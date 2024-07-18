Highlights
- Euro 2024, Copa America, and OFC Nations Cup results have impacted the latest FIFA World Rankings.
- The most recent World Cup winners, France and Argentina, retain their places in the top two.
- England have risen up the ranks after a solid display over the summer, although Euro 2024 winners Spain have overtaken the Three Lions.
FIFA's latest world rankings have been released following a busy summer on the international scene. Euro 2024, Copa America and the OFC Nations Cup all took place over the past two months and this has resulted in several big changes to the standings.
The governing body base their rankings on points which can be accumulated or lost based on recent results. Many nations haven't been in action over the summer which means there's not a lot of movement towards the bottom of the rankings, but other high-profile countries have supremely increased their reputation and status with several big results at international tournaments.
That said, below are all 210 countries in world football ranked based on the FIFA Men's World Rankings. England are among the teams to have seen an improvement in their position after reaching the Euro 2024 final.
FIFA Men's World Rankings - July 2024
1st - 10th
The two most recent World Cup-winning nations, Argentina and France, remain in first and second place respectively from the last update to the standings. Both Euro 2024 finalists moved up in the rankings. Spain claimed third place after winning the trophy, just ahead of England.
Brazil, Belgium and Portugal all dropped places after underwhelming displays at the Copa America and Euro 2024 over the summer. Meanwhile, Colombia may have fallen short against Argentina in the Copa America final, but the South American nation still saw their place in the FIFA rankings improve.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
1
|
Argentina
|
1901.48
|
2
|
France
|
1854.91
|
3
|
Spain
|
1835.67
|
4
|
England
|
1812.26
|
5
|
Brazil
|
1785.61
|
6
|
Belgium
|
1722.44
|
7
|
Netherlands
|
1758.51
|
8
|
Portugal
|
1741.43
|
9
|
Colombia
|
1727.32
|
10
|
Italy
|
1714.29
Most Successful Nations in Football History by Major Trophies Won
The 10 countries that have won the most title in football history - surprisingly, five-time World Cup winners Brazil are not top.
11th - 20th
Switzerland were one of the surprise packages of the summer with a strong showing in the European Championship. Murat Yakin's team jumped four places in the standings, ahead of USA, Mexico, Japan and Senegal.
Marcelo Bielsa and Julian Nagelsmenn enjoyed strong showings at their first international tournaments in charge of Uruguay and Germany respectively. As a result, both teams moved up three places with Uruguay narrowly missing out on a place in the top 10.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
11
|
Uruguay
|
1713.15
|
12
|
Croatia
|
1701.31
|
13
|
Germany
|
1686.02
|
14
|
Morocco
|
1669.44
|
15
|
Switzerland
|
1654.1
|
16
|
USA
|
1641.75
|
17
|
Mexico
|
1635.11
|
18
|
Japan
|
1628.81
|
19
|
Senegal
|
1623.34
|
20
|
Iran
|
1611.16
11 Greatest International Football Teams of All Time (Ranked)
World Cup champions, continental giants and historic trend-setters have all reached the zenith of international football over the years.
21st - 30th
One of the biggest movers since the last rankings were announced were Turkiye. Reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 would have certainly helped their case as the nation rose 16 places. There was also positive movement from Austria, whom the Turks defeated in the round of 16.
Ukraine and Poland flattered to deceive in Germany and saw their places in the FIFA standings take a hit. Wales are the second-best British side according to these standings despite failing to qualify for the past international competition.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
21
|
Denmark
|
1607.52
|
22
|
Austria
|
1591.56
|
23
|
South Korea
|
1572.87
|
24
|
Australia
|
1571.29
|
25
|
Ukraine
|
1567.25
|
26
|
Turkiye
|
1533.6
|
27
|
Ecuador
|
1530.44
|
28
|
Poland
|
1523.53
|
29
|
Sweden
|
1522.19
|
30
|
Wales
|
1521.4
31st - 40th
Canada took part in their first-ever Copa America over the summer and gave an extremely strong account of themselves after a decent display at the 2022 World Cup. They, along with Panama made their way into the top 40 by moving up eight places.
