Lee Carsley's England, after losing 2-1 to Greece on Thursday night, got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Finland in their latest Nations League match-up thanks to goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice.

On the back of a lifeless display against the Greeks at Wembley Stadium and Carsley's suggestion that he doesn't want to take on the role on a full-time basis, the Euro 2024 finalists were in need of a solid result and, more importantly, a robust performance from start to finish.

A well-worked move saw the Three Lions charge in front in the 18th minute. Grealish remained composed after latching onto Angel Gomes' clever pass through the Finland defence to slot past Lukas Hradecky.

A relatively routine first half display from the visitors saw them lead at the break, but Finland's persistence caused minor problems for England's back line. Markku Kanerva's side were unable to pounce on the porous nature of their opponents - and then Alexander-Arnold turned up.

Sending his free-kick into the top left corner, the right-back-turned-left-back beat Hradecky with ease - and what a strike it was! Midfielder Rice then added a third for Carlsey and his entourage from a well-worked finish.

Albeit just a consolation, England were exposed by a simple set-piece in the 87th minute. Arttue Hoskonen rose above the rest to nod his effort home, leaving Dean Henderson with no chance. Despite having moments of nervousness, England managed to get three points on the board.

Finland vs England - Match Statistics Finland Possession England 31 Possession (%) 69 13 Shots 15 3 Shots on target 6 7 Fouls committed 7 4 Corners 5 0 Yellow cards 0

Match Highlights

Finland Player Ratings

GK – Lukas Hradecky – 6/10

Other than failing to keep Grealish's strike out of the back of his net, the Bayer Leverkusen mainstay impressed, dealing with all sorts of ranges. Helpless for Alexander-Arnold's free-kick.

RWB – Nikolai Alho – 6/10

Was caught sleeping for England's first goal, letting Grealish freely creep behind him. Had the tough job of marking a thriving Grealish but performed well given the circumstances.

CB – Arttue Hoskonen – 6/10

Well positioned to thwart the threat of a marauding Bellingham in the 42nd minute. Took charge aerially and was also brilliant on the deck with the majority of his long balls paying off. Scored Finland's consolation.

CB – Robert Ivanov – 7/10

Kept Kane under wraps and enjoyed a decent evening at the heart of the Finland defence. Stationed as the middle centre half, the 30-year-old impressed.

CB – Matti Peltola – 6.5/10

Remained organised at the back and prevented Palmer, and then Madueke when he was brought on, from running into the inside channel. A solid performance from the 22-year-old.

LWB – Jere Uronen – 6/10

Helped by Finland's three-at-the-back system, the Charlotte FC wing-back showed a willingness to get forward. He did enjoy much less possession compared to his right-back counterpart.

CM – Glen Kamara – 6/10

Was fruitful in his physical battle with England's Gomes and caused Walker a few problems in the left half space.

CM – Rasmus Schuller – 5/10

Unsuccessful in the majority of his duels, the central midfielder endured an evening to forget and was substituted in favour of Walta to sure up the Finnish engine room.

RW – Fredrik Jensen – 5/10

Caught Alexander-Arnold out of position on the occasion and somehow didn't hit the back of the net in the 56th minute, clearing the upright from point-blank range.

ST – Benjamin Kallman – 6/10

Dropped a little deeper to get involved in play and produced a lovely swivel-and-shoot on the cusp of half-time. Despite his efforts, he was replaced in the 63rd minute.

LW – Topi Keskinen – 5/10

A really poor showing from the winger. Still just 21 years of age, the Aberdeen man has plenty more to show than he did against Carsley's men.

Sub – Leo Walta – 5/10

Whipped in the ball for Finland's late goal.

Sub – Joel Pohjanpalo – /10

A favourite among Greece fans, the Venezia man endured little of the ball in his 27-minute cameo.

Sub – Teemu Pukki – 4/10

Unsuccessful in the majority of his attacking exploits.

Sub – Robin Lod – 4/10

15 or so minutes in the tank.

Sub – Oliver Antman – 3/10

Very minimal impact on proceedings.

England Player Ratings

GK – Dean Henderson – 6/10

Admittedly, the former Manchester United shot stopper had very little to do but remained alert on his first start for England's senior side.

RB – Kyle Walker – 5/10

Sloppy in defensive transitions and has seemingly lost the pace that he previously relied on heavily. A night to forget for the 34-year-old, who needs to sharpen up to retain his place in the squad.

CB – Marc Guehi – 7.5/10

An immense showing from the Crystal Palace centre-back, who has become a very popular figure among his fellow countrymen and his nation's fans.

CB – John Stones – 6/10

Subject to the odd jitter, Stones was outshone by his partner, Guehi, in a performance which will worry plenty of England fans.

LB – Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7/10

Out of position at left-back, the versatile ace often inverted into midfield to add another body. Produced an outstanding free-kick which bypassed a flailing Hradecky.

CM – Angel Gomes – 7/10

As press resistant as they come, the youngster produced a deft outside-of-the-foot ball for Grealish's opener. Very sleek with his touches and was the strongest of England's double pivot.

CM – Declan Rice – 6/10

All-action in the affair's opening stages but still lacking that instinctive craft, especially when facing forward. The Arsenal star looked to play it safe 90% of the time.

RW – Cole Palmer – 5/10

Endured a pretty quiet first half by virtue of most of the play being down the left. Much more influential from a central hub.

CAM – Jude Bellingham – 6/10

Despite having a lot of the ball, the attacking midfielder was largely ineffectual. A lack of flair and intent let the Los Blancos star, who possesses an abundance of talent, down in Finland.

LW – Jack Grealish – 8/10

The out of sorts Manchester City winger linked up well with Bellingham in the early stages and slotted home England's first of the evening. A livewire from start to finish, could he be Carsley and Co's starter on the left for the remainder of his tenure?

ST – Harry Kane – 5/10

Back in senior England proceedings, but the marksman flattered to deceive. Wandered into midfield way too often when a striker's presence was needed in the box.

Sub – Noni Madueke – 5/10

Looked energetic upon his introduction.

Sub – Ollie Watkins – 5/10

Brought on to replace a lacklustre Kane and brilliantly set up England's third of the night.

Sub – Phil Foden – 3/10

Given 10 minutes to prove himself, though he struggled to get heavily involved.

Sub – Rico Lewis – 4/10

An impressive, yet short, cameo from the youngster.

Sub – Conor Gallagher – 3/10

Had just 15 touches.

Man of the Match

Jack Grealish (England)

On a night when England, once again, relied on a piece of individual brilliance, Grealish was the man to provide. Scoring his second goal in the same number of appearances for England, the 29-year-old has found his groove under Birmingham-born Carsley and is loving the freedom he is enjoying on the flank.

Much has been made of the ex-Aston Villa man's exploits - both at club level and on the international stage - but he was ready and raring to go against Finland and certainly staked a claim to become his nation's first choice. Daring and willing to be the difference maker, Grealish was an outlet for his compatriots from minute one to 90.