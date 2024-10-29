Everton fans may be dismayed in their quest to see new owners come into the club quickly, reports have stated - with former Manchester City financial advisor Stefan Borson claiming that in line with other takeovers, the Toffees may be forced to wait until 2025 before they see a new consortium come to the helm.

Farhad Moshiri took over the Toffees back in 2016, but some wild spending and poor results on the pitch have seen the Merseyside club largely struggle in the Premier League under his guidance. That appears to have changed in previous weeks, with current Roma owner Dan Friedkin reported to be making tracks to join the club. However, Borson states that they could be forced to wait for quite a while with any immediate hopes of a takeover being quelled.

Everton Takeover Will Be 'Challenging' For January

Fans will be eager for new signings but that may be delayed

Speaking to Football Insider, former City financial advisor Borson stated that potential new owner Dan Friedkin will find it 'challenging' to be in place for the start of the January transfer window, despite talks accelerating with current owner Moshiri. He said:

“Friedkin would like to strengthen the squad, but I suspect it’s going to be challenging for him to get in for January. “We’re almost in November. I think the Premier League approval part could be coming quite quickly. With Manchester United, it took six weeks – even with the Christmas period in the middle of that. “We’re coming up to that period with the Everton takeover. Of course, you’ve then got to deal with all the other issues.”

Whilst the Toffees would rather he came to the fore before the January transfer window, their recent revival in form under Sean Dyche has seen the club take nine points from their previous five games - which is more than enough to survive in the Premier League despite a poor start to the campaign which saw the Toffees lose their opening four games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sean Dyche has won 25 of his 74 games in charge of Everton.

With games coming up against Southampton and West Ham United - who have both largely struggled this season - the Toffees may pick up further points in those games, and as a result, they will be clear of the relegation zone. That means that there is less pressure to spend money to reinforce ahead of a relegation battle and, as such, there will be less demand for the Friedkin Group to come in immediately and make their presence known.

