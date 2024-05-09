Highlights Players have demanded the rescheduling of the new FIFA Club World Cup.

In a letter to world football's governing body, Fifpro and World Leagues have threatened FIFA with legal action over the plans.

Clubs like Chelsea and Man City are set to compete under the new format at the Club World Cup in 2025.

Football's world governing body, FIFA, are being threatened with legal action by players who are set to participate in the new Club World Cup which is set to take place in the summer of 2025, according to a report from The Times. The international players' union, Fifpro, and the World Leagues organisation have called for change to the competition's current scheduling in a letter.

The tournament, which typically features teams from across the globe, including the winner of the Champions League, was given a major facelift in December 2022 when it was confirmed that starting from 2025, the competition would be reformatted to include 32 teams. The announcement was met with criticism by the Fifpro and the World Leagues Forum then, and little has changed in the year which has followed.

Their major gripe with the new format is the scheduling of the competition, and in a joint letter, they have now accused FIFA of making decisions which benefit their own interests while saying that the new football calendar is "beyond saturation," which could harm domestic leagues and pose significant injury risk to the players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City became the first English club ever to simultaneously hold the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup when they won the competition in December 2023.

What the Letter to FIFA Says

Players want change at upcoming meeting

In their letter, the organisations said that they had taken legal advice, and they called on FIFA to reschedule the competition in their meeting which is set to take place in Bangkok next week. They also demanded that discussions over the international football calendar reopen.

Under current plans, the old Club World Cup will still be played but will be re-branded as the Intercontinetal Cup. The eventual Champions League winners will play in that competition in December, along with winners from the AFC Champions League, Copa Libertadores and other champions, before the new Club World Cup takes place in the United States in the summer of 2025. Fifpro and the World Leagues organisation want the Intercontinental Cup to be scrapped from the football calendar.

In their letter, per The Times, they say: "Should FIFA refuse to formally commit to resolving the issues... at its upcoming council, we shall be compelled to advise our members on the options available to them, both individually and collectively, to proactively safeguard their interests. These options include legal action against FIFA, on which we have now commissioned external expert advice.

"FIFA has continually and consistently made unilateral decisions that benefit its own competitions and commercial interests, while negatively affecting national leagues and players. Over a significant period, FIFA has ignored repeated attempts by leagues and unions to engage on this issue.

"As a result of FIFA’s recent strategy of expanding its own competitions, the calendar is now beyond saturation, to the point that national leagues are unable to properly organise their competitions, resulting in economic harm, whereas players are being pushed beyond their limits, with significant injury risks and impacts on their welfare and fundamental rights.

"If FIFA extends its own competitions, it is incumbent upon FIFA to adjust accordingly. Imposing the burden of adaptation on national leagues and players is inherently abusive."

How the New Club World Cup Will Work

Chelsea and Man City both competing at the tournament

In the new competition, the 32 teams competing at the Club World Cup will be separated into eight groups of four, in a similar vein to the current Champions League format. The European competition is also getting a makeover for the 2024/25 season, with the group stage now becoming a single league.

After the group stage is complete, the top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage of the competition. However, only a single match will be played to decide who moves on to the next round.

Among the competitors are the winners of the Champions League from 2020 onwards, so both Chelsea and Manchester City will be representing the Premier League in the competition, despite the former's lack of European football this season. Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal have all missed out for various reasons, though.