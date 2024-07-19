Highlights FIFA launched a global club competition between teams from all six confederations at the start of the 21st century.

European sides have dominated the tournament, winning every edition since 2012.

Manchester City secured their first Club World Cup victory in 2023 with a 4-0 win against Fluminense.

The FIFA Club World Cup was founded back in 2000, with Corinthians of Brazil winning the inaugural title. From 2001 to 2004, the tournament was put on hold due to the collapse of a marketing partnership between FIFA and International Sport and Leisure. Since 2005, though, the competition has been played every year to crown the best club side on the planet.

The current format sees seven teams compete, including the winners of the continental trophies in Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania as well as the CONCACAF federation, which represents North, Central America and the Carribean. The national champion from the host nation also earns a spot in the competition. It is a seeded knockout tournament, with the UEFA Champions League winners entering the semi-final stage.

However, the competition will be controversially expanded to 32 teams split into eight groups of four in 2025. Here is an in-depth guide to the history of the global jamboree ahead of the format changes.

Club World Cup Winners List

Premier League teams have dominated in recent years

Since the Club World Cup's formation in 2000, 12 different teams have won the competition, with Manchester City the most recent winners following their 4-0 triumph against Fluminense in the 2023 final. Only four teams have won the tournament on multiple occasions; Real Madrid, Barcelona, Corinthians and Bayern Munich.

Spanish clubs have won the competition eight times since 2009 - more than any other nation. Brazil has enjoyed success as well, winning the tournament four times and reaching the final on six occasions. In fact, Brazilian teams have played in 10 Club World Cup finals overall, which is one more than teams from Spain. English clubs have dominated the competition in recent times, winning three of the last five iterations.

The first edition of the Club World Cup final was an all-Brazilian affair between Corinthians and Vasco da Gama at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. There were 73,000 fans in attendance to see Corinthians lift the trophy after winning a penalty shootout. Only two European clubs competed in the 2000 tournament, but for the 2025 tournament, 12 teams from across Europe are set to take part from June to July.

Club World Cup Winners List Year Winner Runner-Up 2000 Corinthians Vasco da Gama 2005 Sao Paulo Liverpool 2006 Internacional Barcelona 2007 AC Milan Boca Juniors 2008 Manchester United LDU Quito 2009 Barcelona Estudiantes 2010 Inter Milan TP Mazembe 2011 Barcelona Santos 2012 Corinthians Chelsea 2013 Bayern Munich Raja Casablanca 2014 Real Madrid San Lorenzo 2015 Barcelona River Plate 2016 Real Madrid Kashima Antlers 2017 Real Madrid Gremio 2018 Real Madrid Al-Ain 2019 Liverpool Flamengo 2020 Bayern Munich Tigres UANL 2021 Chelsea Palmeiras 2022 Real Madrid Al-Hilal 2023 Manchester City Fluminense

Teams with the Most Club World Cup Titles

Real Madrid in a league of their own

Real Madrid have won the Club World Cup five times. The first of these was in 2014, when they beat San Lorenzo of Argentina in the final, thanks to goals from Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale. From 2016 to 2018, they won the competition every year, beating Kashima Antlers, Gremio and Al Ain in the respective finals. Their most recent triumph came in 2022 when they beat Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 5-3 in the final.

Barcelona, Madrid's fierce rivals, are the second-most successful side in the competition's history, winning it on three occasions. They beat Estudiantes and Santos in 2009 and 2011, respectively, before their most recent victory against River Plate in 2015. Corinthians and Bayern Munich have won the competition twice and, alongside Madrid, are the only teams to boast a 100% win record in Club World Cup finals.

