The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the biggest tournament in the competition's history, with its expanded number of 32 teams competing for the ultimate prize this summer. Given that there is no World Cup, European Championships or Copa America this year, most eyes will be on the Club World Cup, where Champions League-winning teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City will be taking part.

Add to that the likes of Bayern Munich, River Plate and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and you have the perfect recipe for what could be one of the all-time great tournaments. Lasting almost a month and being held across various stadiums in the USA, the Club World Cup promises to attract eyes from all corners of the world. Given the expense FIFA and Gianni Infantino have gone to in making sure teams and fans take the competition seriously, it's no surprise the Club World Cup is set to offer the biggest rewards in competition history.

Prize Money for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Winners

A total prize money pot of $1bn (£775m) is available, although FIFA have made the decision to distribute this in a number of ways. Firstly, an amount in the region of $250m is being put aside from that initial prize money to be reserved for clubs not taking part in the tournament.

The Guardian have reported that with FIFA being committed to keeping all revenue from the tournament within the game, they are aware of trying to help out teams who were not one of the 32 teams selected to play at the competition. Therefore, solidarity payments to clubs who didn't get an invitation will be on the agenda, although the final amount will be decided once the revenues created by the tournament are officially confirmed at the end.

Club World Cup Winners List Year Winner Runner-Up 2000 Corinthians Vasco da Gama 2005 Sao Paulo Liverpool 2006 Internacional Barcelona 2007 AC Milan Boca Juniors 2008 Manchester United LDU Quito 2009 Barcelona Estudiantes 2010 Inter Milan TP Mazembe 2011 Barcelona Santos 2012 Corinthians Chelsea 2013 Bayern Munich Raja Casablanca 2014 Real Madrid San Lorenzo 2015 Barcelona River Plate 2016 Real Madrid Kashima Antlers 2017 Real Madrid Gremio 2018 Real Madrid Al-Ain 2019 Liverpool Flamengo 2020 Bayern Munich Tigres UANL 2021 Chelsea Palmeiras 2022 Real Madrid Al-Hilal 2023 Manchester City Fluminense

In terms of the winners, some estimates suggest that the prize money could be around $100m (£77.5m), which would be around the same as teams winning the Champions League - this despite only playing seven games in total from the group stages to the final. The enormous amount of prize money is largely funded by FIFA's $1bn broadcast deal with DAZN, which confirmed that every match from the Club World Cup would be shown via their streaming platform.

How Much Prize Money was Offered for 2023 Club World Cup

As mentioned previously, the 2025 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup is by far and away the biggest and most financially rewarding iteration of the competition. Compared to previous tournaments, there is simply no comparison. In 2023, when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City ran out comfortable winners over Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0, the Citizens were awarded $5m - this came from the initial $16m prize money pot that was shared out between all seven clubs competing at the tournament.

Fluminense were given $4m for finishing as runners-up, while the team that finished third received $2.5m - just $500,000 more than the team that came fourth. As they won the Champions League in the 2022/2023 season, City were handed a bye straight to the semi-finals stage of the competition, meaning that they were guaranteed to at least walk away with $2m from the prize pot.