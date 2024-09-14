Premier League champions Manchester City could face the largest points deduction in English football history if they are found guilty of their alleged 115 breaches of financial fair play regulations, according to one football finance expert. City are set to go on trial on Monday, with their fate landing in the hands of an independent commission who could decide to expel Pep Guardiola's side from the Premier League.

While this at first seemed unlikely, as did any chance of seeing their previous titles stripped from them, a football finance writer has broken down why it's possible the Citizens might be handed a triple-figure deduction as punishment for their alleged misdemeanours.

'60-100 Point' Deduction Predicted

A financial punishment is seen as a 'waste of time'

Speaking to talkSPORT, writer and financial expert Kieran Maguire explained exactly how the 2023 Champions League winners could end up with such a severe punishment - and why a fine would be deemed as pointless. He said:"It can’t really be a financial punishment because that would make everybody think the whole thing was a waste of time.

"So if you look at the hearing for both Everton and Nottingham Forest, the commissions of both said ‘this was a minor breach of the rules’ now if the allegations against Manchester City are proven that surely has to be a major breach of the rules, effectively that the club misrepresented the money coming into the club.

"The club also has been accused of disguising payments to players and managers, effectively being paid by third parties offshore, being paid by Abu Dhabi for services provided by members of staff and that is also completely against the rules also one would think, although it could be that it’s within the Premier League rules.

"So we would have to be looking at a very significant points deduction. If all 115 charges are proven, then you’d have to imagine that the points deduction would be somewhere in the region of 60 to 100 points on the basis that they would want the club to have suffered enough to be heading out of the division."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The largest ever points deduction handed out in English football is 30 points (Luton Town, 2008/2009).

Timeframe for City's Verdict Revealed

Maguire believes an outcome won't be announced until 2025

As for when fans can expect to learn of City's fate, Maguire suggests that a verdict will not come until the beginning of next year. While the hearing itself will likely be finished by November, the expert stated that the amount of evidence that will be presented in attempt to both plead innocence and prosecute the champions could take up to four months to sort through.

This is because City cannot be charged as a whole for their 115 breaches. Rather, each individual incident must be analysed individually. Maguire also stated that if found guilty, a sanction would have to be strong enough to act as a deterrent for other Premier League clubs that might be tempted to swerve the rules in future.