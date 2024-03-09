Highlights Joshua made his power punches count in a statement victory over Ngannou.

Ngannou failed to hit double figures for punches landed in the fight.

However, both fighters earned staggering amounts per punch landed in their heavyweight showdown.

Anthony Joshua sent an emphatic message to the rest of boxing's heavyweight division on Friday night as he blitzed Francis Ngannou inside two rounds of their much-anticipated clash. The former two-time world champion dropped his Cameroonian foe on two occasions, before knocking him out cold with a devastating shot. It was a finish that will live on as part of Joshua's highlight reel for years to come.

Despite being a novice in the sweet science, Ngannou had been expected to provide a far stiffer test for the 34-year-old Londoner. In his sole outing as a professional, the former UFC heavyweight put forward an impressive performance in defeat against Tyson Fury - where he even managed to outland 'The Gypsy King' in power punches landed according to statistics provided by the ever-reliable Compubox.

However, the same organisation has now released the full punch stats for Friday's contest and they illustrate just how badly Ngannou struggled against Joshua.

Ngannou Managed to Land Just Three Power Punches vs AJ

A disappointing night for the heavy-handed striker

Owner of some of the most concussive power in all of combat sports, Ngannou's best chance of scoring an upset victory over Joshua would have been to catch his more experienced opponent with a massive shot. That may well have been his plan, but the 37-year-old simply never managed to land any blows of consequence in the bout. According to Compubox, Ngannou found the target with just eight of the 42 punches he threw.

The underdog slugger did load up with 21 attempted power shots. Tellingly, though, he only connected with three of those attempts. Eventual winner Joshua threw even less, with an output of just nine power punches in total. However, the Watford-born man made the most of his efforts, scoring three knockdowns from five power shots landed with the last of those being the decisive knockout punch. Overall, Joshua found the mark with 12 of the 41 blows he threw across the contest.

Related Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Francis Ngannou in Second Round The former heavyweight champion secured the best knockout of his career.

Joshua and Ngannou made outrageous sums per punch landed during their heavyweight showdown

Both men received staggering paydays

A report from talkSPORT earlier this week revealed the expected purses for both Joshua and Ngannou - with the pair being handsomely rewarded for their efforts in the ring. 'AJ' was estimated to be in line for a minimum compensation of £39.5 million, while Ngannou was slated to pocket £15.75m.

Having landed just 12 punches in the fight, this means that Joshua will have earned almost £3.3m for every time he successfully tagged his opponent. Although Ngannou will undoubtedly be disappointed by the result, the cool £1.96m he made for every punch he landed in the bout represents a massive increase in income compared to the money he was making just a few short years ago in the UFC.

In the build-up to his fight with Joshua, Ngannou admitted that he had been paid only $600,000 for his successful heavyweight title defence against Ciryl Gane in January 2022 - a bout that marked his last appearance in the UFC Octagon. With such a wide pay gap between the two sports, it's no surprise that Ngannou indicated his desire to continue his boxing career following his defeat on Friday evening.