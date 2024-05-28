Highlights

  • Bayer Leverkusen averaged more points per game than any team in Europe's top five leagues.
  • Manchester United and Napoli had terrible domestic seasons and finished outside the top 30 in this mega table.
  • Bologna, Girona and Stuttgart all find themselves in the top 20 after excellent campaigns that saw them qualify for the Champions League.

It's been another brilliant football season across Europe, with fascinating stories aplenty gripping supporters over the last nine months. The Premier League campaign ended in familiar fashion, with Manchester City getting their hands on another title, but they were pushed all the way by Mikel Arteta's brilliant Arsenal side.

Paris Saint-Germain also defended their Ligue 1 crown, but there were new champions in Spain and Italy, with Real Madrid and Inter Milan dethroning Barcelona and Napoli respectively. The biggest story across Europe's top five leagues was, undeniably, Bayer Leverkusen's title win, as they went the entire season unbeaten and became the first team other than Bayern Munich to win the Bundesliga since 2012. A 'Big 5 Table' of every team in Europe's top leagues has been calculated by the guys over at FBREF, based on points per game, and we've taken a closer look at the standings.

Teams ranked 96th-81st

Sheffield United bottom of the pile

Sheffield United players

Sheffield United were, unsurprisingly, the worst team of the clubs that competed across Europe's top five leagues this season. The Blades picked up just 16 points, the third-lowest points tally in Premier League history behind Sunderland's 2005-06 side (15 points) and Derby's infamous 2007-08 side (11 points).

Italian side Salertinana did not fare much better, collecting 17 points from 38 games. Bundesliga side Darmstadt also amassed that number of points but from four fewer matches. Collectively, England's basement boys were the worst of the bunch, though, with all three of the relegated teams ending inside the bottom seven of this 96-team table.

Ranking

League

Club

Matches played

Total points

Points per game

96th

Premier League

Sheffield United

38

16

0.42

95th

Serie A

Salernitana

38

17

0.45

94th

Bundesliga

Darmstadt 98

34

17

0.50

93rd

LaLiga

Granada

38

21

0.55

92nd

LaLiga

Almeria

38

21

0.55

91st

Premier League

Burnley

38

24

0.63

90th

Premier League

Luton Town

38

26

0.68

89th

Ligue 1

Clermont Foot

34

25

0.74

88th

Bundesliga

Koln

34

27

0.79

87th

Serie A

Sassuolo

38

30

0.79

86th

Premier League

Nottingham Forest

38

32

0.84

85th

Ligue 1

Lorient

34

29

0.85

84th

Ligue 1

Metz

34

29

0.85

83rd

LaLiga

Cadiz

38

33

0.87

82nd

Serie A

Frosinone

38

35

0.92

81st

Ligue 1

Le Havre

34

32

0.94

Teams ranked 80th-71st

Bochum face relegation

Bochum

All but one of the clubs who suffered relegation finished the campaign in the 96-81 section of this mammoth table, but Bochum, despite averaging 0.97 points over the course of the Bundesliga campaign, may also find themselves competing at a lower level next season.

Bochum had a better points-per-game average than 18 other teams across Europe's top five leagues but they finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga, setting them up for a two-legged play-off with the third-highest team from Germany's second division. That team was Dusseldorf, and they won the first leg of the play-off 3-0, all but confirming their promotion to the top flight.

Ranking

League

Club

Matches played

Total points

Points per game

80th

Serie A

Cagliari

38

36

0.95

79th

Serie A

Empoli

38

36

0.95

78th

Bundesliga

Bochum

34

33

0.97

77th

Bundesliga

Union Berlin

34

33

0.97

76th

Ligue 1

Nantes

34

33

0.97

75th

Serie A

Udinese

38

37

0.97

74th

Serie A

Lecce

38

38

1.00

73rd

LaLiga

Rayo Vallecano

38

38

1.00

72nd

Serie A

Hellas Verona

38

38

1.00

71st

Bundesliga

Borussia Monchengladbach

34

34

1.00

Teams ranked 70th-61st

Everton impacted by points deductions

Everton manager Sean Dyche

Brentford endured a regressive season, finishing 16th and tallying 20 points fewer than they managed in their maiden Premier League campaign, when they finished ninth with 59 points. A tricky 2024-25 campaign could lie ahead for the Bees if manager Thomas Frank and talisman Ivan Toney leave the club.

