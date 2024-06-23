Highlights Robert Whittaker may take on a fellow former champion next after his UFC Saudi Arabia win.

Alexander Volkov could be in line for a main event fight following his own victory on the card.

Ikram Aliskerov may face Khamzat Chimaev next after his defeat at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Last night, the UFC held their first-ever event in Saudi Arabia. The big main event middleweight bout between former champion Robert Whittaker and rising contender Ikram Aliskerov lasted just 1 minute and 49 seconds, with 'The Reaper' arguably putting in the best performance of his career to date.

The card also featured Alexander Volkov schooling Sergei Pavlovich for three rounds and the flashy Sharaputdin Magomedov advancing to 13-0 with a TKO victory over Antonio Trocoli.

Following the UFC's first visit to Saudi Arabia, GIVEMESPORT will take you through five fights which should come next for some of the fighters who competed last night at the huge Fight Night event.

Robert Whittaker vs Sean Strickland

Both fighters are on the cusp of a shot at the UFC middleweight title

Following potentially the best performance of Robert Whittaker's 12-year UFC career last night at UFC Saudi Arabia, there will only be one goal for the New Zealander, and that will be to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship. 'The Reaper' held the middleweight title for over two years, from 2017 to 2019, and since then, has wins over the likes of Paulo Costa, Jared Cannonier, Darren Till, and, of course, his opponent last night, Ikram Aliskerov.

The problem for Whittaker is that there is one man in front of him in the middleweight rankings who is waiting on a title shot, and that is Sean Strickland. Despite losing his middleweight title in very controversial fashion, Strickland returned to the Octagon at UFC 302 and defeated Paulo Costa. Despite being extremely active throughout his career, it seems like Strickland's current plans are to sit out on the sidelines and wait until he gets a title shot against the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya, which is now official for UFC 305 in Perth.

If Strickland all of a sudden wants to get back in the Octagon, there would be no better opponent for him than Whittaker. A potential UFC 305, five-round co-main event bout between Strickland and Whittaker makes absolute sense and the top end of the fight card would have a great story and great intrigue leading into the event. Despite being veterans, the two have never fought before and, stylistically, it could be a great fight, and with the added incentives of a middleweight title shot for the winner, it surely sets itself up to be a war.

Alexander Volkov vs Ciryl Gane 2

Volkov defeated his fellow Russian Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia

Despite being an underdog going into the fight, Alexander Volkov schooled Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia and arguably won every round. Volkov was dominant all throughout the fight and produced a technical, high volume and damaging performance on his former friend, teammate, and fellow Russian, Pavlovich, who recently fought for the interim UFC heavyweight title against Tom Aspinall at UFC 295.

Volkov has been a consistent presence in the top 10 of the UFC's heavyweight division for around six years now, and potentially finds himself as close to a title shot than ever before. Despite losing to Derrick Lewis via KO in a fight where he was very dominant throughout, the Russian has only lost to elite competition in the UFC such as Curtis Blaydes, Tom Aspinall, and the man who he could rematch next, Ciryl Gane.

A rematch between Gane and Volkov makes sense to take place later this year when the UFC returns to France for a Fight Night event. In their first fight, Gane dominated Volkov and won via unanimous decision, but unfortunately, the fight was held at the UFC Apex, with zero fans in attendance. The UFC's return to France this September will be huge and there seems no better fight to main event the card than Volkov walking into enemy territory to rematch France's own, Gane.

Ikram Aliskerov vs Khamzat Chimaev

Aliskerov and Chimaev fought each other back in 2019

Despite getting knocked out inside two minutes at UFC Saudi Arabia, Ikram Aliskerov's stock will not have taken a hit as it was a huge step up for him as an unranked middleweight, stepping up to fight #3 ranked contender and former champion Robert Whittaker on a week's notice. Aliskerov agreed to fight Whittaker on just one week's notice following Khamzat Chimaev's withdrawal from the event due to illness.

A fight which makes sense for Aliskerov next is to rematch Chimaev. The two fought in 2019 in Brave CF and both have had quick rises in the UFC. In their fight, Chimaev knocked Aliskerov unconscious in just over two minutes, but both men were very young in their careers, and they have both massively improved and evolved since.

With Chimaev once again dealing with illness, the UFC may be hesitant to put him in a fight against another top contender just in case it falls through again, so they may match 'Borz' with Aliskerov for his comeback fight. Since his UFC debut, Aliskerov has had scheduled fights fall through against top middleweight contenders such as Paulo Costa and Nassourdine Imavov, so the UFC obviously rate him extremely highly and could look for him to come back against a big name such as Chimaev.

Sharaputdin Magomedov vs Bo Nickal

Nickal called out Magomedov on X following his win over Antonio Trocoli

Fan favourite and always exciting, Sharaputdin 'Bullet' Magomedov, improved to 13-0 last night at UFC Saudi Arabia with a round three TKO finish over Antonio Trocoli. Following Magomedov's win, Bo Nickal posted the following to X:

This fight makes complete sense for both men as they are both looking to make it into the middleweight top 15, and they are very likely to cross paths at some point. In the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference, 'Bullet' responded to Nickal's callout and welcomed the challenge.

"Yes, Bo Nickal is an interesting opponent, an interesting fight. He has good wrestling. Wrestling, now for me, no problem. I'm from Dagestan. You know brother, Russia. Russian men, icemen, no problem. Wrestling, takedown, no problem. Dangerous, damage, elbow, knee, let's go."

The unfortunate thing regarding this potential fight is that it may not happen for quite some time. Due to Magomedov only being able to see fully in one eye, UFC president Dana White has revealed that they will likely have to keep him fighting in the Middle East, as he probably can't get a license anywhere else in the world due to his vision. The UFC only visits the Middle East two, maybe three times a year, so we most likely won't see this fight for a while.

Volkan Oezdemir vs Aleksandar Rakic

Oezdemir brutally KO'd Johnny Walker at UFC Saudi Arabia

The scariest finish of the night at UFC Saudi Arabia came from former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir, who brutally knocked out Johnny Walker in the first round with a punch which left the Brazilian unconscious for minutes.

Oezdemir will likely take Walker's #7 ranking in the light heavyweight division come Tuesday, and will be looking to move forward as he seemed to have his eyes on the title in his post-fight interview. A fight which could propel Oezdemir back to title contention is a rematch against #5 ranked Aleksandar Rakic, who is fresh off a loss to former champion, Jiri Prochazka, at UFC 300.

In the first fight between the two, Oezdemir was the man who got his hand raised, winning via split decision in what was an extremely close fight. Due to how close the first fight was, and where both men currently find themselves in the 205lb division, a fight between these two European powerhouses would be a fun one next and makes complete sense.