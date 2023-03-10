Highlights Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United in 2023 prompted FIFA's Pierluigi Collina to consider a new "mercy rule".

The rule could spare teams that were being beaten heavily further humiliation towards the end of games.

It's the heaviest defeat that Man United have suffered during the Premier League era.

Following Manchester United's 7-0 loss to Liverpool in March 2023, FIFA considered introducing a controversial new rule to help teams at risk of being humiliated by their opponents. Pierluigi Collina, the legendary match official and FIFA's refereeing chief, questioned referee Andrew Madley's decision to only add three minutes of injury time during the infamous rout at Anfield. However, he later admitted FIFA could bring in a "mercy rule" in similar situations.

Madley added three minutes towards the end of Liverpool's emphatic win against their fierce rivals, despite seven goals being scored and 10 substitutions being made. FIFA were pushing for more stoppage time at this point, following the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, and Premier League matches now regularly have games that with lengthier periods of time added on at the end of second halves.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool's 7-0 triumph against Manchester United in 2023 was their biggest-ever win over their rivals.

The Premier League have moved back and forth on their rules when it comes to stoppage time. Towards the start of the 2023-24 season, matches frequently lasted for longer than 100 minutes - although that trend has calmed down - to some extend, at least - during the second part of the campaign.

Pierluigi Collina Questioned Added Time

There were two examples in the same weekend

Collina believes referees used 'common sense' to help Man Utd and West Ham, who were both beaten comfortably by fellow Premier League sides on the same weekend. The ex-referee claimed (per The Times):

“Ten matches were played in the Premier League and four matches exceeded 100 minutes [that weekend]. Two of them should have been higher than this only because they were 7-0 and 4-0 [Brighton v West Ham United] and the referee probably decided not to consider the additional time to be given accurately."

In the case of the Liverpool vs Man United thrashing, the Italian went on to explain: "Six goals were scored in the second half [at Anfield]. I can understand that giving quite a relevant amount of additional time when it is 7-0 is difficult to understand in this specific match. But if the regulations of the competition say that the entire goal difference is relevant for the ranking at the end even one goal scored or not scored can make the difference.”

FIFA Considered 'Mercy Rule'

Idea was suggested following Liverpool 7-0 Man United

Rather than 'common sense' being used in these situations, Collina stated a 'mercy rule' could have been implemented. He said:

“Maybe in the future, we may consider saying that additional time has not to be given at the end of the match if there is a difference bigger than X goals between the two teams, but that would be in the laws of the game."

“Now it is common sense — but common sense is not common sense if it affects someone. In Spain v Costa Rica at the [2022] World Cup, Spain were leading 6-0 and eight minutes of additional time were given. Spain scored one [more] goal in additional time [to make it 7-0] and that goal could have cost Spain or Costa Rica qualification for the next round of the competition.”

FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, suggested that leagues would start being monitored to ensure they're using FIFA's method of time-keeping. It's yet to be seen whether the Premier League will move back to this method of added time in the future.