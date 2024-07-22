Highlights Chelsea have approached Villarreal's Filip Jorgensen.

Leicester City's Mads Hermansen could also be an option for Enzo Maresca.

The Blues are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.

Chelsea have made an initial approach to sign Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen with talks already starting between the Blues and the player, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

With Enzo Maresca arriving this summer, the former Leicester City man has come with fresh ideas on how he wants Chelsea to play football. A large focus is on playing out from the back, so adding a goalkeeper comfortable with his feet will be one of his priorities if he's unconvinced by their current options.

Romano has also confirmed that Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen is an option for the Blues, and it won't be the first player Maresca has targeted from his former club, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall arriving earlier in the window.

Chelsea Make Approach for Filip Jorgensen

Mads Hermansen is also appreciated

According to Italian reporter Romano, Chelsea have made an initial approach to Villarreal for Jorgensen, while Leicester City's Hermansen is also appreciated...

"EXCL: Chelsea make initial approach for Villarreal’s Filip Jørgensen as potential new goalkeeper. Talks started on player side with Swedish GK keen on move, early stages; he’s one of 4 names under consideration. Mads Hermansen also appreciated, no talks for Mamardashvili."

The Telegraph recently reported that Chelsea were looking to bring in a new goalkeeper to rival Robert Sanchez. Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but he's believed not to be of the profile that the Blues want.

Hermansen is certainly an interesting option for Chelsea after spending time working under Maresca last season. The Foxes had a strong defensive record during their promotion campaign, while the goalkeeper has been forced to get used to playing out from the back. Maresca is likely to want to implement a similar style at Stamford Bridge, so signing a goalkeeper capable of playing that role will be crucial.

The west London outfit utilised Dorde Petrovic and Sanchez at times last season under Mauricio Pochettino, but neither goalkeeper cemented their place as number one. Chelsea have spent a significant amount of money on new additions in the Todd Boehly era, and the goalkeeper position could be their next area to improve.

Chelsea Interested in Ollie Watkins

He could cost £75m

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are one of the sides who are interested in signing Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins. After such an impressive 2023/2024 season with the Blues, Villa are likely to demand a hefty fee to allow him to depart, which could make a deal unfeasible.

Watkins' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 19 Assists 13 Shots Per 90 3 Expected Goals Per 90 0.47 Key Passes Per 90 1.26 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.37

After qualifying for Champions League football, Unai Emery certainly won't want to lose his star striker. At the age of 29, it might not make financial sense to offer £75m for Watkins, so Chelsea might be tempted to pursue other targets.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 22/07/2024