While much of the world watched in awe as Paris Saint-Germain steamrolled Inter Milan 5-0 in the 2025 Champions League final on Saturday night, a worrying realisation began to set in across half of north London. As pristine as PSG’s buildup play was, and as relentless as their pressing system looked, Tottenham fans are understandably concerned about facing Luis Enrique’s side in the Super Cup final on August 13.

A brace from Desire Doue, along with goals from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and 18-year-old Senny Mayulu, helped PSG finally capture their first major European trophy. Meanwhile, after edging Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final, the Lilywhites now have a shot at a second piece of silverware just months after ending a 17-year trophy drought.

But despite how things may appear, with many joking that Les Parisiens might need to invent a new digit just to keep count of their goals against the Lilywhites, Spurs could have an edge when the two sides meet at the Stadio Friuli in Italy. With key players expected to return from injury after a gruelling 2024/25 campaign, they’ll have a much fitter squad - but that isn't the only reason to have a bit of faith.

Related Inter Milan Receive Brutal Homecoming in Italy After Champions League Final I Nerazzurri's treble ambitions flashed before them in less than a month, and their welcome home from Munich summed up their fanbase's mood.

FIFA Rule That Could Help Tottenham Win Super Cup

PSG players must get at least three weeks off to rest after Club World Cup

PSG blew their competition out of the water this season, sweeping every trophy on offer to complete a historic treble. But by the time they face Tottenham in the Super Cup, they could be a wounded beast. First comes international duty, with World Cup qualifiers for some players, followed by the controversial Club World Cup in the USA - a 32-team tournament aiming to crown the world’s best club.

FIFA has made it financially irresistible, with £775 million in prize money and nearly £100 million going to the winners. However, as per Football London, world football's governing body also mandate that players must be given at least three weeks of rest after any major tournament. If PSG reach the final at New York’s MetLife Stadium on July 13, their players would only begin their summer break then - one that should run until at least August 3.