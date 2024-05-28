Highlights Bayer Leverkusen averaged more points per game than any team in Europe's top five leagues.

Manchester United and Napoli had terrible domestic seasons and finished outside the top 30 in this mega table.

Bologna, Girona and Stuttgart all find themselves in the top 20 after excellent campaigns that saw them qualify for the Champions League.

It's been another brilliant football season across Europe, with fascinating stories aplenty gripping supporters over the last nine months. The Premier League campaign ended in familiar fashion, with Manchester City getting their hands on another title, but they were pushed all the way by Mikel Arteta's brilliant Arsenal side.

Paris Saint-Germain also defended their Ligue 1 crown, but there were new champions in Spain and Italy, with Real Madrid and Inter Milan dethroning Barcelona and Napoli respectively. The biggest story across Europe's top five leagues was, undeniably, Bayer Leverkusen's title win, as they went the entire season unbeaten and became the first team other than Bayern Munich to win the Bundesliga since 2012. A 'Big 5 Table' of every team in Europe's top leagues has been calculated by the guys over at FBREF, based on points per game, and we've taken a closer look at the standings.

Teams ranked 96th-81st

Sheffield United bottom of the pile

Sheffield United were, unsurprisingly, the worst team of the clubs that competed across Europe's top five leagues this season. The Blades picked up just 16 points, the third-lowest points tally in Premier League history behind Sunderland's 2005-06 side (15 points) and Derby's infamous 2007-08 side (11 points).

Italian side Salertinana did not fare much better, collecting 17 points from 38 games. Bundesliga side Darmstadt also amassed that number of points but from four fewer matches. Collectively, England's basement boys were the worst of the bunch, though, with all three of the relegated teams ending inside the bottom seven of this 96-team table.

Ranking League Club Matches played Total points Points per game 96th Premier League Sheffield United 38 16 0.42 95th Serie A Salernitana 38 17 0.45 94th Bundesliga Darmstadt 98 34 17 0.50 93rd LaLiga Granada 38 21 0.55 92nd LaLiga Almeria 38 21 0.55 91st Premier League Burnley 38 24 0.63 90th Premier League Luton Town 38 26 0.68 89th Ligue 1 Clermont Foot 34 25 0.74 88th Bundesliga Koln 34 27 0.79 87th Serie A Sassuolo 38 30 0.79 86th Premier League Nottingham Forest 38 32 0.84 85th Ligue 1 Lorient 34 29 0.85 84th Ligue 1 Metz 34 29 0.85 83rd LaLiga Cadiz 38 33 0.87 82nd Serie A Frosinone 38 35 0.92 81st Ligue 1 Le Havre 34 32 0.94

Teams ranked 80th-71st

Bochum face relegation

All but one of the clubs who suffered relegation finished the campaign in the 96-81 section of this mammoth table, but Bochum, despite averaging 0.97 points over the course of the Bundesliga campaign, may also find themselves competing at a lower level next season.

Bochum had a better points-per-game average than 18 other teams across Europe's top five leagues but they finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga, setting them up for a two-legged play-off with the third-highest team from Germany's second division. That team was Dusseldorf, and they won the first leg of the play-off 3-0, all but confirming their promotion to the top flight.

Ranking League Club Matches played Total points Points per game 80th Serie A Cagliari 38 36 0.95 79th Serie A Empoli 38 36 0.95 78th Bundesliga Bochum 34 33 0.97 77th Bundesliga Union Berlin 34 33 0.97 76th Ligue 1 Nantes 34 33 0.97 75th Serie A Udinese 38 37 0.97 74th Serie A Lecce 38 38 1.00 73rd LaLiga Rayo Vallecano 38 38 1.00 72nd Serie A Hellas Verona 38 38 1.00 71st Bundesliga Borussia Monchengladbach 34 34 1.00

Teams ranked 70th-61st

Everton impacted by points deductions

Brentford endured a regressive season, finishing 16th and tallying 20 points fewer than they managed in their maiden Premier League campaign, when they finished ninth with 59 points. A tricky 2024-25 campaign could lie ahead for the Bees if manager Thomas Frank and talisman Ivan Toney leave the club.