Hungary dropped out of the top 30 after failing to deliver on their expected status of underdogs at Euro 2024. There was no movement from the likes of Serbia, Russia and Serbia who all sit comfortably inside the top 50 nations in world football.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
31
|
Hungary
|
1518.77
|
32
|
Serbia
|
1506.9
|
33
|
Russia
|
1506.58
|
34
|
Qatar
|
1504.06
|
35
|
Panama
|
1502.55
|
36
|
Egypt
|
1502.34
|
37
|
Venezuela
|
1501.46
|
38
|
Ivory Coast
|
1499.69
|
39
|
Nigeria
|
1498.93
|
40
|
Canada
|
1494.66
41st - 50th
Steve Clarke's Scotland undid all of their previous good work to get into the top 40 by being the most disappointing country to feature in Euro 2024. The Scots dropped by nine places and only just held onto a top 50 place.
Elsewhere, Czechia were leapfrogged by both Romania and Slovakia, who both made it out of the group stages in Germany. Erling Haaland and his Norway teammates will be hoping to improve their fortunes in the coming years with some promising players in the squad, but the Scandinavians have to settle for 50th place at the moment.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
41
|
Tunisia
|
1494.06
|
42
|
Peru
|
1489.68
|
43
|
Chile
|
1489.5
|
44
|
Slovakia
|
1479.07
|
45
|
Romania
|
1474.7
|
46
|
Algeria
|
1474.13
|
47
|
Czechia
|
1473.46
|
48
|
Scotland
|
1472.3
|
49
|
Costa Rica
|
1469.69
|
50
|
Norway
|
1466.48
51st - 60th
Republic of Ireland have pulled off the impressive feat of rising two places without kicking a ball inside the last period. This is largely down to Jamaica's poor run of form since the rankings were last updated.
Slovenia were unlucky to be eliminated from the European Championship by Portugal in a penalty shootout after defying the odds and progressing from the group stage. They were on the rise in the past month, while Greece and Mali saw their positions fall.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
51
|
Cameroon
|
1458.47
|
52
|
Slovenia
|
1457.06
|
53
|
Mali
|
1456.74
|
54
|
Greece
|
1455.95
|
55
|
Iraq
|
1433.07
|
56
|
Saudi Arabia
|
1431.3
|
57
|
South Africa
|
1415.15
|
58
|
Republic of Ireland
|
1403.84
|
59
|
Jamaica
|
1401.56
|
60
|
Congo DR
|
1400.93
10 Greatest Cameroon Players in Football History [Ranked]
Samuel Eto'o, Roger Milla, and more feature in a brilliant list of players the Indomitable Lions have produced over the years.
61st - 70th
Georgia had a tournament to remember in Germany after reaching the round of 16 in their first-ever appearance in the competition. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and co were able to claim perhaps the biggest scalp of the summer as they pulled off a 2-0 win against Portugal to qualify from a tricky group and move up four places in the world standings.
Paraguay and Albania were the only other teams between places 60 and 70 to play within the last month as there wasn't a lot of movement between these sides. Paraguay were poor at Copa America, losing all three of their matches, and fell four places.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
61
|
Uzbekistan
|
1397.41
|
62
|
Paraguay
|
1396.8
|
63
|
Finland
|
1393.4
|
64
|
Ghana
|
1381.25
|
65
|
Cape Verde
|
1380.53
|
66
|
Albania
|
1375.49
|
67
|
Burkina Faso
|
1375.16
|
68
|
Jordan
|
1374.13
|
69
|
United Arab Emirates
|
1368.84
|
70
|
Georgia
|
1361.41
16 Best International Football Managers Right Now [Ranked]
From Didier Deschamps to Gareth Southgate, the 15 best managers working in international football have been ranked.
71st - 80th
A lot of the nations who have enjoyed the summer off haven't moved too much due to the ongoing international tournaments and this is no different between 71st and 80th. Northern Ireland, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Iceland all dropped one place each as Georgia rose with their aforementioned dream campaign.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
71
|
Iceland
|
1353.48
|
72
|
North Macedonia
|
1348.63
|
73
|
Montenegro
|
1345.02
|
74
|
Northern Ireland
|
1341.33
|
75
|
Bosnia & Herzegovina
|
1332.3
|
76
|
Oman
|
1326.18
|
77
|
Guinea
|
1324.8
|
78
|
Israel
|
1312.54
|
79
|
Honduras
|
1311.48
|
80
|
Bahrain
|
1302.86
10 Greatest Iceland Players in Football History [Ranked]
Having seemingly always exceeded the expectations placed on their small population, the land of fire and ice have a history with top footballers.
