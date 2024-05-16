Highlights Jurgen Klopp's final match in charge of Liverpool will be a clash against Wolves at Anfield.

The German announced he would be departing his post in January 2024, but his team fell short of winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Klopp will be keen to end his managerial reign with a win, but none of the previous eight Liverpool managers have managed to achieve this.

Liverpool are one of the most iconic clubs in world football and have returned to winning ways under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp. Having led them to the Premier League and the Champions League, the German surely has to go down as their greatest manager since the 1980s, in which the Reds were possibly the best team on the planet.

In May 2024, Klopp will take charge of his final match as Liverpool manager, having announced his decision to step down at the end of the season back in January. At that time, the Reds were still on course for a historic quadruple, and while they did lift the Carabao Cup in February, they fell short in the other competitions, meaning the German won't have ended his reign in the manner he would have ideally liked to.

A small consolation would be a win in his final match in charge, when Wolves make the trip to Anfield for what would otherwise be a dead rubber. In anticipation of this occasion, here are the final results of the eight managers who have preceded Klopp in the Liverpool dugout, going all the way back to the early 1990s.

Final Results of Last 8 Liverpool Managers Manager Final Result Start of reign End of reign Win percentage Brendan Rodgers Everton 1-1 Liverpool 1st June 2012 4th October 2015 51% Sir Kenny Dalglish Swansea 1-0 Liverpool 8th January 2011 16th May 2012 49% Roy Hodgson Blackburn 3-1 Liverpool 1st July 2010 8th January 2011 42% Rafael Benitez Hull 0-0 Liverpool 16th June 2004 3rd June 2010 56% Gerard Houllier Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle 12th November 1998 24th May 2004 52% Roy Evans Liverpool 1-3 Tottenham 30th January 1994 10th November 1998 51% Graeme Souness Liverpool 0-1 Bristol City 16th April 1991 28th January 1994 39% Sir Kenny Dalglish Everton 4-4 Liverpool 1st July 1985 22nd February 1991 61%

8 Sir Kenny Dalglish

Everton 4-4 Liverpool

Kenny Dalglish is possibly the most beloved man among Liverpool supporters, due to his stellar playing career and success as manager of the Reds. Since October 2017, his name has adorned the Centenary Stand at Anfield, a lasting tribute to the Scotsman, whose first spell as manager of the club was between 1985 and 1991.

Under the management of Dalglish, who also continued to play for the Reds until 1990, Liverpool won three league titles and two FA Cups and so it came as a shock to everyone when the Glaswegian abruptly resigned midway through the 1990/91 season in which his side were defending their 18th league title. The decision came just two days after a thrilling 4-4 draw away to Everton, which is regarded as one of the greatest Merseyside derbies of all-time.

Everton 4-4 Liverpool Date 20th February 1991 Competition FA Cup Fifth Round replay Ground Goodison Park Attendance 37,766 Everton scorers Graeme Sharp (46', 73'), Tony Cottee (89', 114') Liverpool scorers Peter Beardsley (32', 71'), Ian Rush (77'), John Barnes (102')

7 Graeme Souness

Liverpool 0-1 Bristol City

Graeme Souness was Dalglish's former teammate at Liverpool, and he would end up becoming his replacement two months later, after interim manager Ronnie Moran decided he didn't want to take the job on permanently. Souness had enjoyed a very successful playing career at Anfield, winning five league titles and three European Cups, but he was unable to replicate that success in the dugout.

After coming in towards the end of the 1990/91 season, in which the Reds finished second, the Scotsman was unable to break the top five in either of his two full seasons in charge, although he did lead the club to glory in the FA Cup in 1992. However, it would be a defeat in the same competition two years later that spelled his end, as Liverpool were dumped out by second-tier side Bristol City, prompting Souness to resign three days later.

Liverpool 0-1 Bristol City Date 25th January 1994 Competition FA Cup Third Round replay Ground Anfield Attendance 36,720 Liverpool scorers N/A Bristol City scorers Brian Tinnion (66')

6 Roy Evans

Liverpool 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Graeme Souness was succeeded by Roy Evans, who had made up part of the Liverpool backroom staff for many years. Under the guidance of Evans, the Reds were back challenging for the title again, but were widely perceived as lacking that cutting edge to unseat Sir Alex Ferguson's ruthless Manchester United side.

In the summer of 1998, the decision was made to bring in former France manager Gerard Houllier to work alongside Evans in a unique joint-manager partnership. It proved to be an unsuccessful experiment by the Liverpool board as, following a 3-1 defeat at home to Tottenham in November 1998, Evans resigned to leave Houllier solely in charge.