Everton find themselves this low down in the overall table due to their two points deductions. The Toffees were docked a total of eight points by the Premier League throughout the campaign and actually picked up 50 points from their games over the course of the season, which would bump them up around 20 places in this table.

Ranking League Club Matches played Total points Points per game 70th Bundesliga Mainz 34 35 1.03 69th Premier League Brentford 38 39 1.03 68th LaLiga Las Palmas 38 40 1.05 67th LaLiga Mallorca 38 40 1.05 66th LaLiga Celta Vigo 38 41 1.08 65th LaLiga Sevilla 38 41 1.08 64th Bundesliga Wolfsburg 34 37 1.09 63rd Premier League Everton 38 42 1.11 62nd LaLiga Getafe 38 43 1.13 61st Ligue 1 Strasbourg 34 39 1.15

Teams ranked 60th-51st

Fulham and Wolves feature

We're pushing towards mid-table now and this is where Premier League sides Wolves and Fulham enter the equation. Wolves enjoyed an encouraging season under Gary O'Neil that might have been even better had the team not been on the end of a series of questionable VAR decisions.

Marco Silva, meanwhile, has revived his reputation as a manager with Fulham, comfortably keeping them in the Premier League in back-to-back seasons after guiding them to promotion in 2022. It's somewhat surprising that he isn't being linked with a move to a bigger club, with a host of top sides in the market for a new manager this summer.

Ranking League Club Matches played Total points Points per game 60th Bundesliga Augsburg 34 39 1.15 59th Serie A Monza 38 45 1.18 58th LaLiga Osasuna 38 45 1.18 57th Premier League Wolves 38 46 1.21 56th LaLiga Alaves 38 46 1.21 55th Ligue 1 Montpellier 34 41 1.21 54th Bundesliga Freiburg 34 42 1.24 53rd Premier League Fulham 38 47 1.24 52nd Bundesliga Werder Bremen 34 42 1.24 51st Bundesliga Heidenheim 34 42 1.24

Teams ranked ​​​​​49th-40th

Glasner, De Zerbi and Iraola make their marks

Four Premier League clubs find themselves in this section of the mega table, with south-coast clubs Bournemouth and Brighton alongside each other in 50th and 49th respectively. They boasted two of the most exciting young managers in European football last season but Brighton must now find themselves a new boss after Roberto De Zerbi called time on his time in charge of the Amex Stadium club.

Crystal Palace also appointed a great manager in Oliver Glasner and the Austrian turned their season around after their early struggles under Roy Hodgson. West Ham, meanwhile, recently announced Julen Lopetegui as their new boss following David Moyes' exit.

Ranking League Club Matches played Total points Points per game 50th Premier League Bournemouth 38 48 1.26 49th Premier League Brighton 38 48 1.26 48th Ligue 1 Toulouse 34 43 1.26 47th LaLiga Valencia 38 49 1.29 46th Premier League Crystal Palace 38 49 1.29 45th Serie A Genoa 38 49 1.29 44th Bundesliga Hoffenheim 34 46 1.35 43rd Ligue 1 Rennes 34 46 1.35 42nd Premier League West Ham 38 52 1.37 41st Ligue 1 Reims 34 47 1.38

Teams ranked 40th-31st

A season to forget for Manchester United

The standout name in this section of the table is obviously Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's side avoided recording their lowest-ever Premier League points tally but they could not avoid recording their lowest-ever finish in the league table, ending the campaign in eighth place. David Moyes' United finished seventh in 2014.

There are other notable clubs in this section who endured disappointing campaigns. Napoli won the Scudetto in 2023 but could only finish 10th this time around, while Lens, who finished a point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain last year, could only managed a seventh-place Ligue 1 finish in 2023-24.

