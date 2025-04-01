FIFA are planning a one-off playoff between Club America and Los Angeles FC to determine who replaces Club Leon at the FIFA Club World Cup , GIVEMESPORT understands.

Grupo Pachuca-owned Club Leon has been removed from the tournament after failing to meet tournament regulations on multi-club ownership. Leon's sister-club Pachucha remains in the Club World Cup, which takes place in the United States between June 14 and July 13 this summer.

LAFC have been chosen because they were runner-up to Leon in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League, while Club America currently top the CONCACAF rankings.

The game, which is yet to have a destination confirmed, is viewed as adding drama ahead of the tournament, with FIFA seemingly willing to make an exception to their two-teams-per-country rule.

Although potentially replacing Leon with another Mexican side may appear a like-for-like swap, Club America did not win a CONCACAF Champions League title between 2021 and 2024. Club World Cup rules only allow for more than two teams per country if up to four different sides from the same league are champions during the four-year qualification cycle.

It's understood LA Galaxy were not considered despite winning the 2024 MLS Cup. That's because the host spot remains with Lionel Messi 's Inter Miami CF as the Supporters' Shield Winner for 2024.

FIFA feels the extra spot should go to a CONCACAF side and, with several credible ways of deciding who, it has been determined a one-off playoff is the fairest approach.

GIVEMESPORT understands there was never any consideration of handing the vacant spot to Al Nassr in order to include Cristiano Ronaldo in the tournament. The Portugal international is a free agent this summer, at least as it stands, so could in theory still appear at the tournament even though Al-Nassr is optimistic he will extend his stay in Saudi Arabia.

A destination for the proposed one-off match is yet to be determined, but it seems logical it will be played at a neutral venue in the host country, America. The winner would face Chelsea and Esperance de Tunis in Group D; and if LAFC advances then Olivier Giroud will come up against his former club, having won the 2021 Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

It is not thought the Group D venues will change, even if LAFC qualify. Leon's games were scheduled at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Nashville's Geodis Park and Orlando's Camping World Stadium.

Club Leon set for May CAS hearing

The proposed playoff fixture itself is also complicated by the fact Leon plan to fight their Club World Cup exclusion at the Court of Arbitration of Sport. A Leon spokesperson has revealed to GIVEMESPORT a formal appeal has been lodged, and the club's hope is for an expedited hearing in early May.

"We are definitely going to CAS," Leon told us via an exclusive statement. "We are waiting for the exact hearing date in early May and hope to obtain a resolution then. It has to be an expedited appeal. That is what we are asking.

"All documents that transparently demonstrate the administration of our clubs [Leon and Pachuca] have been submitted. FIFA has these in their possession as well, yet they dismiss them.

"We have made a multi-million-dollar investment in signings and logistics to compete on the field [at the Club World Cup]. The figure we could lose by not being there is huge. But our objective isn't economic, it's sporting."

Costa Rican side Alajuelense, who originally took Leon to court over their Club World Cup involvement citing multi-club ownership breaches, are also understood to be disappointed not to have been considered for a place at the tournament. They said at the time of their legal action:

"The lawsuit demonstrates the existence of a multi-ownership between the Leon and Pachuca clubs, as well as the fact that no team has a greater right than ours to participate in the next Club World Cup.”

However, Alajuelense lost in the last 16 of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League to LAFC and went out at the same stage against New England Revolution last season. There is no logical basis, when considering both the CONCACAF Champions League between 2021 and 2024, and the current rankings, to pick Alajuelense.

With Leon not set to even get before CAS before early May, it is likely any playoff would have to be staged just a few weeks before the Club World Cup starts, but it's understood both LAFC and Club America approve of the match and plan to be flexible on logistics. This is no surprise given the bounty on offer. Should either take Leon's place, they will be guaranteed a minimum of $9.55m just to enter, with additional performance-related prize money on top.