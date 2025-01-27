Aston Villa is keen on signing Fikayo Tomori for his pace, and Unai Emery is backing the pursuit of the AC Milan defender, according to the club's former scout Mick Brown, who spoke to Football Insider.

The Villans are still searching for a new centre-back after Loic Bade snubbed a move to Villa Park in favour of remaining at Sevilla. Emery has been eager to strengthen his defence and was interested in signing the Frenchman, but he's insisted he wants to stay put at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Emery has gone back to the drawing board, and one player who remains on the club's shortlist is Tomori, 27, who initially started the season on the outskirts of Milan's first team. He has made 12 appearances in Serie A this season, helping the Rossoneri keep three clean sheets - he could be open to a move to the Premier League, where he wasn't given a chance at Chelsea before making a name for himself at the San Siro.

Brown: Tomori Is Villa's 'Perfect Option'

Emery Favours Move For Milan Centre-Back

Villa's search for a centre-back comes amid Diego Carlos joining Fenerbahce in an £8.46 million deal earlier this month. The Premier League top-four challengers were already linked with Tomori before the Brazilian's sale and their need for a defensive recruitment has intensified after Tyrone Mings sustained an injury in a 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Sunday (January 26).

Brown, a former Villa scout, explained the profile of centre-back the Villans are eyeing and why Emery is in support of a move for Tomori, who has just over two years on his contract:

"They’ve been looking to sign a centre-back this month. Whenever I see Villa play, they’re well-drilled but there aren’t many players in the side, especially at the back, who have real pace. Tomori is seen as the perfect option in that regard because he would bring that pace, so I hear Emery would be very much in favour of that move."

Tomori, who has been described as an 'outstanding' defender, joined Milan from Chelsea in a £25 million deal in the summer of 2021 after he'd struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge, making 27 appearances for the Blues. He's since become one of Italian football's most reliable centre-backs, but a return to the Premier League could lead to a higher chance of an England call-up, having last appeared on the international stage in late 2023.

Brown added:

"He knows the league as well, which is always a positive, and I think after a few years away in Italy he’d welcome a return to England. But they’re definitely looking to sign a new centre-back before the window closes. It’s been an area they’ve been looking at for a while and now Carlos has left there’s going to be even more urgency."

Fikayo Tomori Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 12 (9) Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions per game 0.6 Tackles per game 1.1 Balls recovered per game 2.9 Dribbled past per game 0.3 Clearances per game 1.9 Ground duels won 1.4 (65%) Aerial duels won 1.5 (53%)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly also interested in Tomori, which could be a problem for Villa, especially as Ange Postecoglou desperately needs defensive reinforcements with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero injured. Emery does have a possible alternative in mind in Villarreal's Juan Foyth, who he managed for several seasons at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 26/01/2025.