81st - 90th
Bolivia saw their status drop significantly after suffering a horrendous month in which they lost four consecutive games, including three at Copa America. The South American side dropped from 84th to 89th, with China and Luxembourg among the teams to benefit from their misfortune.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
81
|
El Salvador
|
1302.11
|
82
|
Bulgaria
|
1295.5
|
83
|
Gabon
|
1288.45
|
84
|
Luxembourg
|
1276.73
|
85
|
Haiti
|
1274.46
|
86
|
Curacao
|
1272.71
|
87
|
China
|
1267.51
|
88
|
Equatorial Guinea
|
1260.5
|
89
|
Bolivia
|
1258.56
|
90
|
Angola
|
1255.65
91st-100th
New Zealand won the OFC Nations Cup over the summer and this helped them rise into the top 100 nations on the planet. Four wins in a row saw a rise of 13 places, one of the biggest success stories in these rankings. Angola's impressive form, which has seen them win four and draw one of their last five fixtures saw the African team move up five positions.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
91
|
Benin
|
1254.18
|
92
|
Zambia
|
1249.54
|
93
|
Syria
|
1246.68
|
94
|
New Zealand
|
1245.73
|
95
|
Uganda
|
1242.96
|
96
|
Palestine
|
1231.25
|
97
|
Armenia
|
1230.79
|
98
|
Namibia
|
1221.42
|
99
|
Belarus
|
1219.78
|
100
|
Trinidad & Tobago
|
1219.44
101st - 110th
Due to New Zealand's meteoric rise, many nations dropped one position despite not being in action at all during the last period. Mozambique fell slightly in the pecking order even after enjoying an impressive run which saw them pick up just one defeat in five matches.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
101
|
Thailand
|
1218.56
|
102
|
Kyrgyz Republic
|
1213.58
|
103
|
Tajikistan
|
1212.41
|
104
|
Mozambique
|
1208.87
|
105
|
Madagascar
|
1203.66
|
106
|
Kosovo
|
1203.16
|
107
|
Guatemala
|
1198.84
|
108
|
Kenya
|
1197.73
|
109
|
Kazakhstan
|
1193.62
|
110
|
Korea DPR
|
1183.96
111th - 120th
Comoros were the only team ranked between 111th and 120th to have played since the previous update in June, but they remained in 119th regardless. Slightly bafflingly, Congo dropped five spots without even kicking a ball, dropping below Libya, Vietnam and others.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
111
|
Azerbaijan
|
1179.88
|
112
|
Mauritania
|
1177.5
|
113
|
Tanzania
|
1174.99
|
114
|
Guinea-Bissau
|
1168.49
|
115
|
Vietnam
|
1168.02
|
116
|
Lebanon
|
1167.64
|
117
|
Libya
|
1165.73
|
118
|
Congo
|
1162.73
|
119
|
Comoros
|
1159.84
|
120
|
Togo
|
1158.7
121st - 130th
While Congo fell down the rankings without playing a match, Niger had the opposite luck as they jumped above Malawi, Cyprus, and Central African Republic. None of these teams have played a recent international match, but Niger gained 13.71 points regardless.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
121
|
Sudan
|
1152.29
|
122
|
Sierra Leone
|
1149.4
|
123
|
Estonia
|
1146.47
|
124
|
India
|
1139.39
|
125
|
Niger
|
1139.21
|
126
|
Malawi
|
1137.83
|
127
|
Cyprus
|
1136.78
|
128
|
Central African Republic
|
1129.3
|
129
|
Zimbabwe
|
1129.3
|
130
|
Nicaragua
|
1119.88
131st - 140th
None of the nations in this section have played a minute of football since the last update, but the majority shifted up one place due to a significant move further down the rankings. Latvia and Faroe Islands were among the winners of this change.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
131
|
Rwanda
|
1114.15
|
132
|
Gambia
|
1112.55
|
133
|
Indonesia
|
1108.73
|
134
|
Malaysia
|
1107.58
|
135
|
Lithuania
|
1100.66
|
136
|
Kuwait
|
1098.42
|
137
|
Latvia
|
1095.98
|
138
|
Faroe Islands
|
1093.7
|
139
|
Burundi
|
1091.24
|
140
|
Suriname
|
1087.77
141st - 150th
Solomon Islands fell eight places after suffering back-to-back defeats in their only two matches. They were knocked out of the OFC Nations Cup after losing two group games. The rest of this section remained in the exact same positions.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
