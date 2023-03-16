FIFA Mobile players are currently enjoying the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo and there is great news as three new Prime Icons have been released.

For those who do not know, the TOTY promo is one in which developers EA Sports release an abundance of upgraded players who they think have been the best around Europe over the last calendar year.

We have seen players like Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr and Bukayo Saka receive huge upgrades.

They also have released Prime Icons in this promo as well, to give gamers even more content, and we can reveal the three great new Prime Icons coming to FIFA Mobile.

FIFA Mobile Release Three New Prime Icons

For those who do not know, Icons are special player cards released in FIFA Mobile which celebrate legends of the game. Gamers can play as former professional footballing legends like Pele and Ronaldinho.

The three new Prime Icons released during the TOTY promo are attacking striker Johan Cruyff, midfielder Ruud Gullit and right-back Cafu.

Here are the ratings for these three players:

Prime Icon Cruyff: 112

112 Prime Icon Gullit : 111

: 111 Prime Icon Cafu: 110

FIFA Mobile TOTY Prime Icons

As you can see, all three of these prime icons are massively overpowered and with such high ratings, people will be dying to get them into their FIFA Mobile Ultimate Team squads.

For those wondering to obtain these players, do not fear as we have the answers. Those wanting these TOTY Prime Icon cards will have to obtain them in packs, which is very hard as the percentage of this happening is quite low. It will take you a lot of packs to get one of these players unless you are very lucky.

The other way you can obtain them is via the transfer market. The transfer market allows players to put their Ultimate Team cards on a virtual market. You can buy players on this market using coins and this will be the best way to obtain these cards; however, it should be noted that they will be very expensive.

Hopefully there will be more Prime Icon cards released during this TOTY promo as playing with Icons in FIFA Mobile is exactly what the FIFA community loves to do. If more are revealed we will update this page, so be sure to keep an eye on GiveMeSport.

Three great footballing legends have been given much-deserved upgrades for what they did whilst on the pitch.