Highlights Euro 2024, Copa America, and OFC Nations Cup results have impacted the latest FIFA World Rankings.

The most recent World Cup winners, France and Argentina, retain their places in the top two.

England have risen up the ranks after a solid display over the summer, although Euro 2024 winners Spain have overtaken the Three Lions.

FIFA's latest world rankings have been released following a busy summer on the international scene. Euro 2024, Copa America and the OFC Nations Cup all took place over the past two months and this has resulted in several big changes to the standings.

The governing body base their rankings on points which can be accumulated or lost based on recent results. Many nations haven't been in action over the summer which means there's not a lot of movement towards the bottom of the rankings, but other high-profile countries have supremely increased their reputation and status with several big results at international tournaments.

That said, below are all 210 countries in world football ranked based on the FIFA Men's World Rankings. England are among the teams to have seen an improvement in their position after reaching the Euro 2024 final.

FIFA Men's World Rankings - July 2024

1st - 10th

The two most recent World Cup-winning nations, Argentina and France, remain in first and second place respectively from the last update to the standings. Both Euro 2024 finalists moved up in the rankings. Spain claimed third place after winning the trophy, just ahead of England.

Brazil, Belgium and Portugal all dropped places after underwhelming displays at the Copa America and Euro 2024 over the summer. Meanwhile, Colombia may have fallen short against Argentina in the Copa America final, but the South American nation still saw their place in the FIFA rankings improve.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 1 Argentina 1901.48 2 France 1854.91 3 Spain 1835.67 4 England 1812.26 5 Brazil 1785.61 6 Belgium 1722.44 7 Netherlands 1758.51 8 Portugal 1741.43 9 Colombia 1727.32 10 Italy 1714.29

Related Most Successful Nations in Football History by Major Trophies Won The 10 countries that have won the most title in football history - surprisingly, five-time World Cup winners Brazil are not top.

11th - 20th

Switzerland were one of the surprise packages of the summer with a strong showing in the European Championship. Murat Yakin's team jumped four places in the standings, ahead of USA, Mexico, Japan and Senegal.

Marcelo Bielsa and Julian Nagelsmenn enjoyed strong showings at their first international tournaments in charge of Uruguay and Germany respectively. As a result, both teams moved up three places with Uruguay narrowly missing out on a place in the top 10.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 11 Uruguay 1713.15 12 Croatia 1701.31 13 Germany 1686.02 14 Morocco 1669.44 15 Switzerland 1654.1 16 USA 1641.75 17 Mexico 1635.11 18 Japan 1628.81 19 Senegal 1623.34 20 Iran 1611.16

Related 11 Greatest International Football Teams of All Time (Ranked) World Cup champions, continental giants and historic trend-setters have all reached the zenith of international football over the years.

21st - 30th

One of the biggest movers since the last rankings were announced were Turkiye. Reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 would have certainly helped their case as the nation rose 16 places. There was also positive movement from Austria, whom the Turks defeated in the round of 16.

Ukraine and Poland flattered to deceive in Germany and saw their places in the FIFA standings take a hit. Wales are the second-best British side according to these standings despite failing to qualify for the past international competition.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 21 Denmark 1607.52 22 Austria 1591.56 23 South Korea 1572.87 24 Australia 1571.29 25 Ukraine 1567.25 26 Turkiye 1533.6 27 Ecuador 1530.44 28 Poland 1523.53 29 Sweden 1522.19 30 Wales 1521.4

31st - 40th

Canada took part in their first-ever Copa America over the summer and gave an extremely strong account of themselves after a decent display at the 2022 World Cup. They, along with Panama made their way into the top 40 by moving up eight places.

Hungary dropped out of the top 30 after failing to deliver on their expected status of underdogs at Euro 2024. There was no movement from the likes of Serbia, Russia and Serbia who all sit comfortably inside the top 50 nations in world football.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 31 Hungary 1518.77 32 Serbia 1506.9 33 Russia 1506.58 34 Qatar 1504.06 35 Panama 1502.55 36 Egypt 1502.34 37 Venezuela 1501.46 38 Ivory Coast 1499.69 39 Nigeria 1498.93 40 Canada 1494.66

41st - 50th

Steve Clarke's Scotland undid all of their previous good work to get into the top 40 by being the most disappointing country to feature in Euro 2024. The Scots dropped by nine places and only just held onto a top 50 place.

Elsewhere, Czechia were leapfrogged by both Romania and Slovakia, who both made it out of the group stages in Germany. Erling Haaland and his Norway teammates will be hoping to improve their fortunes in the coming years with some promising players in the squad, but the Scandinavians have to settle for 50th place at the moment.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 41 Tunisia 1494.06 42 Peru 1489.68 43 Chile 1489.5 44 Slovakia 1479.07 45 Romania 1474.7 46 Algeria 1474.13 47 Czechia 1473.46 48 Scotland 1472.3 49 Costa Rica 1469.69 50 Norway 1466.48

51st - 60th

Republic of Ireland have pulled off the impressive feat of rising two places without kicking a ball inside the last period. This is largely down to Jamaica's poor run of form since the rankings were last updated.

