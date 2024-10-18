Former Premier League referee Howard Webb has revealed that FIFA is currently trialling a new VAR rule change that was first suggested by Manchester United legend Roy Keane. Webb, who now works as the Chief Refereeing Officer for the PGMOL, has been heavily involved in the development of VAR in the country and has made numerous public appearances to explain controversial decisions, with the most recent one involving Bruno Fernandes' sending off against Tottenham.

The 53-year-old was a guest on the latest edition of the Overlap, where he revealed that an idea from Keane involving a review system similar to that in cricket is currently under review by the sport's world governing body.

Review System in Use at U17 Women's World Cup

The change was also implemented at the U20 World Cup

Webb was posed a question by Gary Neville centered around the idea of a review system for VAR, which Keane had pitched during an earlier episode of the podcast. The change would see managers given one review; if used, the referee on the pitch would check a decision using the on-field monitor. If the review was successful, the team would be able to keep their review, but if unsuccessful, they would lose it.

It turns out that the Irishman's idea may be a stroke of genius, as Webb explained that this very same law was being trialled in women's youth football. The ex-official explained:

"Interestingly enough, at the moment is the Under-17 Women's World Cup, England are playing there, we talked about it earlier Jill, and we've just finished the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia, the 17s is in Dominican Republic. They're using this on trial, so each coach has two challenges a game."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There were a total of 31 mistakes made by VAR during the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The news caused a stir in the Overlap studios, with Keane allowing himself a wry smile as his co-hosts lauded him, suggesting that he should be the new head of FIFA. However, it was not suggested that the law could be making its way to English football anytime soon.