Most Successful Teams in Club World Cup History Rank Team Nation Years Won Titles 1 Real Madrid Spain 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 5 2 Barcelona Spain 2009, 2011, 2015 3 3= Corinthians Brazil 2000, 2012 2 Bayern Munich Germany 2013, 2020 5= Sao Paulo Brazil 2005 1 Internacional Brazil 2006 AC Milan Italy 2007 Manchester United England 2008 Inter Milan Italy 2010 Liverpool England 2019 Chelsea England 2021 Manchester City England 2023

Teams with the Most Club World Cup Final Appearances

Spanish giants have been regular finalists

There are only six teams that have played in multiple Club World Cup finals. This includes Chelsea and Liverpool, who both failed in their first attempt at winning the competition. Rafa Benitez's side faced Sao Paulo in the 2005 final, which they lost 1-0 thanks to a 27th-minute goal from Mineiro. Seven years later, Chelsea lost their first final in the Club World Cup to Corinthians. Reflecting on the match in 2012, which remains the most recent triumph for a non-European side, Corinthians goalkeeper Cassio said:

“I still get emotional thinking about it. The airport when we were flying out to Japan, it was crazy, unbelievable. Then when we played the whole stadium was black and white. The noise was deafening. There's no words to describe the support we received.”

Barcelona also lost their first attempt at this tournament. In 2006, they suffered a 1-0 reverse against Internacional, with Adriano Gabiru grabbing a late winner against a team stacked with Andres Iniesta, Deco and Ronaldinho. City will be looking to join this list of clubs with multiple final appearances in the 2025 edition, as well as Inter Milan, who won the competition back in 2010.

Teams with the Most Club World Cup Final Appearances Rank Team Finals 1 Real Madrid 5 2 Barcelona 4 3= Corinthians 2 Bayern Munich 2 Liverpool 2 Chelsea 2

Players with the Most Club World Cup Titles

Retired Real Madrid icon leads the way

No player has won more Club World Cups than Toni Kroos. The former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid midfielder won six global crowns during his career - five with Madrid and one with Bayern. There are six players with five titles, all of whom were part of the same Real side as Kroos.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the tournament with two different clubs. The Portuguese icon's first triumph was back in 2008 for the Red Devils, before winning it four times with Spain's most successful club. Current and former Madrid players dominate this list due to the club's overwhelming success in the Club World Cup since its inauguration in 2000.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mateo Kovacic has won the FIFA Club World Cup with three different clubs. He is the only player in history to achieve this feat.

Most Successful Players in Club World Cup History Rank Player Titles Club(s) 1 Toni Kroos 6 Bayern Munich and Real Madrid 2= Dani Carvajal 5 Real Madrid Karim Benzema 5 Real Madrid Nacho Fernandez 5 Real Madrid Luka Modric 5 Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo 5 Manchester United and Real Madrid Mateo Kovacic 5 Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City 8= Marcelo 4 Real Madrid Sergio Ramos 4 Real Madrid Keylor Navas 4 Real Madrid Gareth Bale 4 Real Madrid Isco 4 Real Madrid Raphael Varane 4 Real Madrid Marco Asensio 4 Real Madrid

Coaches with Most Club World Cup Titles

European managers have enjoyed the most success

Pep Guardiola has won the most Club World Cup titles as a coach. The Catalan tactician has lifted the trophy four times with three different clubs. The first two of these titles were claimed during his time at Barcelona in 2009 and 2011. Two years later, he won the tournament with Bayern Munich before his latest victory with City in 2023.

Guardiola can boast one more Club World Cup title than Carlo Ancelotti, who has won the competition with AC Milan and Real Madrid. He will be looking to equal the City manager's tally in 2025, following Madrid's Champions League victory in 2024, which qualified them for the expanded format. Zinedine Zidane is the only other manager to win the competition on multiple occasions, with consecutive victories at the helm of Madrid in 2016 and 2017.

Most Successful Coaches in Club World Cup History Rank Manager Titles Club(s) 1 Pep Guardiola 4 Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City 2 Carlo Ancelotti 3 AC Milan, Real Madrid 3 Zinedine Zidane 2 Real Madrid 4= Rafael Benitez 1 Inter Milan Oswaldo de Oliveira 1 Corinthians Paulo Autuori 1 Sao Paulo Abel Braga 1 Internacional Sir Alex Ferguson 1 Manchester United Tite 1 Corinthians Luis Enrique 1 Barcelona Santiago Solari 1 Real Madrid Jurgen Klopp 1 Liverpool Hansi Flick 1 Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel 1 Chelsea

Information gathered from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19th July 2024.