Slovenia were unlucky to be eliminated from the European Championship by Portugal in a penalty shootout after defying the odds and progressing from the group stage. They were on the rise in the past month, while Greece and Mali saw their positions fall.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 51 Cameroon 1458.47 52 Slovenia 1457.06 53 Mali 1456.74 54 Greece 1455.95 55 Iraq 1433.07 56 Saudi Arabia 1431.3 57 South Africa 1415.15 58 Republic of Ireland 1403.84 59 Jamaica 1401.56 60 Congo DR 1400.93

Related 10 Greatest Cameroon Players in Football History [Ranked] Samuel Eto'o, Roger Milla, and more feature in a brilliant list of players the Indomitable Lions have produced over the years.

61st - 70th

Georgia had a tournament to remember in Germany after reaching the round of 16 in their first-ever appearance in the competition. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and co were able to claim perhaps the biggest scalp of the summer as they pulled off a 2-0 win against Portugal to qualify from a tricky group and move up four places in the world standings.

Paraguay and Albania were the only other teams between places 60 and 70 to play within the last month as there wasn't a lot of movement between these sides. Paraguay were poor at Copa America, losing all three of their matches, and fell four places.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 61 Uzbekistan 1397.41 62 Paraguay 1396.8 63 Finland 1393.4 64 Ghana 1381.25 65 Cape Verde 1380.53 66 Albania 1375.49 67 Burkina Faso 1375.16 68 Jordan 1374.13 69 United Arab Emirates 1368.84 70 Georgia 1361.41

Related 16 Best International Football Managers Right Now [Ranked] From Didier Deschamps to Gareth Southgate, the 15 best managers working in international football have been ranked.

71st - 80th

A lot of the nations who have enjoyed the summer off haven't moved too much due to the ongoing international tournaments and this is no different between 71st and 80th. Northern Ireland, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Iceland all dropped one place each as Georgia rose with their aforementioned dream campaign.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 71 Iceland 1353.48 72 North Macedonia 1348.63 73 Montenegro 1345.02 74 Northern Ireland 1341.33 75 Bosnia & Herzegovina 1332.3 76 Oman 1326.18 77 Guinea 1324.8 78 Israel 1312.54 79 Honduras 1311.48 80 Bahrain 1302.86

Related 10 Greatest Iceland Players in Football History [Ranked] Having seemingly always exceeded the expectations placed on their small population, the land of fire and ice have a history with top footballers.

81st - 90th

Bolivia saw their status drop significantly after suffering a horrendous month in which they lost four consecutive games, including three at Copa America. The South American side dropped from 84th to 89th, with China and Luxembourg among the teams to benefit from their misfortune.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 81 El Salvador 1302.11 82 Bulgaria 1295.5 83 Gabon 1288.45 84 Luxembourg 1276.73 85 Haiti 1274.46 86 Curacao 1272.71 87 China 1267.51 88 Equatorial Guinea 1260.5 89 Bolivia 1258.56 90 Angola 1255.65

91st-100th

New Zealand won the OFC Nations Cup over the summer and this helped them rise into the top 100 nations on the planet. Four wins in a row saw a rise of 13 places, one of the biggest success stories in these rankings. Angola's impressive form, which has seen them win four and draw one of their last five fixtures saw the African team move up five positions.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 91 Benin 1254.18 92 Zambia 1249.54 93 Syria 1246.68 94 New Zealand 1245.73 95 Uganda 1242.96 96 Palestine 1231.25 97 Armenia 1230.79 98 Namibia 1221.42 99 Belarus 1219.78 100 Trinidad & Tobago 1219.44

101st - 110th

Due to New Zealand's meteoric rise, many nations dropped one position despite not being in action at all during the last period. Mozambique fell slightly in the pecking order even after enjoying an impressive run which saw them pick up just one defeat in five matches.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 101 Thailand 1218.56 102 Kyrgyz Republic 1213.58 103 Tajikistan 1212.41 104 Mozambique 1208.87 105 Madagascar 1203.66 106 Kosovo 1203.16 107 Guatemala 1198.84 108 Kenya 1197.73 109 Kazakhstan 1193.62 110 Korea DPR 1183.96

111th - 120th

Comoros were the only team ranked between 111th and 120th to have played since the previous update in June, but they remained in 119th regardless. Slightly bafflingly, Congo dropped five spots without even kicking a ball, dropping below Libya, Vietnam and others.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 111 Azerbaijan 1179.88 112 Mauritania 1177.5 113 Tanzania 1174.99 114 Guinea-Bissau 1168.49 115 Vietnam 1168.02 116 Lebanon 1167.64 117 Libya 1165.73 118 Congo 1162.73 119 Comoros 1159.84 120 Togo 1158.7

