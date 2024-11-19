Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been snubbed another opportunity of winning a Ballon d'Or in 2024, with the five nominations for the 'African Ballon d'Or' now announced. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the list of nominees for the men's categories, with excitement growing ahead of the awards ceremony on December 16, 2024, in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The purpose of the CAF African Ballon d'Or - which is officially known as the 'African Player of the Year Award' - is to celebrate and honour the achievements of African footballers who have excelled in various competitions, including domestic leagues, continental tournaments, and international events like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup. It aims to acknowledge the skill, talent, and contributions of African players to the global football scene, with the knowledge that many of the continent's best stars don't have the same support as their European counterparts.

Nonetheless, while the likes of Abedi Pele, Samuel Eto'o, and Yaya Toure are all deserving winners of the award over the past two decades, this year's decision to name Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta) and Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns) as the final five has raised eyebrows.

Mohamed Salah Snubbed African Player of the Year Nomination

Liverpool's talisman has sensationally been ignored for another individual mantle

Certainly, the final five names that made the shortlist for the African Player of the Year Award are all deserving of their status among the stars. Lookman, who used to play for Fulham and Everton, scored a hat-trick in last season's Europa League final to crown Atalanta. Meanwhile, Adingra of Brighton was key to the Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations victory.

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy unsurprisingly made the cut after scoring 30 goals in 30 games for Stuttgart last season, as well. However, given just how consistent Egyptian international Mo Salah has been over the past 12 months, it has come to the shock of many that he's been left off the final shortlist, just as he was done in the 30-man Ballon d'Or one last month.

Although the 32-year-old is only getting older, he registered 28 direct goal involvement in 32 Premier League games last season, scored one and provided one in two African Cup of Nations games, and has started this season in red-hot form by being the first to reach double digits in goals and assists out of anyone in Europe's big five leagues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 17 games across all competitions this season, which equates to the 32-year-old having contributed to 66.7% of all of Liverpool's goals so far.

Other consternations that have been caused by the CAF are the omissions of Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus and Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

Stats via Transfermarkt - as of 19/11/24.