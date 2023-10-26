Highlights

We're halfway through the Champions League qualifying stage and we already have a good idea of the 16 clubs will be progressing to the knockout rounds. Some groups are already a formality with the top two already becoming apparent. But some groups are a lot harder to call with all four clubs having ambitions of playing Champions League knockout football.

Of course, this is the last time we will see the Champions League group stages in this format. From next season, the competition will revert to a 'Swiss Model' featuring one big 36-team league.

Each club has now played the three other sides in their group once and will play them again. But who, at this stage, looks most likely to qualify for the last-16? Well, we've used Opta Analyst to work out the projected final group stages and the 16 teams going through.

Let's take a look:

Group A

Pos.

Club

Chance of Qualification

1st

Bayern Munich

99.88%

2nd

Galatasaray

47.41%

3rd

Manchester United

46.08%

4th

Copenhagen

6.63%

Manchester United have made hard work of Group A so far and it's projected they will finish third and drop into the Europa League. After defeats to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in their opening two matches, their narrow 1-0 victory over Copenhagen was crucial. They will now need to travel to Denmark and come away with all three points in their next fixture and hope Bayern beat Galatasaray. That will leave finishing second in the group in their hands but a home match against Bayern Munich before a trip to Istanbul to play Galatasaray means the damage might already be done. With three wins out of three so far, Bayern are expected to finish first comfortably, while Copenhagen look set to exit European competitions altogether with just one point to their name so far.

Group B

Pos.

Club

Chance of Qualification

1st

Arsenal

96.83%

2nd

Lens

57.84%

3rd

PSV

29.92%

4th

Sevilla

15.41%

Group B is fairly open at the halfway stage but Arsenal have taken control with two wins out of three. With two home matches to come, they will be fully expected to finish top. Lens are unbeaten, though, having drawn to PSV and Sevilla and beaten Arsenal. They're expected to finish second ahead of PSV in third. Sevilla aren't even expected to finish third and drop into their favoured Europa League with them projected to come fourth.

Group C

Pos.

Club

Chance of Qualification

1st

Real Madrid

99.71%

2nd

Napoli

93.88%

3rd

Sporting Braga

5.77%

4th

Union Berlin

0.64%

Group C already looks like a foregone conclusion. Real Madrid have won all three matches and have a 99.71% chance of qualifying. Meanwhile Napoli have beaten Sporting Braga and Union Berlin and have a 93.88% chance of going through. Braga managed to beat Union Berlin but are still ranked at just 5.77 of reaching the last-16. While poor Union Berlin need a miracle to qualify having lost all three matches so far.

Group D

Pos.

Club

Chance of Qualification

1st

Inter Milan

96.45%

2nd

Real Sociedad

93.08%

3rd

Salzburg

8.99%

4th

Benfica

1.48%

Another group where the top two are already looking towards the knockout stages. Both Inter Milan and Real Sociedad beat Salzburg and Benfica while they drew against each other. It leaves them both on seven points. Salzburg aren't quite in touching distance but are still hoping to be playing European football in some form having beaten Benfica.

Group E

Pos.

Club

Chance of Qualification

1st

Atletico Madrid

83.90%

2nd

Feyenoord

71.20%

3rd

Lazio

43.31%

4th

Celtic

1.59%

The top three of Group E are currently separated by just two points. Feyenoord currently lead the way with six points after beating Celtic and Lazio but losing to Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side come second with that victory and draws against Lazio and Celtic. While Lazio have beaten Celtic and that draw against Atleti to put them on four points. Celtic have just one point. According to Opta, Atleti have a strong chance of qualifying due to their quality, while Feyenoord have put themselves in a great position to join them in the knockout stages.

Group F

Pos.

Club

Chance of Qualification

1st

PSG

73.58%

2nd

Newcastle

53.30%

3rd

Borussia Dortmund

50.39%

4th

AC Milan

22.73%

The 'Group of Death' is proving very difficult to predict. As thing stand, PSG sit top with six points while Dortmund and Newcastle are tied on four points. Milan are fourth with two points. So it's all to play for and every side will be hoping to qualify. PSG are undoubtedly in the driving seat and are expected to top the group. And it's Newcastle who are projected to join them. Eddie Howe's side face a trip to Dortmund before welcoming Milan to St James' Park in what is surely a must-win. They then visit Paris in their final match. Despite beating Newcastle away from home, Dortmund are expected to finish third and drop into the Europa League with Milan coming bottom.

Group G

Pos.

Club

Chance of Qualification

1st

Manchester City

100%

2nd

RB Leipzig

97.49%

3rd

Young Boys

1.46%

4th

Crvena Zvezda

1.05%

With three wins out of three and nine goals scored, Manchester City are projected to have a 100% chance of qualifying for the last-16. Last season's champions have won all three of their games 3-1 so far as they look to defend their trophy. RB Leipzig look set to join them with wins against Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda as they sit on six points. Meanwhile Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda have just one point and look set to be competing for third place.

Group H

Pos.

Club

Chance of Qualification

1st

Barcelona

99.67%

2nd

Porto

95.80%

3rd

Shakhtar Donetsk

4.29%

4th

Antwerp

0.24%

Barcelona are making light work of Group H with three wins out of three, scoring eight and conceding just one. They already have one foot in the last-16. Porto look set to join them with victories over both Shakhtar Donetsk and Antwerp. Only Shakhtar have the realistic chance to pip Porto to the knockout round having beaten Antwerp. The Belgian have the least chance to qualify from their group having lost all three matches and conceding 12 - rated at just 0.24% chance of qualifying.