UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has outlined a timeline in which he wants to retire via 'UFC Day Off'. Speaking on his future, 'Rocky' Edwards has stated that he plans to retire around the age of 36 or 37. Currently at the age of 32, turning 33 in August, this would give the fighter a further 4–5 years in the sport.

2024 will mark the 10-year anniversary of Edwards in the UFC. Since then, the fighter born in Jamaica has had 16 fights in the organisation, losing just twice in the process.

A 13-fight unbeaten streak starting in 2016 would see Edwards capture the belt in incredible fashion before defending it twice. Some of the elite names on the resume of Edwards includes; Kamaru Usman (x2), Colby Covington, Nate Diaz and Rafael dos Anjos. However, despite already being one of the pound-for-pound best in 2024, Edwards has desires to become the greatest welterweight fighter of all time.

Weltweight title defences Fighter Welterweight title fight wins Georges St-Pierre 12 Matt Hughes 9 Kamaru Usman 6 Tyron Woodley 4 Leon Edwards 3 Robbie Lawler 3

Luckily enough for Edwards, there are still plenty of fights in the welterweight division that could significantly benefit his legacy in the division. If the British fighter does plan on retiring in a couple of years, we have lined out some fights that he should get under his belt before hanging up the gloves.

Belal Muhammad

Pro record: 23-3

Edwards will aim to defend his welterweight title for the third time on July 29th in Manchester, UK when he takes on Belal Muhammad in a rematch. The two will meet again in 2024 having had a lackluster end to their 2021 bout. The first fight between Edwards and Muhammad ended in a second-round no-contest following an accidental eye-poke injuring the eye of Muhammed.

However, both fighters have had a perfect record since their first meeting. Edwards is 4-0 since the bout, while Muhammad boasts a 5-0 streak. A win for Edward's versus Muhammed would not only amend the no-contest on his record, but it would also be another impressive title defence against a fighter coming into the bout with a 10-fight unbeaten streak.

Islam Makhachev

Pro record: 26-1

Islam Makhachev currently sits atop the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. With three lightweight title defenses to his name, he has proved to be a dominant champion since dethroning Charles Olivera in 2022. However, despite his great success at lightweight, Makhachev has expressed interest in a move to welterweight to challenge Leon Edwards.

Should Makhachev move up a weight class to challenge for the 170-pound belt, it would be one of the highest-quality fights the UFC could book. Both Makhachev and Edwards are 1st and 3rd on the UFC's pound-for-pound list respectively, meaning it is definitely one that would be of significant interest to fans.

Welcoming Makhachev to the welterweight division would also do wonders for Edwards' legacy. The Russian lightweight has been undefeated and dominant since 2015, so successfully defending against the 155-pound champion would be one of Edwards' best wins to date.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Pro record: 18-0

Kazakstanian fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov has put the UFC welterweight division on notice since his introduction to the company. At the time of writing, he has an impressive 6-0 record in the UFC, earning finishes in all of his professional bouts in his career. With wins over the likes of Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal and Neil Magny, Rakhmonov has proved that he can compete at the top of the welterweight division.

The undefeated fighter's impressive form means he is likely not far from a title opportunity. This means that he may be facing off with Edwards sooner rather than later. Again, should Shavkat Rakhmonov get a title shot before losing a bout, it would give 'Rocky' a chance to disrupt yet another significant winning streak.

Ian Machado Garry

Pro record: 14-0

Undefeated Irish fighter Ian Machado Garry is another welterweight contender who likely has the champion in their near sights. The former Cage Warriors champion made his UFC debut in 2022 and has won each of his 6 fights since then. With seven career knockouts, Machado Garry boasts an exciting style that could make for an entertaining stylistic matchup with Leon Edwards.

At the time of writing, Machado Garry is ranked number 7 in the welterweight division and is currently scheduled to fight Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 303. Should 'The Future' Garry be successful against Page, it is very possible he will find himself inside the top 5 of the division, closing in a title challenge versus Edwards.

The two also have some history, having previously been training partners. The two's relationship even led to UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett stating that Leon Edwards had knocked Ian Garry out during a training session.

Conor McGregor

Pro record: 22-6

Ian Machado Garry is not the only Irish fighter that Leon Edwards may face before his predicted retirement. June 2024 was supposed to see the return of 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor before an injury ruled him out of UFC 303. However, should McGregor return to fight in 2024, it is not impossible that a fight is made between the Irishman and the Englishman.

The Irishman has fought three times at welterweight in his UFC career and was also scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at 170 pounds. Although he has never been ranked in the division, McGregor has expressed interest in competing for the welterweight title. Speaking on Edwards in 2024, McGregor stated: "There's too many decisions going on out of that Leon fella. Leon Edwards loves a decision."

Edwards also spoke to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani about the prospect of fighting the former two-division champion in 2024. When asked about his thoughts on facing McGregor after a successful defence, Edwards responded: "That would be good" and that the fight was "100 per cent" a possibility in the future.

There has currently been no official date for the return of Conor McGregor. However, rumours have circulated that 'The Notorious' may return in either late August or September.