you had the song to represent your mood - On Top of the World.

4 Bastille - Send Them Off

You have just scored a hat trick with Alex Hunter in The Journey. This song comes on, and you have reached the pinnacle of the FIFA 17 gaming experience. Bastille are hugely popular worldwide, and their song Send Them Off certainly did not disappoint in the 2016 release.

3 The Kooks - Around Town

Genius

FIFA 15 helped to broadcast the talents of many musicians to the wider world. The Kooks were one of those who benefited. They are now a hugely successful indie band, and their hit 'Around Town' that featured in the FIFA soundtrack represented a key step in their growth.

2 Disclosure - F For You

The English electronic music duo made a huge mark on the FIFA series with 'F For You'. The song was featured in the FIFA 14 title and is by far one of the greatest musical offerings of any edition of the series.