121st - 130th

While Congo fell down the rankings without playing a match, Niger had the opposite luck as they jumped above Malawi, Cyprus, and Central African Republic. None of these teams have played a recent international match, but Niger gained 13.71 points regardless.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 121 Sudan 1152.29 122 Sierra Leone 1149.4 123 Estonia 1146.47 124 India 1139.39 125 Niger 1139.21 126 Malawi 1137.83 127 Cyprus 1136.78 128 Central African Republic 1129.3 129 Zimbabwe 1129.3 130 Nicaragua 1119.88

131st - 140th

None of the nations in this section have played a minute of football since the last update, but the majority shifted up one place due to a significant move further down the rankings. Latvia and Faroe Islands were among the winners of this change.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 131 Rwanda 1114.15 132 Gambia 1112.55 133 Indonesia 1108.73 134 Malaysia 1107.58 135 Lithuania 1100.66 136 Kuwait 1098.42 137 Latvia 1095.98 138 Faroe Islands 1093.7 139 Burundi 1091.24 140 Suriname 1087.77

141st - 150th

Solomon Islands fell eight places after suffering back-to-back defeats in their only two matches. They were knocked out of the OFC Nations Cup after losing two group games. The rest of this section remained in the exact same positions.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 141 Solomon Islands 1075.06 142 Liberia 1067.05 143 Ethiopia 1066.16 144 Turkmenistan 1065.42 145 Botswana 1063.64 146 St Kitts and Nevis 1059.53 147 Philippines 1053.03 148 Antigua and Barbuda 1052.8 149 Lesotho 1046.54 150 Dominican Republic 1045.64

151st - 160th

Fiji had a promising start to the month which did still see them rise 13 places to settle in 153rd. However, things could have been even better if they had been successful in either the semi-final or third-place play-off in the OFC Nations Cup.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 151 Afghanistan 1034.37 152 Moldova 1033.75 153 Fiji 1033.09 154 Guyana 1026.61 155 Eswatini 1025.28 156 Yemen 1021.24 157 Puerto Rico 1020.22 158 Tahiti 1016.83 159 Hong Kong 1011.91 160 New Caledonia 1008.92

161st - 170th

Vanuatu and Papa New Guinea were the only two teams to play any matches in this period, but their fortunes differed greatly. The former saw a strong international tournament showing improved their rank in the world, while the latter fell three positions.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 161 Singapore 1008.26 162 Vanuatu 1005.49 163 Maldives 1003.48 164 Andorra 996.05 165 Chinese Taipei 991.34 166 Myanmar 988.98 167 Cuba 984.92 168 Papa New Guinea 984.23 169 South Sudan 980.02 170 St Lucia 979.57

171st - 180th

There were no international matches involving the teams ranked between 171st and 180th. Bermuda, Malta, and Grenada still lead the way ahead of the other nations in this bracket.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 171 Bermuda 971.15 172 Malta 970.62 173 Grenada 953.67 174 St Vincent and the Grenadines 938.4 175 Nepal 935.93 176 Montserrat 934.46 177 Barbados 932.64 178 Chad 929.97 179 Mauritius 927.94 180 Cambodia 924.52

181st - 190th

Every team in this section moved up a place based on another side unfortunately dropping out of the top 190. Dominica are closing in on a place inside the top 180 teams in the world despite playing no football in the last period.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 181 Dominica 912.93 182 Bhutan 904.1 183 Belize 901.434 184 Bangladesh 896.67 185 Macau 896.62 186 Cook Islands 896.59 187 American Samoa 890.97 188 Laos 889.62 189 Mongolia 884.92 190 Brunei Darussalam 881.73

191st - 200th

Samoa suffered three losses in a row at the OFC Nations Cup, including a 9-1 thrashing at the hands of Fiji. This saw them drop to 192nd, moving down 11 positions in the standings. No other team moved in this section of the standings.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 191 Sao Tome and Principe 878.09 192 Samoa 876.45 193 Djibouti 875.13 194 Aruba 873.9 195 Cayman Islands 855.43 196 Timor-Leste 843.4 197 Pakistan 842.59 198 Gibraltar 836.14 199 Liechtenstein 835.83 200 Tonga 833.12

201st - 210th

San Marino remain rooted to the bottom of the FIFA world rankings as the nation are still on the hunt for a first win. 209 teams are above them in the standings, but the nine teams directly ahead of them failed to make any progress in this period either.

FIFA Men's World Rankings Rank Nation Points 201 Seychelles 831.19 202 Somalia 829.81 203 Bahamas 823.58 204 Guam 821.91 205 Sri Lanka 820.32 206 Turks and Caicos Islands 817.03 207 British Virgin Islands 801.29 208 US Virgin Islands 797.29 209 Anguilla 779.86 210 San Marino 739.64

Rankings are courtesy of FIFA (Correct as of 18/07/2024).