The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the biggest tournament in the competition's history, with its expanded number of 32 teams competing for the ultimate prize this summer. Given that there is no World Cup, European Championships or Copa America this year, most eyes will be on the Club World Cup, where Champions League-winning teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City will be taking part.

Add to that the likes of Bayern Munich, River Plate and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and you have the perfect recipe for what could be one of the all-time great tournaments. Lasting almost a month and being held across various stadiums in the USA, the Club World Cup promises to attract eyes from all corners of the world. Given the expense FIFA and Gianni Infantino have gone to in making sure teams and fans take the competition seriously, it's no surprise the Club World Cup is set to offer the biggest rewards in competition history.

Prize Money for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Winners

Manchester City players celebrate with the trophy on the podium after winning the Club World Cup final

A total prize money pot of $1bn (£775m) is available, although FIFA have made the decision to distribute this in a number of ways. Firstly, an amount in the region of $250m is being put aside from that initial prize money to be reserved for clubs not taking part in the tournament.

The Guardian have reported that with FIFA being committed to keeping all revenue from the tournament within the game, they are aware of trying to help out teams who were not one of the 32 teams selected to play at the competition. Therefore, solidarity payments to clubs who didn't get an invitation will be on the agenda, although the final amount will be decided once the revenues created by the tournament are officially confirmed at the end.

Club World Cup Winners List

Year

Winner

Runner-Up

2000

Corinthians

Vasco da Gama

2005

Sao Paulo

Liverpool

2006

Internacional

Barcelona

2007

AC Milan

Boca Juniors

2008

Manchester United

LDU Quito

2009

Barcelona

Estudiantes

2010

Inter Milan

TP Mazembe

2011

Barcelona

Santos

2012

Corinthians

Chelsea

2013

Bayern Munich

Raja Casablanca

2014

Real Madrid

San Lorenzo

2015

Barcelona

River Plate

2016

Real Madrid

Kashima Antlers

2017

Real Madrid

Gremio

2018

Real Madrid

Al-Ain

2019

Liverpool

Flamengo

2020

Bayern Munich

Tigres UANL

2021

Chelsea

Palmeiras

2022

Real Madrid

Al-Hilal

2023

Manchester City

Fluminense

In terms of the winners, some estimates suggest that the prize money could be around $100m (£77.5m), which would be around the same as teams winning the Champions League - this despite only playing seven games in total from the group stages to the final. The enormous amount of prize money is largely funded by FIFA's $1bn broadcast deal with DAZN, which confirmed that every match from the Club World Cup would be shown via their streaming platform.

How Much Prize Money was Offered for 2023 Club World Cup

club world cup logo

As mentioned previously, the 2025 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup is by far and away the biggest and most financially rewarding iteration of the competition. Compared to previous tournaments, there is simply no comparison. In 2023, when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City ran out comfortable winners over Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0, the Citizens were awarded $5m - this came from the initial $16m prize money pot that was shared out between all seven clubs competing at the tournament.

Fluminense were given $4m for finishing as runners-up, while the team that finished third received $2.5m - just $500,000 more than the team that came fourth. As they won the Champions League in the 2022/2023 season, City were handed a bye straight to the semi-finals stage of the competition, meaning that they were guaranteed to at least walk away with $2m from the prize pot.