Highlights FIFA have trialled a new Football Video Support system to replace VAR, where teams can challenge referee decisions.

The system, tested in a youth tournament, received positive reviews and will continue to be trialled in lower level matches.

Despite no immediate plans for top-level implementation, the new system could offer less intrusive VAR alternatives for football leagues if trials progress.

Football's governing body, FIFA, have described the first trials of a system that could replace VAR as being positive in a big step in the way football matches could be officiated moving forward.

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding the use of VAR in recent years, particularly in the Premier League. The extended delays in making decisions and the lack of clarity for fans in the stadium has been a hot topic of conversation between clubs and the PGMOL.

However, in what could be a game-changing move, a new system which would completely alter VAR as fans know it has been well received after it's initial launch, with plans to continue trialing it set to commence.

New VAR System Trialled

The challenge system was used in a youth tournament

According to a report from ESPN, a new challenge system has received rave reviews after it was tested in a FIFA youth competition in Zurich last week. Known as the Football Video Support system, it operates based on a coach's decision to challenge certain refereeing decisions. Each team will receive two challenges per game which they can signal to officials by twirling their finger in the air and handing the referee in charge a challenge card.

Coaches will tell the referee what type of incident they want to challenge, including possible goals, penalty decisions, red cards and mistaken identities. The referee will then review the decision on a pitch side monitor before making their verdict. Should they overturn their original decision, the team who opted to challenge will keep hold of it. Should the referee opt to stick with their decision, the team in question will lose said challenge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to the Premier League 96% of decisions made in matches are now correct, compared to 82% before VAR was introduced.

Players are allowed to confer with their coach as to whether a challenge should be used or not, but the final decision remains with the manager. This means that a captain cannot demand a challenge to be used mid-game.

Similar systems have been implemented in other sports to great success. Most notably in cricket, where teams can review an umpire's decision. Teams begin each innings with three reviews, and lose one every time an umpire sticks with their original decision.

Video Support System Trials to Continue

Pierluigi Collina described the first trial as 'very, very positive'

Former legendary official and FIFA's head of referees Pierluigi Collina appeared very happy with the initial trials of the new system and confirmed that they would continue to test it out at lower levels to gauge its success. The Italian stated:

"The outcome was very, very positive. ""Our aim is to continue to trial this new system, namely in our youth competitions. "We hope to be able to give all of you who have indicated an interest in the possibility to implement this system in your competitions."

Despite the positivity surrounding the VS system, there are currently no plans for top-level implementation according to ESPN. It's not meant to replace elite VAR, but offers hope to leagues seeking less intrusive alternatives, like Serie A's 2020 request. Success could allow Europe's top divisions to adopt a "VAR light" system, which could serve as a happy medium