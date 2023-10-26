Highlights Manchester United are struggling in Group A and are projected to finish third, dropping into the Europa League.

We're halfway through the Champions League qualifying stage and we already have a good idea of the 16 clubs will be progressing to the knockout rounds. Some groups are already a formality with the top two already becoming apparent. But some groups are a lot harder to call with all four clubs having ambitions of playing Champions League knockout football.

Of course, this is the last time we will see the Champions League group stages in this format. From next season, the competition will revert to a 'Swiss Model' featuring one big 36-team league.

Read more: New Champions League format: Graphic clearly breaks down how it will work

Each club has now played the three other sides in their group once and will play them again. But who, at this stage, looks most likely to qualify for the last-16? Well, we've used Opta Analyst to work out the projected final group stages and the 16 teams going through.

Let's take a look:

Group A

Pos. Club Chance of Qualification 1st Bayern Munich 99.88% 2nd Galatasaray 47.41% 3rd Manchester United 46.08% 4th Copenhagen 6.63%

Manchester United have made hard work of Group A so far and it's projected they will finish third and drop into the Europa League. After defeats to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in their opening two matches, their narrow 1-0 victory over Copenhagen was crucial. They will now need to travel to Denmark and come away with all three points in their next fixture and hope Bayern beat Galatasaray. That will leave finishing second in the group in their hands but a home match against Bayern Munich before a trip to Istanbul to play Galatasaray means the damage might already be done. With three wins out of three so far, Bayern are expected to finish first comfortably, while Copenhagen look set to exit European competitions altogether with just one point to their name so far.

Group B

Pos. Club Chance of Qualification 1st Arsenal 96.83% 2nd Lens 57.84% 3rd PSV 29.92% 4th Sevilla 15.41%

Group B is fairly open at the halfway stage but Arsenal have taken control with two wins out of three. With two home matches to come, they will be fully expected to finish top. Lens are unbeaten, though, having drawn to PSV and Sevilla and beaten Arsenal. They're expected to finish second ahead of PSV in third. Sevilla aren't even expected to finish third and drop into their favoured Europa League with them projected to come fourth.

Group C

Pos. Club Chance of Qualification 1st Real Madrid 99.71% 2nd Napoli 93.88% 3rd Sporting Braga 5.77% 4th Union Berlin 0.64%

Group C already looks like a foregone conclusion. Real Madrid have won all three matches and have a 99.71% chance of qualifying. Meanwhile Napoli have beaten Sporting Braga and Union Berlin and have a 93.88% chance of going through. Braga managed to beat Union Berlin but are still ranked at just 5.77 of reaching the last-16. While poor Union Berlin need a miracle to qualify having lost all three matches so far.

Group D

Pos. Club Chance of Qualification 1st Inter Milan 96.45% 2nd Real Sociedad 93.08% 3rd Salzburg 8.99% 4th Benfica 1.48%

Another group where the top two are already looking towards the knockout stages. Both Inter Milan and Real Sociedad beat Salzburg and Benfica while they drew against each other. It leaves them both on seven points. Salzburg aren't quite in touching distance but are still hoping to be playing European football in some form having beaten Benfica.

Group E

Pos. Club Chance of Qualification 1st Atletico Madrid 83.90% 2nd Feyenoord 71.20% 3rd Lazio 43.31% 4th Celtic 1.59%

The top three of Group E are currently separated by just two points. Feyenoord currently lead the way with six points after beating Celtic and Lazio but losing to Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side come second with that victory and draws against Lazio and Celtic. While Lazio have beaten Celtic and that draw against Atleti to put them on four points. Celtic have just one point. According to Opta, Atleti have a strong chance of qualifying due to their quality, while Feyenoord have put themselves in a great position to join them in the knockout stages.

Group F

Pos. Club Chance of Qualification 1st PSG 73.58% 2nd Newcastle 53.30% 3rd Borussia Dortmund 50.39% 4th AC Milan 22.73%

The 'Group of Death' is proving very difficult to predict. As thing stand, PSG sit top with six points while Dortmund and Newcastle are tied on four points. Milan are fourth with two points. So it's all to play for and every side will be hoping to qualify. PSG are undoubtedly in the driving seat and are expected to top the group. And it's Newcastle who are projected to join them. Eddie Howe's side face a trip to Dortmund before welcoming Milan to St James' Park in what is surely a must-win. They then visit Paris in their final match. Despite beating Newcastle away from home, Dortmund are expected to finish third and drop into the Europa League with Milan coming bottom.

Group G

Pos. Club Chance of Qualification 1st Manchester City 100% 2nd RB Leipzig 97.49% 3rd Young Boys 1.46% 4th Crvena Zvezda 1.05%

With three wins out of three and nine goals scored, Manchester City are projected to have a 100% chance of qualifying for the last-16. Last season's champions have won all three of their games 3-1 so far as they look to defend their trophy. RB Leipzig look set to join them with wins against Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda as they sit on six points. Meanwhile Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda have just one point and look set to be competing for third place.

Group H

Pos. Club Chance of Qualification 1st Barcelona 99.67% 2nd Porto 95.80% 3rd Shakhtar Donetsk 4.29% 4th Antwerp 0.24%

Barcelona are making light work of Group H with three wins out of three, scoring eight and conceding just one. They already have one foot in the last-16. Porto look set to join them with victories over both Shakhtar Donetsk and Antwerp. Only Shakhtar have the realistic chance to pip Porto to the knockout round having beaten Antwerp. The Belgian have the least chance to qualify from their group having lost all three matches and conceding 12 - rated at just 0.24% chance of qualifying.