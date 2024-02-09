Highlights FIFA clarifies that reports of a blue card being introduced at the top levels of football are incorrect and premature. Any trials of the blue card will initially be done at lower levels of the game.

The introduction of the blue card could potentially cut down on tactical fouls and acts of dissent in football, allowing more focus on the actual game being played.

Football rules expert Christina Unkel believes that the blue card could be a successful evolution of the sport, following the introduction of VAR. Whether it will be for better or worse remains to be seen.

FIFA have released a statement to play down talk of a blue card being immediately introduced into football, especially at the top of the sport. Reports have surfaced about the decision to introduce a blue card into football, with talks suggesting it could arrive as soon as next season.

A blue card would be used to throw players into a sin bin type of situation, similar to how rugby often punishes players. It would act as a step up from the yellow card and would be there largely to punish acts of dissent. Shortly after the report dropped, speculation about how the new card would be implemented in top leagues such as the Premier League and La Liga surfaced, but FIFA have clarified the situation with their recent statement.

FIFA's statement

Blue card would be trialled in lower leagues first

It took FIFA less than 24 hours after the initial reports emerged to release their own statement about the blue card. In the form of a social media post, football's governing body revealed that the reports of the introduction of such a card at the top of football were 'incorrect and premature'. They also revealed that any plans to trial a blue card in football would be done so at lower levels of the game initially - so don't expect to see it in the Champions League anytime soon.

"FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called 'blue card' at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature. "Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB AGM on 2 March."

Check out the official social media post from FIFA that was posted on X, below.

With plans to discuss the item at the IFAB AGM next month, there is a strong chance that it will be implemented at lower levels of football, and if it proves successful, we could very well see it at the top levels of football in the future. Fortunately, football rules expert Christina Unkel has broken down what it would mean for the sport if we did.

Claims it's the natural next evolution following VAR

Following the reports that surfaced about the introduction of the blue card, Unkel appeared on CBS Sports Golazo to explain how it would possibly impact the game. She revealed the new rule is the evolution of the sport following the introduction of VAR, and said it could cut down the number of tactical fouls and the level of dissent that takes place in a game of football, with more focus being placed back on the actual football.

"Us romantics wanted to keep things normal, but media, TV, the high-stakeholders demanded VAR to correct game-deciding decisions. This blue card is a bit of an evolution for it. "Once we start seeing the elimination of the destruction from these kinds of fouls, as well as the dissent to the game, all of a sudden, we'll look and focus back on the actual game that's being played. When we talk about those holding offences, it would now allow the game to breathe."

Unkel went on to admit that she thinks the new rule stands a strong chance of success when it is trialled, and we may see it at the top levels of football in the future. Only time will tell whether that is correct, but it would certainly be an interesting experiment for football - whether that's ultimately for better or worse remains to be seen.