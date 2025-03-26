FIFA have confirmed the winner of the Club World Cup will receive $125m, the biggest prize money for a club football tournament over a seven-game format.

The Club World Cup takes place this summer between June 14 and July 13 in the United States, with Manchester City and Chelsea representing England.

The 32 clubs competing will share a participation prize pool of $525m. FIFA has now finalised a complex model that recognises what each club brings to the tournament, meaning the minimum funds per team will differ. They believe this is a fair way of rewarding clubs based on their stature and have been working with the European Club Association (ECA) to align. It means that Manchester City or Chelsea will receive more to participate than Auckland City.

There is a further $475m for sporting performance. This covers win bonuses for each game, which will be the same for every club.

Chelsea and Man City Learn Minimum Prize Pot

Sides will also profit from wins and progression in tournament

GIVEMESPORT understands the ECA agreement is complex, and European clubs will earn different minimum amounts based on several factors including their club ranking and revenue. However, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are expected to receive a minimum participation fee of almost $40m, plus the win-by-win or round-by-round prize money. The exact range European clubs will earn is $12.81m-$38.19m.

As a minimum participation fee, Conmebol clubs will receive $15.21m to enter, Concacaf, CAF and AFC ones $9.55m and OFC teams pocket $3.58m.

On top of this clubs can earn prize money based on sporting performance. The break-down is:

Club World Cup 2025 Prize Money Group Stage $2m/$1m per win/draw Round of 16 $7.5m Quarter-Final $13.125m Semi-Final $21m Finalist $30m Winner $40m

FIFA will not keep a dollar from the Club World Cup. All revenue will be redistributed into club football through prize money. And FIFA hope to raise an additional $250m for club football across the world. The final solidarity payment will be determined by the commercial success of the tournament.

“The distribution model of the FIFA Club World Cup reflects the pinnacle of club football and represents the biggest-ever prize money for a football tournament comprising a seven-match group stage and playoff format with a potential payout of $125 million foreseen for the winners,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“In addition to the prize money for the participating teams, there is an unprecedented solidarity investment programme where we have a target of an additional $250 million being provided to club football across the world. This solidarity will undoubtedly provide a significant boost in our ongoing efforts in making football truly global.

“Not only that, but FIFA will neither retain any funding for this tournament, as all revenues will be distributed to club football, nor will it touch FIFA’s reserves, which are set aside for global football development through the 211 FIFA Member Associations.”

DAZN will air all 63 games of the Club World Cup as part of a $1bn broadcast deal.