Ranking League Club Matches played Total points Points per game 40th Bundesliga Frankfurt 34 47 1.38 39th LaLiga Villarreal 38 53 1.39 38th Serie A Torino 38 53 1.39 37th Serie A Napoli 38 53 1.39 36th Ligue 1 Marseille 34 50 1.47 35th LaLiga Betis 38 57 1.50 34th Ligue 1 Lens 34 51 1.50 33rd Serie A Fiorentina* 37 57 1.54 32nd Ligue 1 Lyon 34 53 1.56 31st Premier League Manchester United 38 60 1.58

Teams ranked 30th-21st

Chelsea bounce back and Villa enjoy excellent season

Chelsea find themselves in the top 30 after ending their season in brilliant form - only to sack their manager two days after the Premier League's final day to enter another period of uncertainty. Newcastle also enjoyed a decent second half of the campaign, only missing out on European football due to Manchester United winning the FA Cup.

Aston Villa's qualification for the Champions League is a brilliant story, while French side Brest will also compete in Europe for the first time in the club's history after finishing third in Ligue 1. In Italy, Daniele De Rossi had a brilliant impact after replacing Jose Mourinho as the manager of Roma, guiding the Giallorossi to Europa League qualification.

Ranking League Club Matches played Total points Points per game 30th LaLiga Real Sociedad 38 60 1.58 29th Premier League Newcastle United 38 60 1.58 28th Serie A Lazio 38 61 1.61 27th Ligue 1 Nice 34 55 1.62 26th Premier League Chelsea 38 63 1.66 25th Serie A Roma 38 63 1.66 24th Premier League Tottenham 38 66 1.74 23rd Ligue 1 Lille 34 59 1.74 22nd Premier League Aston Villa 38 69 1.79 21st Ligue 1 Brest 34 61 1.79

Teams ranked 20th-11th

Bayern Munich struggle

We've reached the section of the table where all the big boys generally reside, but there is a somewhat surprising name to round off the top 20. Bologna are back in the Champions League after 60 years out of the biggest club competition in football having finished fifth in the Serie A table.

While Bologna will be delighted with their campaign, other clubs in this section will not be so happy with how things went for them this season. Bayern Munich failed to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012, while Atletico Madrid finished outside of Spain's top three for the first time since 2012.

Ranking League Club Matches played Total points Points per game 20th Serie A Bologna 38 68 1.79 19th LaLiga Athletic Bilbao 38 68 1.79 18th Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund 34 63 1.85 17th Serie A Atalanta* 37 69 1.86 16th Serie A Juventus 38 71 1.87 15th Bundesliga RB Leipzig 34 65 1.91 14th Ligue 1 Monaco 34 67 1.97 13th Serie A AC Milan 38 75 1.97 12th LaLiga Atletico Madrid 38 76 2.00 11th Bundesliga Bayern Munich 34 72 2.12

Teams ranked 10th-1st

Bayer Leverkusen top the pile

Girona, Stuttgart and Leverkusen all enjoyed brilliant seasons to finish inside the top 10 of this behemoth of a table, but it is Leverkusen whose season will be remembered for decades to come. Xabi Alonso's side swept all before them to win a domestic double, falling one game short of finishing the season as undefeated treble winners.

Five of the top six in the table won their league titles, with Paris Saint-Germain ending the campaign with the lowest points per game average of the champions. Arsenal actually averaged more points per game than Luis Enrique's side but their final tally of 89 was not enough to pip Manchester City to the title.

Ranking League Club Matches played Total points Points per game 10th LaLiga Girona 38 81 2.13 9th Bundesliga Stuttgart 34 73 2.15 8th Premier League Liverpool 38 82 2.16 7th LaLiga Barcelona 38 85 2.24 6th Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain 34 76 2.24 5th Premier League Arsenal 38 89 2.34 4th Premier League Manchester City 38 91 2.39 3rd Serie A Inter Milan 38 94 2.47 2nd LaLiga Real Madrid 38 95 2.50 1st Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen 34 90 2.65

*All figures courtesy of fbref. Atalanta and Fiorentina are the only teams yet to complete their seasons, and will play each other on June 2.