The Live Draw for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place at 6pm GMT (7pm CET) on Thursday 5th December 2024.

The revamped international club competition has been expanded to 32 teams to mirror the current format of the FIFA World Cup. It divides the 32 teams into eight groups of four. The winner and runner-up in each group then progresses to a knockout rounds. Unlike the World Cup, however, the Club World Cup does not have a third-place playoff.

The Club World Cup draw includes a number of high-profile European clubs, with qualification for clubs within the UEFA Confederation based on Champions League performances over the last four seasons - although only two clubs from each country are allowed. There are also teams from the five other footballing confederations, which have each been allotted smaller quotas. A final spot is given to a team from the host nation. FIFA invited Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to the tournament as an award for winning the MLS Supporters' Shield, the prize for winning the regular season.

Quotas Per Confederation:

UEFA (Europe) - 12

COMMEBOL (South America) - 6

AFC (Asia) - 4

CAF (Africa) - 4

CONCACAF (North and Central America) - 4

OFC (Oceana) - 1

Draw Rules

The total 32 teams have been split into four pots, based on the ranking factors that allowed them to qualify for the tournament.

Pot 1 - The four highest-ranking teams from Europe and South America

Pot 2 - The remaining eight teams from Europe

Pot 3 - Two highest-ranking teams from Asia, Africa, North and Central America, and South America's two remaining clubs

Pot 4 - Two remaining teams from Asia, Africa, North and Central America, Oceana's representative and the team from the host nation invited by FIFA (Inter Miami)

Draw Constraints

No group can feature more than one team from the same confederation, except for UEFA. Two European clubs are allowed in four of the eight groups.

Clubs from the same country cannot be in the same group.

All clubs from Pot 1 will be allocated to the first position of the group in which they are drawn

Both USA clubs (Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders) will be allocated to fourth position in Group A and Group B for scheduling purposes.

Draw Pots

Pot Clubs 1 Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate, Fluminense 2 Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Porto, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Juventus, Salzburg 3 Al Hilal, Ulsan HD, Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Monterrey, Club Leon, Boca Juniors, Batafogo 4 Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain, Esperance Sportive de Tunisie, Mamelodi Sundowns, PAchuca, Seattle Souners, Auckland City, Inter Miami

Live Draw

The Live Draw will start at 6pm UK-time. Once the draw has concluded, the full match schedule including stadiums and kickoff times will be released. You can watch the draw in full in the video below.