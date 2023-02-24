Revealing the latest codes in FIFA Mobile and how to redeem them in the game

The gaming community love playing FIFA Mobile, and there is a way to enjoy this game further by getting free unlockable rewards via cheat codes.

With FIFA Mobile having Ultimate Team, which is a game mode that sees players build squads featuring footballing cards from across the globe, they need money and packs. This is what the cheat codes can help you obtain, and the best bit about it is that you can get them for free.

Codes are available in an abundance of sports games, and this is great as it gives players a lot more content and keeps them more engaged.

Let's have a look at the latest FIFA Mobile cheat codes and see what you can get as a free reward if you choose to use the code.

Latest FIFA Mobile Cheat Codes

FIFA Mobile codes last updated 1st March 2023

qLXVjB8vIT: Free promo code

Free promo code BfvbndK0Fi: Receive a certain amount of gold coins

Receive a certain amount of gold coins mnOzsZwmBv: Upgrade

Upgrade H1BsWRXBei: Receive a gold card

Receive a gold card m2rCc1M6Oe: Receive a gem crystal

Receive a gem crystal 13N22X0DVn: Free gift box

Free gift box HJhdVWM4SE: One free premium pack

One free premium pack 20JTNr56Vh: A VIP ticket

How to redeem normal codes in FIFA Mobile

Redeeming codes in FIFA Mobile is very easy and will not take you long at all. The maximum it takes is a couple of minutes. To redeem normal codes in FIFA Mobile, just follow these simple steps.

Step One: First of all, you have to go to Origin.com and sign in to your account.

Step Two: Then, you have to select the option “My Game Library” in the menu.

Step Three: After that, you will see the option “Add A Game”. You select this option.

Step Four: Finally, all you have to do is select the option “Redeem Product Code” option and this is where you enter your code. After that you can press redeem and the free unlockable reward should be ready to use immediately within the game.

Will there be any new cheat codes in FIFA Mobile?

No doubt there will be some new cheat codes in FIFA Mobile as they crop up all the time, but we are not sure when they will be revealed. With the game constantly being updated and more content being added, there is no doubt some new cheat codes will be found. Until then, keep an eye on this page to find out all of the latest updates around it.

