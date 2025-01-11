Summary The highest-rated defenders in FIFA history have been revealed.

Modern-day stars Sergio Ramos and Virgil van Dijk sneak onto the list.

Italian legend Alessandro Nesta features twice, whilst Fabio Cannavaro misses out.

In the world of EA Sports FC 25 – and any previous football games – ratings are always one of the most controversial topics. Players are desperate to be seen as the highest-rated stars in the game so that they can brag towards their teammates. It can also help them market themselves as well.

However, every year, defenders are always underrated. They are very rarely considered as main contenders to win the Ballon d'Or, but there's no denying their talent. They are key cogs in the system, acting as the last line of defence whilst also kickstarting attacks by playing out from the back.

Due to this, and following the highest-rated starting 11 of all time in FIFA history, we have decided to reveal the best defenders in the franchise's history. Players could be included more than once if they had a plethora of high-rated cards, whilst it's important to consider that the thought process between ratings has changed over the years. Some of the greatest defenders of all time are therefore not included.

Highest-Rated FIFA Defenders of All Time Rank Name Year Club at the time Rating 1= Roberto Carlos FIFA 05 Real Madrid 94 1= Alessandro Nesta FIFA 05 AC Milan 94 1= Fernando Hierro FIFA 02 Real Madrid 94 4= Rio Ferdinand FIFA 03 Manchester United 93 4= Sol Campbell FIFA 05 Arsenal 93 4= Alessandro Nesta FIFA 01 Lazio 93 7. Lilian Thuram FIFA 05 Juventus 92 8. Sergio Ramos FIFA 19 Real Madrid 91 9. Virgil van Dijk FIFA 20 Liverpool 90

9 Virgil van Dijk – 90

Liverpool, FIFA 20

Close

Virgil van Dijk has been like a brick wall for Liverpool ever since he arrived in 2018. The Dutchman transformed the team, helping them win the Champions League in 2019 and then the Premier League a year later. He is now strongly considered one of the best Premier League centre-backs of all time.

His success has always translated to the EAFC, previously FIFA, universe. With his respectable pace, strength and composure, Van Dijk has been an ever-present name in Ultimate Team. His best rating came in FIFA 20 when he was 90-rated and came close to winning the Ballon d'Or. Lionel Messi pipped him to the reward, but it took nothing away from Van Dijk's achievements. He has been simply world-class for years, with the Dutchman showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

8 Sergio Ramos – 91

Real Madrid, FIFA 19

Staying in the modern-day, Sergio Ramos was, unsurprisingly, crucial for Real Madrid as they dominated the Spanish and European scene. The legendary Spaniard is known as one of the highest-scoring defenders of all time, whether that was via impressive penalties or bullet headers.

In truth, Ramos could do everything — and, at the peak of his career, he was always considered by EA to be a superstar at the back. In FIFA 19, off the back of winning yet another Champions League, Ramos was 91-rated. It meant he was wanted by every Ultimate Team player, knowing there was not a single situation where the Spaniard would struggle.

7 Lilian Thuram – 92

Juventus, FIFA 05

Meanwhile, right-back Lilian Thuram joins the illustrious list of Van Dijk and Ramos. The world-class right-back, who remarkably played 142 times for his nation – France, was always a reliable figure in the defensive third. Modern-day options at the back don't even come close to his talent.

In the summer of 2004, Fabio Capello was appointed Juventus manager and Thuram was mainly used as a centre-back, but he was named a right-back in the 2005 edition of FIFA. That symbolised his versatility and robustness at the peak of his career, so it's hardly surprising he was rated at 92. The only right-back that has come seriously close to matching his FIFA 05 rating was Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm, but even the German couldn't reach Thuram's heights.

6 Alessandro Nesta – 93

Lazio, FIFA 01

Alessandro Nesta was destined for greatness seemingly from his teenage years. Italy is famous for a lot of things, especially culturally, and there is no doubt the nation has a knack for producing legendary defenders. Paolo Maldini. Fabio Cannavaro. Giorgio Chiellini. The list could go on, and Nesta deserves his plaudits all the time.

Nesta is most well-known for his iconic spell at AC Milan, but – when FIFA 01 was released – the Italian was at one of their rivals, Lazio. In the campaign before FIFA 01, he led the club to the Serie A and Coppa Italia, thus winning the double. He was also named Serie A Defender of the Year every season between 2000 and 2002. His list of honours is remarkable, so he fully deserved his 93 rating in FIFA 01.

5 Sol Campbell – 93

Arsenal, FIFA 05