Football players nowadays are extremely wealthy, but a list of Birmingham City's fines has shown that players need to remain grounded or they will lose out financially.

The Championship side have kicked off their 2023/24 season in impressive form with a win and a draw from their opening two fixtures.

Fans are feeling more optimistic now than they have for many years, with the transfer business done by the club seen as largely positive and forward thinking.

An image has surfaced online on all the fines put in place for the players at the club, with some shocking inclusions. To many people the sums of money in question would be eye-watering, but to professional football players, it is a small price to pay in order to try and keep grounded.

There is clearly a big onus put onto punctuality at the club, as is the case with any workplace, with £250 fines handed out for arriving late to a session or even not entering through the main reception and greeting the members of staff on the way through.

It is a nice touch by the club to make sure players acknowledge the staff at the training ground as they are all part of the team, pulling in the same direction.

Players have to be even more careful on matchday with getting to the stadium late on a home matchday will result in a massive £3000 fine while they will be set back £500 for reporting late to a matchday meeting.

With everyone knowing to be on time and never miss deadlines, it is also important to the club that players look the part, with fines handed out for not wearing the appropriate kit.

This includes at the training ground, on the team bus and in team meetings and it costs £200 if incorrect kit is worn. Leaving any training gear in the changing rooms or shower area is also not tolerated.

These all seem very reasonable and simple rules to follow, as standard workplaces expect employees to be on time for anything required and to also dress in the appropriate uniform or dress code.

Jewellery is not permitted for either training or games, a rule taken stright out of the PE playbook, with everyone's safety at the forefront of the club's mind.

Money being paid out can rack up in the canteen as any piece of cutlery including plates and glasses, has it's own value of £50 per item. Should a player decide to leave everything sitting out on the table, the money would add up to a large amount when you think about it.

It all gets a bit more specific with snus identified as something not to be left on the changing room floors. £50 for this offense.

Any player that fails to report to the medical department for 8.30am when carriying and injury, or fails to report the fitness issue as soon as possible will see one of the biggest fines given for £500.

No phones, hot drinks or food are allowed in the treatment room and all equipment must be returned afer use or there will be more money owed for every day that passes without the equipment being brought back.

During training, each player is to be wearing a heart rate monitor and GPS with £100 valuations placed upon either piece of equipment being forgotten about.

The fines list clearly states at the bottom that fines are at the discretion of the management team and if players fail to settle their debts, the monetary value will double.

Tom Brady's Birmingham City role announced

NFL star, Tom Brady, was announced as a new investor in the second division club earlier in August as he became Chairman for the new Advisory Board.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner called time on his playing career in 2023, after a long and successful time in the sport as he is now delving into the business world.

His main focus is on the marketing side of the club, with little input on the footballing front expected with his lack of experience in that area. So unfortunately, the fines list has nothing to do with Brady.

Tom Wagner - the Chairman of the Board at the club - said in a club statement: “Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. As Chair of the Advisory Board Tom will have a direct impact on the Club."

Wagner concluded his statement by saying: "The Men’s, Women’s, and Academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge. The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football."

The enthusiasm was shared by Brady himeslf as a video was released by Birmingham City, in which he explained: "So here's the deal, I am officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club."

He did go on to address any concerns fans may have that his knowledge may not be the strongest on the sport: "I've got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning and I think they might translate pretty well."

Birmingham City get off to a good start in the Championship

An inspiring message will have perked up any skeptical blues fans, with the team on the pitch showing that they also know a thing or two about winning as they sealed a late victory over Leeds United at the weekend.

St Andrews has been starved of Premier League football for the past decade, but the feel good factor appears to be returning with ambitious people backing the club all the way.

The 1-0 success over Leeds was a good way to open their season in front of the home crowd, with a long season ahead to try and get back towards the top end of the Championship rather than scraping clear of relegation as they have been in recent times.