141
|
Solomon Islands
|
1075.06
|
142
|
Liberia
|
1067.05
|
143
|
Ethiopia
|
1066.16
|
144
|
Turkmenistan
|
1065.42
|
145
|
Botswana
|
1063.64
|
146
|
St Kitts and Nevis
|
1059.53
|
147
|
Philippines
|
1053.03
|
148
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
1052.8
|
149
|
Lesotho
|
1046.54
|
150
|
Dominican Republic
|
1045.64
151st - 160th
Fiji had a promising start to the month which did still see them rise 13 places to settle in 153rd. However, things could have been even better if they had been successful in either the semi-final or third-place play-off in the OFC Nations Cup.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
151
|
Afghanistan
|
1034.37
|
152
|
Moldova
|
1033.75
|
153
|
Fiji
|
1033.09
|
154
|
Guyana
|
1026.61
|
155
|
Eswatini
|
1025.28
|
156
|
Yemen
|
1021.24
|
157
|
Puerto Rico
|
1020.22
|
158
|
Tahiti
|
1016.83
|
159
|
Hong Kong
|
1011.91
|
160
|
New Caledonia
|
1008.92
161st - 170th
Vanuatu and Papa New Guinea were the only two teams to play any matches in this period, but their fortunes differed greatly. The former saw a strong international tournament showing improved their rank in the world, while the latter fell three positions.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
161
|
Singapore
|
1008.26
|
162
|
Vanuatu
|
1005.49
|
163
|
Maldives
|
1003.48
|
164
|
Andorra
|
996.05
|
165
|
Chinese Taipei
|
991.34
|
166
|
Myanmar
|
988.98
|
167
|
Cuba
|
984.92
|
168
|
Papa New Guinea
|
984.23
|
169
|
South Sudan
|
980.02
|
170
|
St Lucia
|
979.57
171st - 180th
There were no international matches involving the teams ranked between 171st and 180th. Bermuda, Malta, and Grenada still lead the way ahead of the other nations in this bracket.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
171
|
Bermuda
|
971.15
|
172
|
Malta
|
970.62
|
173
|
Grenada
|
953.67
|
174
|
St Vincent and the Grenadines
|
938.4
|
175
|
Nepal
|
935.93
|
176
|
Montserrat
|
934.46
|
177
|
Barbados
|
932.64
|
178
|
Chad
|
929.97
|
179
|
Mauritius
|
927.94
|
180
|
Cambodia
|
924.52
181st - 190th
Every team in this section moved up a place based on another side unfortunately dropping out of the top 190. Dominica are closing in on a place inside the top 180 teams in the world despite playing no football in the last period.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
181
|
Dominica
|
912.93
|
182
|
Bhutan
|
904.1
|
183
|
Belize
|
901.434
|
184
|
Bangladesh
|
896.67
|
185
|
Macau
|
896.62
|
186
|
Cook Islands
|
896.59
|
187
|
American Samoa
|
890.97
|
188
|
Laos
|
889.62
|
189
|
Mongolia
|
884.92
|
190
|
Brunei Darussalam
|
881.73
191st - 200th
Samoa suffered three losses in a row at the OFC Nations Cup, including a 9-1 thrashing at the hands of Fiji. This saw them drop to 192nd, moving down 11 positions in the standings. No other team moved in this section of the standings.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
191
|
Sao Tome and Principe
|
878.09
|
192
|
Samoa
|
876.45
|
193
|
Djibouti
|
875.13
|
194
|
Aruba
|
873.9
|
195
|
Cayman Islands
|
855.43
|
196
|
Timor-Leste
|
843.4
|
197
|
Pakistan
|
842.59
|
198
|
Gibraltar
|
836.14
|
199
|
Liechtenstein
|
835.83
|
200
|
Tonga
|
833.12
201st - 210th
San Marino remain rooted to the bottom of the FIFA world rankings as the nation are still on the hunt for a first win. 209 teams are above them in the standings, but the nine teams directly ahead of them failed to make any progress in this period either.
|
FIFA Men's World Rankings
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
Points
|
201
|
Seychelles
|
831.19
|
202
|
Somalia
|
829.81
|
203
|
Bahamas
|
823.58
|
204
|
Guam
|
821.91
|
205
|
Sri Lanka
|
820.32
|
206
|
Turks and Caicos Islands
|
817.03
|
207
|
British Virgin Islands
|
801.29
|
208
|
US Virgin Islands
|
797.29
|
209
|
Anguilla
|
779.86
|
210
|
San Marino
|
739.64
Rankings are courtesy of FIFA (Correct as of 18/07/2024).