  • Euro 2024, Copa America, and OFC Nations Cup results have impacted the latest FIFA World Rankings.
  • The most recent World Cup winners, France and Argentina, retain their places in the top two.
  • England have risen up the ranks after a solid display over the summer, although Euro 2024 winners Spain have overtaken the Three Lions.

FIFA's latest world rankings have been released following a busy summer on the international scene. Euro 2024, Copa America and the OFC Nations Cup all took place over the past two months and this has resulted in several big changes to the standings.

The governing body base their rankings on points which can be accumulated or lost based on recent results. Many nations haven't been in action over the summer which means there's not a lot of movement towards the bottom of the rankings, but other high-profile countries have supremely increased their reputation and status with several big results at international tournaments.

That said, below are all 210 countries in world football ranked based on the FIFA Men's World Rankings. England are among the teams to have seen an improvement in their position after reaching the Euro 2024 final.

FIFA Men's World Rankings - July 2024

1st - 10th

Spain players celebrate with the trophy after victory

The two most recent World Cup-winning nations, Argentina and France, remain in first and second place respectively from the last update to the standings. Both Euro 2024 finalists moved up in the rankings. Spain claimed third place after winning the trophy, just ahead of England.

Brazil, Belgium and Portugal all dropped places after underwhelming displays at the Copa America and Euro 2024 over the summer. Meanwhile, Colombia may have fallen short against Argentina in the Copa America final, but the South American nation still saw their place in the FIFA rankings improve.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

1

Argentina

1901.48

2

France

1854.91

3

Spain

1835.67

4

England

1812.26

5

Brazil

1785.61

6

Belgium

1722.44

7

Netherlands

1758.51

8

Portugal

1741.43

9

Colombia

1727.32

10

Italy

1714.29

11th - 20th

Switzerland players

Switzerland were one of the surprise packages of the summer with a strong showing in the European Championship. Murat Yakin's team jumped four places in the standings, ahead of USA, Mexico, Japan and Senegal.

Marcelo Bielsa and Julian Nagelsmenn enjoyed strong showings at their first international tournaments in charge of Uruguay and Germany respectively. As a result, both teams moved up three places with Uruguay narrowly missing out on a place in the top 10.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

11

Uruguay

1713.15

12

Croatia

1701.31

13

Germany

1686.02

14

Morocco

1669.44

15

Switzerland

1654.1

16

USA

1641.75

17

Mexico

1635.11

18

Japan

1628.81

19

Senegal

1623.34

20

Iran

1611.16

21st - 30th

Arda Guler celebrating for Turkey

One of the biggest movers since the last rankings were announced were Turkiye. Reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 would have certainly helped their case as the nation rose 16 places. There was also positive movement from Austria, whom the Turks defeated in the round of 16.

Ukraine and Poland flattered to deceive in Germany and saw their places in the FIFA standings take a hit. Wales are the second-best British side according to these standings despite failing to qualify for the past international competition.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

21

Denmark

1607.52

22

Austria

1591.56

23

South Korea

1572.87

24

Australia

1571.29

25

Ukraine

1567.25

26

Turkiye

1533.6

27

Ecuador

1530.44

28

Poland

1523.53

29

Sweden

1522.19

30

Wales

1521.4

31st - 40th

Canada players

Canada took part in their first-ever Copa America over the summer and gave an extremely strong account of themselves after a decent display at the 2022 World Cup. They, along with Panama made their way into the top 40 by moving up eight places.

Hungary dropped out of the top 30 after failing to deliver on their expected status of underdogs at Euro 2024. There was no movement from the likes of Serbia, Russia and Serbia who all sit comfortably inside the top 50 nations in world football.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

31

Hungary

1518.77

32

Serbia

1506.9

33

Russia

1506.58

34

Qatar

1504.06

35

Panama

1502.55

36

Egypt

1502.34

37

Venezuela

1501.46

38

Ivory Coast

1499.69

39

Nigeria

1498.93

40

Canada

1494.66

41st - 50th

Andy Robertson in action for Scotland

Steve Clarke's Scotland undid all of their previous good work to get into the top 40 by being the most disappointing country to feature in Euro 2024. The Scots dropped by nine places and only just held onto a top 50 place.

Elsewhere, Czechia were leapfrogged by both Romania and Slovakia, who both made it out of the group stages in Germany. Erling Haaland and his Norway teammates will be hoping to improve their fortunes in the coming years with some promising players in the squad, but the Scandinavians have to settle for 50th place at the moment.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

41

Tunisia

1494.06

42

Peru

1489.68

43

Chile

1489.5

44

Slovakia

1479.07

45

Romania

1474.7

46

Algeria

1474.13

47

Czechia

1473.46

48

Scotland

1472.3

49

Costa Rica

1469.69

50

Norway

1466.48

51st - 60th

Slovenia players

Republic of Ireland have pulled off the impressive feat of rising two places without kicking a ball inside the last period. This is largely down to Jamaica's poor run of form since the rankings were last updated.