Everton find themselves this low down in the overall table due to their two points deductions. The Toffees were docked a total of eight points by the Premier League throughout the campaign and actually picked up 50 points from their games over the course of the season, which would bump them up around 20 places in this table.

Ranking

League

Club

Matches played

Total points

Points per game

70th

Bundesliga

Mainz

34

35

1.03

69th

Premier League

Brentford

38

39

1.03

68th

LaLiga

Las Palmas

38

40

1.05

67th

LaLiga

Mallorca

38

40

1.05

66th

LaLiga

Celta Vigo

38

41

1.08

65th

LaLiga

Sevilla

38

41

1.08

64th

Bundesliga

Wolfsburg

34

37

1.09

63rd

Premier League

Everton

38

42

1.11

62nd

LaLiga

Getafe

38

43

1.13

61st

Ligue 1

Strasbourg

34

39

1.15

Teams ranked 60th-51st

Fulham and Wolves feature

Alex Iwobi celebrates after scoring the winner in Man United 1-2 Fulham

We're pushing towards mid-table now and this is where Premier League sides Wolves and Fulham enter the equation. Wolves enjoyed an encouraging season under Gary O'Neil that might have been even better had the team not been on the end of a series of questionable VAR decisions.

Marco Silva, meanwhile, has revived his reputation as a manager with Fulham, comfortably keeping them in the Premier League in back-to-back seasons after guiding them to promotion in 2022. It's somewhat surprising that he isn't being linked with a move to a bigger club, with a host of top sides in the market for a new manager this summer.

Ranking

League

Club

Matches played

Total points

Points per game

60th

Bundesliga

Augsburg

34

39

1.15

59th

Serie A

Monza

38

45

1.18

58th

LaLiga

Osasuna

38

45

1.18

57th

Premier League

Wolves

38

46

1.21

56th

LaLiga

Alaves

38

46

1.21

55th

Ligue 1

Montpellier

34

41

1.21

54th

Bundesliga

Freiburg

34

42

1.24

53rd

Premier League

Fulham

38

47

1.24

52nd

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen

34

42

1.24

51st

Bundesliga

Heidenheim

34

42

1.24

Teams ranked ​​​​​49th-40th

Glasner, De Zerbi and Iraola make their marks

Solanke

Four Premier League clubs find themselves in this section of the mega table, with south-coast clubs Bournemouth and Brighton alongside each other in 50th and 49th respectively. They boasted two of the most exciting young managers in European football last season but Brighton must now find themselves a new boss after Roberto De Zerbi called time on his time in charge of the Amex Stadium club.

Crystal Palace also appointed a great manager in Oliver Glasner and the Austrian turned their season around after their early struggles under Roy Hodgson. West Ham, meanwhile, recently announced Julen Lopetegui as their new boss following David Moyes' exit.

Ranking

League

Club

Matches played

Total points

Points per game

50th

Premier League

Bournemouth

38

48

1.26

49th

Premier League

Brighton

38

48

1.26

48th

Ligue 1

Toulouse

34

43

1.26

47th

LaLiga

Valencia

38

49

1.29

46th

Premier League

Crystal Palace

38

49

1.29

45th

Serie A

Genoa

38

49

1.29

44th

Bundesliga

Hoffenheim

34

46

1.35

43rd

Ligue 1

Rennes

34

46

1.35

42nd

Premier League

West Ham

38

52

1.37

41st

Ligue 1

Reims

34

47

1.38

Teams ranked 40th-31st

A season to forget for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag

The standout name in this section of the table is obviously Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's side avoided recording their lowest-ever Premier League points tally but they could not avoid recording their lowest-ever finish in the league table, ending the campaign in eighth place. David Moyes' United finished seventh in 2014.

There are other notable clubs in this section who endured disappointing campaigns. Napoli won the Scudetto in 2023 but could only finish 10th this time around, while Lens, who finished a point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain last year, could only managed a seventh-place Ligue 1 finish in 2023-24.

