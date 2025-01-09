Summary The highest-rated midfielders in FIFA history have been revealed.

English trio Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes are all not included.

Zinedine Zidane features three times after his dominance at Juventus and Real Madrid.

As the football and gaming worlds consistently overlap, there is always one big talking point each year — ratings. Players in the depths of the pyramid and all the way to the top want to be ranked as some of the best players in the world. It brings them pride and, most importantly, bragging rights.

The story is no different in EA Sports FC 25, and the game continues the franchise's tradition of revealing the highest-rated players in the game each year. Ratings have worked differently over the past 25 years, with some random names being considered highly.

Due to this, and following on from outlining the highest-rated FIFA XI of all time, we have decided to reveal the best FIFA midfielders of all time. We've only included nine players on this list, so – unsurprisingly – some players narrowly miss out. English trio Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes are not included.

Highest-Rated FIFA Midfielders of All Time Rank Player Year Club at the Time Rating 1. Luis Figo FIFA 02 Real Madrid 97 1= Matteo Brighi FIFA 03 Parma 97 3= Zinedine Zidane FIFA 05 Real Madrid 96 3= Zinedine Zidane FIFA 00 Juventus 96 3= Zinedine Zidane FIFA 04 Real Madrid 96 6. Ronaldinho FIFA 06 Barcelona 95 7= Patrick Vieira FIFA 05 Arsenal 94 7= Roy Keane FIFA 03 Manchester United 94 7= Edgar Davids FIFA 03 Juventus 94

9 Edgar Davids – 94

Juventus, FIFA 03

Edgar Davids played over 230 times for Juventus between 1997 and 2004, and – during that spell – he was considered one of the best midfielders in the world. Locking down the middle of the park, the energetic workhorse always found a way to dictate the tempo of the match.

He was considered to be a key cog in the system for Juventus as they rose to glory in Italy. They won the title in 1998, 2002 and 2003, as well as tasting Supercoppa Italiana glory twice. In FIFA 03, he was 94-rated, and that campaign saw him help Juventus reach the Champions League final, although they lost to rivals AC Milan on penalties. Despite his impressive career, Davids remains underrated, often known for his unique playing glasses instead.

8 Roy Keane – 94

Manchester United, FIFA 03

From one world-class midfielder to another. Roy Keane is one of the hardest footballers to ever play the sport. The Irishman was known for his passion, aggressiveness and strength, which sometimes boiled over into chaos. Despite that, he was a crucial player for Manchester United during some of their greatest years.

In FIFA 03, he was the second highest-rated player in the game alongside Davids. Only Oliver Kahn (95) was rated higher. This was because, in the previous season, Keane shone. Man Utd only finished third, a disappointment by their standards at the time, but without Keane, it would have been far worse.

7 Patrick Vieira – 94

Arsenal, FIFA 05

Keane's battle with Patrick Vieira epitomised the state of the Premier League at the time. Man Utd and Arsenal were desperate for glory, both looking for any way possible to taste glory. The Frenchman epitomised the qualities of leadership, physicality and technical excellence during his time at Arsenal.

The powerful and commanding midfielder boasted a physical presence and ability to dominate midfield battles that made him a formidable force. His exceptional passing range, combined with his box-to-box energy, allowed him to contribute both defensively and offensively. That's why he was 94-rated in FIFA 05, with the game released just months after he led the Gunners to an unbeaten Premier League campaign.

6 Ronaldinho – 95

Barcelona, FIFA 06

Ronaldinho was a creative genius. Whether it was as a left midfielder, in the middle of the park or as a number ten, the legendary Brazilian shone. No one could get close to him during his best years, with his quick tricks and magic footwork helping Barcelona during the start of their finest years.

In truth, he possessed a confidence and cockiness on the pitch that most could only dream about. He won the Ballon d'Or in 2005, so he was always going to be the best player in FIFA 06. He had the same rating as two of the best goalkeepers of all time as well — Iker Casillas of Real Madrid and Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon.

5 Zinedine Zidane – 96

Real Madrid, FIFA 04