Slovenia were unlucky to be eliminated from the European Championship by Portugal in a penalty shootout after defying the odds and progressing from the group stage. They were on the rise in the past month, while Greece and Mali saw their positions fall.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

51

Cameroon

1458.47

52

Slovenia

1457.06

53

Mali

1456.74

54

Greece

1455.95

55

Iraq

1433.07

56

Saudi Arabia

1431.3

57

South Africa

1415.15

58

Republic of Ireland

1403.84

59

Jamaica

1401.56

60

Congo DR

1400.93

61st - 70th

Mamardashvili in action for Georgia

Georgia had a tournament to remember in Germany after reaching the round of 16 in their first-ever appearance in the competition. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and co were able to claim perhaps the biggest scalp of the summer as they pulled off a 2-0 win against Portugal to qualify from a tricky group and move up four places in the world standings.

Paraguay and Albania were the only other teams between places 60 and 70 to play within the last month as there wasn't a lot of movement between these sides. Paraguay were poor at Copa America, losing all three of their matches, and fell four places.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

61

Uzbekistan

1397.41

62

Paraguay

1396.8

63

Finland

1393.4

64

Ghana

1381.25

65

Cape Verde

1380.53

66

Albania

1375.49

67

Burkina Faso

1375.16

68

Jordan

1374.13

69

United Arab Emirates

1368.84

70

Georgia

1361.41

71st - 80th

Iceland players

A lot of the nations who have enjoyed the summer off haven't moved too much due to the ongoing international tournaments and this is no different between 71st and 80th. Northern Ireland, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Iceland all dropped one place each as Georgia rose with their aforementioned dream campaign.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

71

Iceland

1353.48

72

North Macedonia

1348.63

73

Montenegro

1345.02

74

Northern Ireland

1341.33

75

Bosnia & Herzegovina

1332.3

76

Oman

1326.18

77

Guinea

1324.8

78

Israel

1312.54

79

Honduras

1311.48

80

Bahrain

1302.86

81st - 90th

Bulgaria player

Bolivia saw their status drop significantly after suffering a horrendous month in which they lost four consecutive games, including three at Copa America. The South American side dropped from 84th to 89th, with China and Luxembourg among the teams to benefit from their misfortune.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

81

El Salvador

1302.11

82

Bulgaria

1295.5

83

Gabon

1288.45

84

Luxembourg

1276.73

85

Haiti

1274.46

86

Curacao

1272.71

87

China

1267.51

88

Equatorial Guinea

1260.5

89

Bolivia

1258.56

90

Angola

1255.65

91st-100th

New Zealand

New Zealand won the OFC Nations Cup over the summer and this helped them rise into the top 100 nations on the planet. Four wins in a row saw a rise of 13 places, one of the biggest success stories in these rankings. Angola's impressive form, which has seen them win four and draw one of their last five fixtures saw the African team move up five positions.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

91

Benin

1254.18

92

Zambia

1249.54

93

Syria

1246.68

94

New Zealand

1245.73

95

Uganda

1242.96

96

Palestine

1231.25

97

Armenia

1230.79

98

Namibia

1221.42

99

Belarus

1219.78

100

Trinidad & Tobago

1219.44

101st - 110th

Kosovo players

Due to New Zealand's meteoric rise, many nations dropped one position despite not being in action at all during the last period. Mozambique fell slightly in the pecking order even after enjoying an impressive run which saw them pick up just one defeat in five matches.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

101

Thailand

1218.56

102

Kyrgyz Republic

1213.58

103

Tajikistan

1212.41

104

Mozambique

1208.87

105

Madagascar

1203.66

106

Kosovo

1203.16

107

Guatemala

1198.84

108

Kenya

1197.73

109

Kazakhstan

1193.62

110

Korea DPR

1183.96

111th - 120th

Togo players

Comoros were the only team ranked between 111th and 120th to have played since the previous update in June, but they remained in 119th regardless. Slightly bafflingly, Congo dropped five spots without even kicking a ball, dropping below Libya, Vietnam and others.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

111

Azerbaijan

1179.88

112

Mauritania

1177.5

113

Tanzania

1174.99

114

Guinea-Bissau

1168.49

115

Vietnam

1168.02

116

Lebanon

1167.64

117

Libya

1165.73

118

Congo

1162.73

119

Comoros

1159.84

120

Togo

1158.7

121st - 130th

Kosovo player

While Congo fell down the rankings without playing a match, Niger had the opposite luck as they jumped above Malawi, Cyprus, and Central African Republic. None of these teams have played a recent international match, but Niger gained 13.71 points regardless.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

