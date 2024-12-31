The New Year is right around the corner, and for Premier League clubs, the race is on to fulfill their respective ambitions. Liverpool will be happy heading into 2025, as they sit at the top of the table amid a stunning run under Arne Slot.

The Merseysiders are eight points clear of second-placed Nottingham Forest, who have pulled up trees. The relegation battle looks to involve the newly-promoted clubs primarily. Southampton, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table ahead of the clock striking midnight on January 1, 2025.

However, the league makes for a different reading if viewing the standings for 2024, and several clubs move up and down the table. It will be no surprise to hear that Manchester United remain a mid-table club, but there's a surprise at the top. It's closely fought between the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa in the hunt for European qualification.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT looks at the annual 2024 Premier League table. There have been many twists and turns for the 17 clubs who competed in the competition in the second half of the 2023-24 season and the first half of the ongoing campaign.

The three newly promoted clubs (Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City) aren't included, as they were in the EFL Championship last season.

The Annual Premier League Standings 2024 Final position Team Matches Wins Draws Losses Goals +/- Points 1 Arsenal 36 26 7 3 89:25 64 85 2 Liverpool 37 26 7 4 92:42 50 85 3 Manchester City 38 25 7 6 83:39 44 82 4 Chelsea 37 20 10 7 81:55 26 70 5 Newcastle United 38 18 9 11 80:58 22 63 6 Aston Villa 37 15 10 12 61:65 -4 55 7 Bournemouth 38 14 11 13 55:55 0 53 8 Fulham 37 13 13 11 55:51 4 52 9 Tottenham Hotspur 37 15 6 16 73:60 13 51 10 Manchester United 37 14 9 14 56:57 -1 51 11 Nottingham Forest 37 15 8 14 51:51 0 49 12 Crystal Palace 37 12 12 13 55:56 -1 48 13 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 10 15 13 46:57 -11 45 14 Brentford 37 12 8 17 62:66 -4 44 15 West Ham United 38 10 12 16 50:79 -29 42 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 9 7 21 51:76 -25 34 17 Everton 36 8 15 13 31:47 -16 31

The Top Four

Arsenal end the year one top

Arsenal have spent the last two seasons agonisingly missing out on the title as Manchester City have continued to dominate the English top flight. That's not the case for the entire year as the Gunners prevailed, ending the Cityzens' stranglehold, and Pep Guardiola's men aren't their closest rivals in the annual table.

Liverpool finished second on the same points as the north Londoners but with an inferior goal difference (14 goals). Mikel Arteta's men could have clinched the title more emphatically, as they also had a game in hand.

City finished third in the top-four race, three points behind the Gunners and Slot's Reds. Their recent struggles in the winter period (six defeats) undoubtedly proved consequential. At the same time, the Merseysiders' extraordinary run this season (14 wins) means they were the ones scrapping with Arteta's troops for the annual title.

Chelsea finished sixth last season, but Enzo Maresca has propelled them into the top four this term, and that's where they place in the annual table. A significant gap exists between the Blues and the other clubs gunning for Champions League qualification after they finish on 70 points.

The Best of the Rest

Bournemouth's rise has them battling for Europe

Newcastle United's hopes of returning to the top four in a Premier League table fizzled out, but they finished in a respectable fifth place, seven points behind Chelsea. The Magpies will rue dropping points at the start of the ongoing season after their recent four-match winning run.

Andoni Iraola's transformation of Bournemouth has been remarkable, and the Cherries fly high in seventh place in the annual Premier League table. That's not enough to secure a top[ six position, and they miss out by just a point as Aston Villa take sixth place, thanks in part to Jhon Duran's blistering form.

Mid-Table Madness

Man United and Spurs have a year to forget

Manchester United's disastrous year was given a silver lining when they secured the FA Cup in an unlikely fashion over Manchester City in May. That's the only positive for the Red Devils in one of the worst years in the club's history, and they finished 10th annually with a negative goal difference.

Tottenham Hotspur don't fare much better. Ange Postecoglou's inconsistent Lilywhites sit ninth, level on points with the Old Trafford giants, but with a much superior goal difference (12 goals). The Australian coach has come under pressure, and this year has been one to forget for the north Londoners.

Fulham finished ahead of both United and Spurs and Marco Silva's men made Craven Cottage somewhat of a fortress this year. His side earned 52 points from 37 games, including 16 points from home games this season.

Nottingham Forest have been this season's surprise package, but their topsy-turvy 2023-24 campaign earlier this year means they take 11th place. In any other end-of-year ranking, that's a fine finish, but given Nuno Espirito Santo's Tricky Trees are flying high this term, it paints a picture of their incredible rise.

It's a 12th-placed finish for Crystal Palace, who are just ahead of their 13th-placed rivals Brighton & Hove Albion by a mere three points. They avoided the annual league's relegation scrap as they did in the 2023-24 season.

Those With Improvements to Make

Two English heavyweights continue to struggle

Brentford's excellent home form this season proved decisive as Thomas Frank's Bees are second in the home table this term with 22 points, the same as Liverpool. They avoided the relegation battle of the annual Premier League table with a 14th-place finish, two points above the drop zone.

West Ham United have failed to impress under Julen Lopetegui since he replaced David Moyes in the summer. This year, 16 defeats in 38 games means the Hammers finish in the annual relegation places. They'd, of course, be safe if this included last season's relegated clubs and the newly promoted sides were out of the equation.

The same goes for Wolverhampton Wanderers, whose bright start under new manager Vitor Pereira. Two wins since the Portuguese succeeded Gary O'Neill wasn't enough to prevent a 16th-place finish.

Everton's 70-year stay in the English top flight remains in jeopardy as they finished rock-bottom in the annual league with just eight wins in 36 games. It would be disastrous for their new owners, the Friedkin Group if that form continued, and we predicted their relegation at the start of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 31/12/2024.