Liverpool 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur Date 10th November 1998 Competition League Cup Fourth Round Ground Anfield Attendance 20,772 Liverpool scorers Michael Owen (81') Tottenham scorers Steffen Iversen (2'), John Scales (20'), Allan Nielsen (62')

5 Gerard Houllier

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle United

Following Evans' departure towards the end of 1998, Gerard Houllier was given more freedom to put his own continental spin on the Liverpool squad, and the Reds enjoyed great success under the Frenchman. Liverpool won a treble of the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup in 2001, and two years later, they won the League Cup again, beating deadly rivals Manchester United 2-0 in the final.

However, it was Houllier's failure to mount a serious title challenge after some serious investment which eventually cost him his job at Anfield. The closing match of the 2003/04 season, a 1-1 home draw against Newcastle United, proved to be the Frenchman's last, as he left the club by mutual consent and was replaced by Rafael Benitez.

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle United Date 15th May 2004 Competition Premier League Ground Anfield Attendance 44,172 Liverpool scorers Michael Owen (67') Newcastle scorers Shola Ameobi (25')

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool are the only team in English football history to have won the FA Cup, League Cup and a European trophy in the same season.

4 Rafael Benitez

Hull City 0-0 Liverpool

Rafael Benitez was appointed Liverpool boss in the summer of 2004 and would prove immensely popular with supporters, whilst not always seeing eye-to-eye with his players. In his first season in charge at Anfield, he delivered the club's fifth Champions League honour, with a memorable comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul.

The following season, the Reds won the FA Cup thanks to another famous turnaround, this time against West Ham, but this would prove to be the last major honour of Benitez's stint at the club. A disappointing 2009/10 season, in which Liverpool finished outside the top five for the first time in over ten years, spelled the end of the Spaniard's reign, which concluded with a drab 0-0 draw away to an already-relegated Hull City side.

Hull City 0-0 Liverpool Date 9th May 2010 Competition Premier League Ground KC Stadium Attendance 25,030 Hull City scorers N/A Liverpool scorers N/A

3 Roy Hodgson

Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Liverpool

Rafael Bentiez's replacement was a surprising choice in the form of Roy Hodgson, who had led Fulham to the Europa League final the previous season, but otherwise seemed pretty unqualified for a job as large as Liverpool manager. And so it proved as the 63-year-old struggled to get things off the ground at Anfield, with the Reds even slumped in the relegation zone throughout October.

By the turn of the year, Liverpool had lost eight of their 18 league matches and been dumped out of the League Cup at Anfield by League Two side, Northampton Town. Hodgson's reign came to an end in the first week of January after a 3-1 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers, who spent the entire campaign fighting relegation.

Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Liverpool Date 5th January 2011 Competition Premier League Ground Ewood Park Attendance 24,522 Blackburn scorers Martin Olsson (32'), Benjani (38', 57') Liverpool scorers Steven Gerrard (81')

2 Sir Kenny Dalglish

Swansea City 1-0 Liverpool

The sacking of Roy Hodgson paved the way for Sir Kenny Dalglish to return to the Liverpool dugout in a bid to rescue the Reds' season. Although he suffered a humiliating defeat to Blackpool in his first match in charge, the Scotsman was able to turn the tide around and lead the Reds to a respectable sixth place in the table.

In 2011/12, Dalglish's only full season of his second spell in charge, Liverpool won the League Cup and reached the FA Cup final, but their league position was a lowly eighth place, which was their joint-worst in Premier League history and saw them finish below city rivals Everton for the first time in 25 years. Dalglish was subsequently sacked at the end of the season, meaning his final match in charge was a 1-0 defeat away at Swansea City.

Swansea City 1-0 Liverpool Date 13th May 2012 Competition Premier League Ground Liberty Stadium Attendance 20,605 Swansea scorers Danny Graham (86') Liverpool scorers N/A

1 Brendan Rodgers

Everton 1-1 Liverpool

The Swansea City manager who had beaten Dalglish in his final match in charge of Liverpool was Brendan Rodgers, and it was him who ended up succeeding the Scotsman in the Anfield dugout. The Northern Irishman endured a difficult first campaign in charge, but came very close to leading the Reds to their very first Premier League title in 2013/14, falling just short to Manchester City, after Steven Gerrard's infamous slip in a crucial match against Chelsea.

Following the departure of Luis Suarez to Barcelona in the summer of 2014, Rodgers' Liverpool were unable to replicate the form of the previous season, and finished in sixth place. After an unremarkable start to the 2015/16 season, Rodgers was sacked in the immediate aftermath of a 1-1 draw at Everton, and would soon be replaced with recently-departed Borussia Dortmund manager, Jurgen Klopp.

Everton 1-1 Liverpool Date 4th October 2015 Competition Premier League Ground Goodison Park Attendance 39,598 Everton scorers Romelu Lukaku (45+1') Liverpool scorers Danny Ings (41')