121

Sudan

1152.29

122

Sierra Leone

1149.4

123

Estonia

1146.47

124

India

1139.39

125

Niger

1139.21

126

Malawi

1137.83

127

Cyprus

1136.78

128

Central African Republic

1129.3

129

Zimbabwe

1129.3

130

Nicaragua

1119.88

131st - 140th

Faroe Isalnds

None of the nations in this section have played a minute of football since the last update, but the majority shifted up one place due to a significant move further down the rankings. Latvia and Faroe Islands were among the winners of this change.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

131

Rwanda

1114.15

132

Gambia

1112.55

133

Indonesia

1108.73

134

Malaysia

1107.58

135

Lithuania

1100.66

136

Kuwait

1098.42

137

Latvia

1095.98

138

Faroe Islands

1093.7

139

Burundi

1091.24

140

Suriname

1087.77

141st - 150th

Solomon Islands fell eight places after suffering back-to-back defeats in their only two matches. They were knocked out of the OFC Nations Cup after losing two group games. The rest of this section remained in the exact same positions.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

141

Solomon Islands

1075.06

142

Liberia

1067.05

143

Ethiopia

1066.16

144

Turkmenistan

1065.42

145

Botswana

1063.64

146

St Kitts and Nevis

1059.53

147

Philippines

1053.03

148

Antigua and Barbuda

1052.8

149

Lesotho

1046.54

150

Dominican Republic

1045.64

151st - 160th

Fiji had a promising start to the month which did still see them rise 13 places to settle in 153rd. However, things could have been even better if they had been successful in either the semi-final or third-place play-off in the OFC Nations Cup.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

151

Afghanistan

1034.37

152

Moldova

1033.75

153

Fiji

1033.09

154

Guyana

1026.61

155

Eswatini

1025.28

156

Yemen

1021.24

157

Puerto Rico

1020.22

158

Tahiti

1016.83

159

Hong Kong

1011.91

160

New Caledonia

1008.92

161st - 170th

Vanuatu and Papa New Guinea were the only two teams to play any matches in this period, but their fortunes differed greatly. The former saw a strong international tournament showing improved their rank in the world, while the latter fell three positions.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

161

Singapore

1008.26

162

Vanuatu

1005.49

163

Maldives

1003.48

164

Andorra

996.05

165

Chinese Taipei

991.34

166

Myanmar

988.98

167

Cuba

984.92

168

Papa New Guinea

984.23

169

South Sudan

980.02

170

St Lucia

979.57

171st - 180th

There were no international matches involving the teams ranked between 171st and 180th. Bermuda, Malta, and Grenada still lead the way ahead of the other nations in this bracket.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

171

Bermuda

971.15

172

Malta

970.62

173

Grenada

953.67

174

St Vincent and the Grenadines

938.4

175

Nepal

935.93

176

Montserrat

934.46

177

Barbados

932.64

178

Chad

929.97

179

Mauritius

927.94

180

Cambodia

924.52

181st - 190th

Every team in this section moved up a place based on another side unfortunately dropping out of the top 190. Dominica are closing in on a place inside the top 180 teams in the world despite playing no football in the last period.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

181

Dominica

912.93

182

Bhutan

904.1

183

Belize

901.434

184

Bangladesh

896.67

185

Macau

896.62

186

Cook Islands

896.59

187

American Samoa

890.97

188

Laos

889.62

189

Mongolia

884.92

190

Brunei Darussalam

881.73

191st - 200th

Gibraltar

Samoa suffered three losses in a row at the OFC Nations Cup, including a 9-1 thrashing at the hands of Fiji. This saw them drop to 192nd, moving down 11 positions in the standings. No other team moved in this section of the standings.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

191

Sao Tome and Principe

878.09

192

Samoa

876.45

193

Djibouti

875.13

194

Aruba

873.9

195

Cayman Islands

855.43

196

Timor-Leste

843.4

197

Pakistan

842.59

198

Gibraltar

836.14

199

Liechtenstein

835.83

200

Tonga

833.12

201st - 210th

San Marino players

San Marino remain rooted to the bottom of the FIFA world rankings as the nation are still on the hunt for a first win. 209 teams are above them in the standings, but the nine teams directly ahead of them failed to make any progress in this period either.

FIFA Men's World Rankings

Rank

Nation

Points

201

Seychelles

831.19

202

Somalia

829.81

203

Bahamas

823.58

204

Guam

821.91

205

Sri Lanka

820.32

206

Turks and Caicos Islands

817.03

207

British Virgin Islands

801.29

208

US Virgin Islands

797.29

209

Anguilla

779.86

210

San Marino

739.64

Rankings are courtesy of FIFA (Correct as of 18/07/2024).