The combat sports world is in uproar as Idris Abdurashitov openly bragged after getting disqualified from a boxing fight because he threw, and landed, a disgusting foul — a head kick — which knocked his opponent, Bagher Faraji, senseless. The referee was quick to intervene after the kick, and waved things off by awarding Feraji the win. However, Abdurashitov has seemingly made matters worse as he appeared to boast about the foul when posting about the incident on Instagram.

A 21-year-old who once had a promising future, Abdurashitov was making a name for himself in One Championship having won his debut for that organization in September — a referee's stoppage in the second round over Kazakbai Tilenov, to advance his pro MMA record to 4-0-0 (4 KOs). His future may well now be uncertain as his actions could compromise his future, with prospective promoters perhaps unwilling to book him on their show.

Fighter Brags After Disgusting Foul

Abdurashitov knocked his boxing opponent out with a kick to the head

Abdurashitov's foul leads the way as the worst of the entire year, so far. What separates this incident from others is that this isn't an accidental headbutt, or, worse, someone who keeps throwing low blows despite repeated warnings from the referee.

This foul appeared out of nowhere, with Abdurashitov leaning on his MMA background to throw and lead a brutal head kick — a flagrant maneuver in the boxing ring. Feraji never seemed to see the shot coming. Of course, you can't blame him. Boxers are focused on shots coming their way, but these are always punches, which can be thrown from shoulder or hip level. So it would be near-impossible to anticipate a strike working its way from the ground to the their jaw.

Watch the awful foul right here:

Despite the loss and indefinite suspension, Abdurashitov didn't even seem to show any remorse.

"So he debuted in professional boxing, And disqualification for life, that kick with the leg I threw away with a machine gun!"

The fight took place at the Ali Boxing Club in Chalong, Phuket, which is in Thailand. It was Abdurashidov's first ever fight using boxing rules, and may well be his last.

The October 20 event featured five fights, each between four and six rounds. Most fighters were either inexperienced and at the prospect or novice level, or were making their pro debuts — like Abdurashidov.

Perhaps in response to fervent fan backlash, Abdurashidov posted a second time on Instagram. This time, it featured a handshake between himself and Feragi, with a caption which read: "We shook hands between us, everything is fine. We made up."