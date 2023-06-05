What is the Women's World Cup schedule? We have all the information you need to get poised and prepared for the tournament.

This summer, the Women’s World Cup is being co-hosted for the first time ever by Australia and New Zealand.

32 teams from across the globe – including Germany, the USA, Brazil and Jamaica – are due to touch down in the two nations this July and compete against one another.

The prize? The Women’s World Cup, the ‘world champions’ title and, of course, bragging rights for the next four years.

Following England's EURO 2022 success, it may be the first time many football fans will watch a Women's World Cup.

So if you’re new to the competition format – or just need a refresher – GiveMeSport has outlined exactly how the Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule will work this summer.

You will also find a full list of scheduled matches, along with dates and UK-based times.

Will the USWNT lift a fifth Women's World Cup? Credit: Getty

How does the World Cup schedule work?

Prior to the tournament, each of the 32 teams were added to a designated pool: Group A through to H.

The group stage of the World Cup will commence on Thursday 20 July, kicking off with co-hosts New Zealand taking on Norway in Group A and Australia vs The Republic of Ireland in Group B.

Following the tournament's opening day, the remainder of the group games will take place from Friday, 21 July to Thursday, 3 August.

At the end of the two-week period, group winners (the ones with the most points) and runners-up will advance to the round of 16.

Between Saturday 5 August and Tuesday 8 August, there are eight round of 16 games scheduled.

The winner of each match will advance to the World Cup quarter-finals, which take place on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 August.

Following the quarter-final games, the winners will advance to the semi-final round of the tournament.

Brazil have been seeded into Group F. Credit: Getty

Four games have been scheduled across Tuesday 15 August and Wednesday 16 August. These games will determine who is heading to the World Cup final.

A third-place play-off game will then take place on Saturday 19 August, before the grand finale is hosted in Sydney on Sunday 20 August.

All dates and times are in step with UK BST.

Thursday 20 July to Thursday 3 August

Spain will play in Group C. Credit: Getty

Thursday 20 July

08:00 - New Zealand vs Norway (Group A)

11:00 - Australia vs Republic of Ireland (Group B)

Friday 21 July

03:30 - Nigeria vs Canada (Group B)

06:00 - Philippines vs Switzerland (Group A)

08:30 - Spain vs Costa Rica (Group C)

Saturday 22 July

02:00 - USWNT vs Vietnam (Group E)

08:00 - Zambia vs Japan (Group C)

10:30 - England vs Haiti (Group D)

13:00 - Denmark vs China (Group D)

Sunday 23 July

06:00 - Sweden vs South Africa (Group G)

08:30 - Netherlands vs Portugal (Group E)

11:00 - France vs Jamaica (Group F)

Monday 24 July

07:00 - Italy vs Argentina (Group G)

09:30 - Germany vs Morocco (Group H)

12:00 - Brazil vs Panama (Group F)

Tuesday 25 July

03:00 - Colombia vs South Korea (Group H)

06:30 - New Zealand vs Philippines (Group A)

09:00 - Switzerland vs Norway (Group A)

Wednesday 26 July

06:00 - Japan vs Costa Rica (Group C)

08:30 - Spain vs Zambia (Group C)

13:00 - Canada vs Republic of Ireland (Group B)

Thursday 27 July

02:00 - USWNT vs Netherlands (Group E)

08:30 - Portugal vs Vietnam (Group E)

11:00 - Australia vs Nigeria (Group B)

Friday 28 July

01:00 - Argentina vs South Africa (Group G)

09:30 - England vs Denmark (Group D)

12:00 - China vs Haiti (Group D)

Saturday 29 July

08:30 - Sweden vs Italy (Group G)

11:00 - France vs Brazil (Group F)

13:30 - Panama vs Jamaica (Group F)

Sunday 30 July

05:30 - South Korea vs Morocco (Group H)

08:00 - Norway vs Philippines (Group A)

08:00 - Switzerland vs New Zealand (Group A)

10:30 - Germany vs Colombia (Group H)

Monday 31 July

08:00 - Japan vs Spain (Group C)

08:00 - Costa Rica vs Zambia (Group C)

11:00 - Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria (Group B)

11:00 - Canada vs Australia (Group B)

Tuesday 1 August

08:00 - Vietnam vs Netherlands (Group E)

08:00 - Portugal vs USWNT (Group E)

12:00 - China vs England (Group D)

12:00 - Haiti vs Denmark (Group D)

Wednesday 2 August

08:00 - Argentina vs Sweden (Group G)

08:00 - South Africa vs Italy (Group G)

11:00 - Panama vs France (Group F)

11:00 - Jamaica vs Brazil (Group F)

Thursday 3 August

11:00 - Morocco vs Colombia (Group H)

11:00 - South Korea vs Germany (Group H)

England will be hoping to add to their silverware. Credit: Getty

Saturday 5 August to Tuesday 8 August

Saturday 5 August

05:00 - Group A winner vs Group C runner-up

08:00 - Group C winner vs Group A runner-up

Sunday 6 August

03:00 - Group E winner vs Group G runner-up

10:00 - Group G winner vs Group E runner-up

Monday 7 August

11:30 - Group B winner vs Group D runner-up

08:30 - Group D winner vs Group B runner-up

Tuesday 8 August

09:00 - Group H winner vs Group F runner-up

12:00 - Group F winner vs Group H runner-up

Friday 11 August - Saturday 12 August

Friday 11 August

02:00 - Group A winner/Group C runner-up vs Group E winner/Group G runner-up (QF1)

08:30 - Group C winner/Group A runner-up vs Group G winner/Group E runner-up (QF2)

Saturday 12 August

08:00 - Group B winner/Group D runner-up vs Group F winner/Group H runner-up (QF3)

11:30 - Group D winner/Group B runner-up vs Group H winner/Group F runner-up (QF4)

Can Brazil go all the way this summer? Credit: Getty

Tuesday 15 August - Wednesday 16 August

Tuesday 15 August

08:00 - Winner of Quarter Final 1 vs Winner of Quarter Final 2 (SF1)

Wednesday 16 August

11:00 Winner of Quarter Final 3 vs Winner of Quarter Final 4 (SF2)

France are one of the 28 teams competing this year. Credit: Getty

Third Place Match:

Saturday 19 August

09:00 Loser of Semi-final 1 vs Loser of Semi-final 2

Women’s World Cup Final:

Sunday 20 August

11:00 Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2