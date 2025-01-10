Summary The highest-rated footballers in EA gaming history have been revealed.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both considered two of the greatest attackers of all time, but they are placed eighth and ninth.

R9 Ronaldo takes up two of the top three places after his world-class performances at Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

When every EA football game is released, including EA Sports FC 25, players up and down the footballing pyramid eagerly anticipate one key thing — their base rating. It's always a controversial topic, with the company having the power to decide who the highest-rated players in the world are.

The EA Sports football universe has changed drastically over the years. From FIFA International Soccer in 1993 all the way up to the modern-day, the franchise has been well-loved. Using the finest attackers in each game has been an honour as well, as they have been capable of single-handedly winning matches.

Due to this, and following on from outlining the highest-rated FIFA XI of all time, we have decided to reveal the best FIFA forwards of all time. We've only included nine players on this list, so – unsurprisingly – some players narrowly miss out multiple times. Lionel Messi has had several 94-rated cards, as has Cristiano Ronaldo; we have only included more than one version of a player if they had a different rating, such as R9 Ronaldo.

Highest-Rated FIFA Forwards of All Time Rank Player Year Club at the Time Rating 1. Ronaldo FIFA 04 Real Madrid 98 2= Thierry Henry FIFA 05 Arsenal 97 2= Ronaldo FIFA 00 Inter Milan 97 4. Rivaldo FIFA 01 Barcelona 96 5= Thierry Henry FIFA 04 Arsenal 95 5= Andriy Shevchenko FIFA 02 AC Milan 95 5= Ruud van Nistelrooy FIFA 05 Manchester United 95 8= Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA 17 Real Madrid 94 8= Lionel Messi FIFA 12 Barcelona 94

9 Lionel Messi – 94

Barcelona, FIFA 12

Close

The debate rages on. The conversation has become tiring, but there is no doubt that Messi is one of, if not, the greatest players of all time. The "little boy from Rosario" has had a meteoric career, and "on behalf of every little boy wearing his shirt", he has carried the weight of expectation for every team he has featured in.

Messi's finest spell on the pitch came in 2012. He scored 91 goals, the most in a calendar year, as the little Argentine magician glided his way around the final third as if it was a kickabout in the park. No one could get close to him, as his dynamic dribbling and low centre of gravity caused chaos for even the finest defenders around the world. He was, unsurprisingly, the highest-rated player in FIFA 12, ahead of the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

8 Cristiano Ronaldo – 94

Real Madrid, FIFA 17