Ranking

League

Club

Matches played

Total points

Points per game

40th

Bundesliga

Frankfurt

34

47

1.38

39th

LaLiga

Villarreal

38

53

1.39

38th

Serie A

Torino

38

53

1.39

37th

Serie A

Napoli

38

53

1.39

36th

Ligue 1

Marseille

34

50

1.47

35th

LaLiga

Betis

38

57

1.50

34th

Ligue 1

Lens

34

51

1.50

33rd

Serie A

Fiorentina*

37

57

1.54

32nd

Ligue 1

Lyon

34

53

1.56

31st

Premier League

Manchester United

38

60

1.58

Teams ranked 30th-21st

Chelsea bounce back and Villa enjoy excellent season

Cole Palmer celebrates scoring for Chelsea.

Chelsea find themselves in the top 30 after ending their season in brilliant form - only to sack their manager two days after the Premier League's final day to enter another period of uncertainty. Newcastle also enjoyed a decent second half of the campaign, only missing out on European football due to Manchester United winning the FA Cup.

Aston Villa's qualification for the Champions League is a brilliant story, while French side Brest will also compete in Europe for the first time in the club's history after finishing third in Ligue 1. In Italy, Daniele De Rossi had a brilliant impact after replacing Jose Mourinho as the manager of Roma, guiding the Giallorossi to Europa League qualification.

Ranking

League

Club

Matches played

Total points

Points per game

30th

LaLiga

Real Sociedad

38

60

1.58

29th

Premier League

Newcastle United

38

60

1.58

28th

Serie A

Lazio

38

61

1.61

27th

Ligue 1

Nice

34

55

1.62

26th

Premier League

Chelsea

38

63

1.66

25th

Serie A

Roma

38

63

1.66

24th

Premier League

Tottenham

38

66

1.74

23rd

Ligue 1

Lille

34

59

1.74

22nd

Premier League

Aston Villa

38

69

1.79

21st

Ligue 1

Brest

34

61

1.79

Teams ranked 20th-11th

Bayern Munich struggle

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Bayern Munich.

We've reached the section of the table where all the big boys generally reside, but there is a somewhat surprising name to round off the top 20. Bologna are back in the Champions League after 60 years out of the biggest club competition in football having finished fifth in the Serie A table.

While Bologna will be delighted with their campaign, other clubs in this section will not be so happy with how things went for them this season. Bayern Munich failed to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012, while Atletico Madrid finished outside of Spain's top three for the first time since 2012.

Ranking

League

Club

Matches played

Total points

Points per game

20th

Serie A

Bologna

38

68

1.79

19th

LaLiga

Athletic Bilbao

38

68

1.79

18th

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund

34

63

1.85

17th

Serie A

Atalanta*

37

69

1.86

16th

Serie A

Juventus

38

71

1.87

15th

Bundesliga

RB Leipzig

34

65

1.91

14th

Ligue 1

Monaco

34

67

1.97

13th

Serie A

AC Milan

38

75

1.97

12th

LaLiga

Atletico Madrid

38

76

2.00

11th

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich

34

72

2.12

Teams ranked 10th-1st

Bayer Leverkusen top the pile

Xabi Alonso

Girona, Stuttgart and Leverkusen all enjoyed brilliant seasons to finish inside the top 10 of this behemoth of a table, but it is Leverkusen whose season will be remembered for decades to come. Xabi Alonso's side swept all before them to win a domestic double, falling one game short of finishing the season as undefeated treble winners.

Five of the top six in the table won their league titles, with Paris Saint-Germain ending the campaign with the lowest points per game average of the champions. Arsenal actually averaged more points per game than Luis Enrique's side but their final tally of 89 was not enough to pip Manchester City to the title.

Ranking

League

Club

Matches played

Total points

Points per game

10th

LaLiga

Girona

38

81

2.13

9th

Bundesliga

Stuttgart

34

73

2.15

8th

Premier League

Liverpool

38

82

2.16

7th

LaLiga

Barcelona

38

85

2.24

6th

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain

34

76

2.24

5th

Premier League

Arsenal

38

89

2.34

4th

Premier League

Manchester City

38

91

2.39

3rd

Serie A

Inter Milan

38

94

2.47

2nd

LaLiga

Real Madrid

38

95

2.50

1st

Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen

34

90

2.65

*All figures courtesy of fbref. Atalanta and Fiorentina are the only teams yet to complete their seasons, and will play each other on June 2.

