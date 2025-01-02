Summary FIFA ratings symbolise who the best players in the world are every year.

The highest-rated players in the game's history include Gianluigi Buffon and Thierry Henry.

However, notable players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are absent.

Ratings in every EA Sports football game are always controversial. Players want to be the highest-rated players around, with some even complaining if they think the company has treated them unfairly. The very first game, FIFA International Soccer in 1993, kicked off that trend, and the latest one – EA Sports FC 25 – is continuing it.

It's changed drastically over the years. Graphics have improved, it's become more realistic and it's definitely become more competitive. Imagining FUT Champions in the 1990s would be nearly impossible, with people scrambling their heads to try and work out why people would care so much.

Over the years, ratings have also changed, which is why we have decided to reveal the highest-rated XI of all time. To make it fair, we have only included the base ratings, whether that's simply in the game or Ultimate Team. However, the thought process between ratings has changed throughout history, so some of the greatest players of all time, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, don't feature.

Highest-Rated FIFA XI Position Name Year Club at the time Rating GK Gianluigi Buffon FIFA 05 Juventus 97 RB Lilian Thuram FIFA 05 Juventus 92 CB Alessandro Nesta FIFA 05 AC Milan 94 CB Fernando Hierro FIFA 02 Real Madrid 94 LB Roberto Carlos FIFA 05 Real Madrid 94 RM Luis Figo FIFA 02 Real Madrid 97 CM Matteo Brighi FIFA 03 Parma 97 CM Zinedine Zidane FIFA 05 Real Madrid 96 LM Ronaldinho FIFA 06 Barcelona 95 ST Ronaldo FIFA 04 Real Madrid 98 ST Thierry Henry FIFA 05 Arsenal 97

GK: Gianluigi Buffon – 97

Juventus, FIFA 05

Gianluigi Buffon is one of, if not, the greatest goalkeepers of all time. The legendary Italian was always bound to take this spot; the only question was in which era. Stretching for decades, Buffon epitomised consistency, with his highest rating coming in FIFA 05 during his impressive spell at Juventus.

This game came off the back of Juventus finishing only third in Serie A, with six teams conceding fewer than the 42 goals the Old Lady let in. He also had a disappointing Euros campaign as they were knocked out in the group stages. However, FIFA and EA still considered him to be the best player between the sticks, highlighted by also winning the IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper award.

RB: Lilian Thuram – 92

Juventus, FIFA 05

Staying in the same year at the same club, Lilian Thuram is in familiar company at the back. The world-class right-back, who remarkably played 142 times for his nation – France, was always a reliable figure in the defensive third. Modern-day options at the back don't even come close to his talent.

In the summer of 2004, Fabio Capello was appointed Juventus manager and Thuram was mainly used as a centre-back, but he was named a right-back in the 2005 edition of FIFA. That symbolised his versatility and robustness at the peak of his career, so it's hardly surprising he was rated at 92.

CB: Alessandro Nesta – 94

AC Milan, FIFA 05

Staying in Italy but moving to one of Juventus' biggest rivals, AC Milan, Alessandro Nesta is considered one of the best centre-backs to ever step foot onto the pitch. The legendary Italian, often alongside world-class teammate Paolo Maldini, helped AC Milan become a formidable force.

The 2004/05 campaign saw Nesta at the peak of his career as well. It came just after they had conceded just 24 goals in 34 league matches on their way to the title, as one of the best managers of all time, Carlo Ancelotti, helped Nesta take his game to the next level. Out of this world.

CB: Fernando Hierro – 94

Real Madrid, FIFA 02

Real Madrid have dominated the scene over the years, winning the Champions League 15 times and producing a countless list of world-class players. Fernando Hierro, remarkably a former Bolton player, is one of those stars, known for his aggressiveness and strength in the backline.

When FIFA 02 came out, Hierro was approaching the end of his Real Madrid career, but he was still given an incredible rating of 94. They had just won a fourth La Liga title and, in May 2002, won the Champions League once again. Modern-day centre-backs could learn a thing or two from the Spaniard.

LB: Roberto Carlos – 94

Real Madrid, FIFA 05

Roberto Carlos wasn't your conventional full-back. While the position has changed over the years, the legendary Brazilian went above and beyond compared to traditions. Known for his deadly set-pieces and lethal efforts from range, Carlos was not only defensively aware but also world-class in the final third.

In FIFA 05, he was the highest-rated full-back at 94, which is hardly surprising when he was a key cog in Real Madrid's system. In the previous campaign, he scored eight times – an incredible amount for a defender – and that was replicated in the game. Using him felt like a cheat code.

RM: Luis Figo – 97

Real Madrid, FIFA 02

One of Carlos' teammates joins him further forward on the other flank. When Luis Figo made one of the most controversial transfers ever from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000, he became a hated man on the eastern coast of Spain. However, in the capital, he was adored.

The winger quickly hit the ground running, and he was the best player in the world in 2001, having won the 2000 Ballon d'Or and the 2001 FIFA World Player of the Year award. FIFA had no choice but to make him the highest-rated player in the game as well, coming in at a remarkable 97.

CM: Matteo Brighi – 97

Parma, FIFA 03

This list is full of superstars and legends. They all created new stories, writing history with their own feet, but Matteo Brighi didn't quite do that, instead becoming famous for his rather confusing 97 rating in FIFA 03. While the young Italian was full of potential, no one really understood why he was considered the best player in the game.

He beat cover stars Thierry Henry, Carlos and Ryan Giggs to the honour. The midfielder was named the Serie A Young Footballer of the Year award as a 21-year-old in the previous season at Bologna, but Parma – who secured him from parent club Juventus – never saw that talent. He retired in 2019 following a disappointing career, never living up to the hype he had earlier on.

CM: Zinedine Zidane – 96

Real Madrid, FIFA 05

You could do a whole article full of legendary Zinedine Zidane moments. From his iconic Champions League final goal to his infamous headbutt in the 2006 World Cup final, the world-class Frenchman was always at the centre of attention as one of the world's best players.

He was rated at 96 for FIFA 05, with the game released just months after he had been named in the Euro 2004 Team of the Tournament. While he was only 32 at the time, FIFA 05 marked the beginning of the end for the midfielder; he never won another trophy, while the headbutt in 2006 brought an end to an incredible career.

LM: Ronaldinho – 95

Barcelona, FIFA 06

Although officially a CAM in the game, Ronaldinho is the preferred option on the left flank as that is where he frequently played for Barcelona. It means he narrowly pips both Messi and Ronaldo to the position, who both had ratings of 94 throughout their iconic careers.

Ronaldinho possessed a confidence and cockiness on the pitch that most could only dream about. Whether it was a cheeky skill move or a stunning finish into the top corner, the Brazilian was frequently in a league of his own. He won the Ballon d'Or in 2005, so he was always going to be the best player in FIFA 06.

ST: Ronaldo – 98

Real Madrid, FIFA 04

R9 Ronaldo is very rarely mentioned when it comes to discussing the greatest player of all time. However, if he had an injury-free career, he would be a consistent name in those talks. The world-class Brazilian has the highest rating in FIFA history – coming in at 98 – symbolising how unstoppable he was at his peak.

In the year before the game's release, he had won the World Cup with Brazil and La Liga with Real Madrid, having moved from Inter to the Spanish capital. From a lethal finish into the top corner to a stunning dribble past legendary defenders, Ronaldo was feared by everyone.

ST: Thierry Henry – 97

Arsenal, FIFA 05