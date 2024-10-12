Heading into the second fixture of both nations' international periods, England will travel to the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Sunday at 17:00 BST to take on Finland in the UEFA Nations League.

Finland enter this fixture needing a win following a poor run of form that has led to them crashing to the bottom of the Group 2, League B on no points, having lost to Greece, Ireland, and England in their last three fixtures.

Meanwhile, England currently sit second in the group after their 2-1 loss to Greece midweek, having won their two previous matches against Ireland and Finland.

Result Odds: England are the Favourites

Home Win - 10/1 | Away Win - 1/4 | Draw - 9/2

Having dispatched of the Finnish 2-0 on home soil last month, and attaining a considerably more talented squad than their opponents, it is no surprise why England dominate the odds for a win in this matchup, appraised as hefty favourites.

Thus far, it has been an underwhelming Nations League campaign for Markku Kanerva's men, losing all three of their matches in the competition. Not winning a game since their 2-1 victory over Estonia in March, it has been almost seven months since Finland have tasted victory on the international stage, and according to the odds, it does not look like it is going to get any better here for them.

On the other hand, England are coming into this match with a point to prove following their dismal loss at Wembley against Greece on Thursday evening, putting on a poor display in front of their home fans. Lee Carsley's decision to play without a recognised striker left the side looking particularly toothless in forward areas against a well-drilled Greek team, and with two attacking full-backs in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rico Lewis in the backline, they looked vulnerable in quick transitions.

Finland vs England - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Finland Win 10/1 11.0 +1000 Draw 9/2 5.5 +450 England Win 1/4 1.25 -400

Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on 1-1 Draw

Draw 1-1 - 9/1 | Finland Win 1-0 - 22/1 | England Win 2-0 - 24/5

Scoring goals has been a particularly difficult task for the home side, having recorded only one in their three matches in the Nations League so far against Ireland, while England possesses many top-class options in forward areas, having scored five, two of which came in their victory over Finland on home turf.

Finland vs England Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score EVENS 2.0 +100 Neither Team to Score 8/11 1.73 -138

Defensively, Finland have also looked vulnerable in their campaign, conceding seven in three matches, the highest amount in the group. Other than the defeat to Greece midweek, England have been strong defensively, keeping two clean sheets in their opening two matches; however, they looked wide open in their last match, an issue that they will want to rectify.

Finland vs England - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American England Win 2-0 24/5 5.8 +480 England Win 1-0 11/2 6.5 +550 England Win 2-1 6/1 7.0 +600 England Win 3-0 13/2 7.5 +650 Draw 1-1 9/1 10.0 +900

It will take a mammoth effort from the hosts here to find a path to victory, as they will need to record their first clean sheet in the competition and score a goal, which will be a big task against the quality they face. For England, they will have to conjure up more magic than what they managed in the midweek, but this side is littered with unbelievable talent and are likely to do so.

Finland vs England Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/33 1.03 -3300 Under 0.5 10/1 11.0 +1000 Over 1.5 1/5 1.2 -500 Under 1.5 10/3 4.33 +333 Over 2.5 8/13 1.62 -163 Under 2.5 6/5 2.2 -120 Over 3.5 13/8 2.63 +163 Under 3.5 4/9 1.44 -225 Over 4.5 10/3 4.33 +333 Under 4.5 1/5 1.2 -500 Over 5.5 7/1 8.0 +700 Under 5.5 1/16 1.06 -1600

Goalscorer Odds: England possess best odds while Finland provide value

Pukki - 9/2 | Kallman - 24/5 | Kane - 3/4 | Watkins - 19/20

Having been Finland's most prolific scorer in recent years and attaining the most goals in the nation's history, Teemu Pukki provides real value at 10/1 to score first and 9/2 to score anytime.

Finland Goalscorer Odds vs England Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Teemu Pukki 10/1 11.0 +1000 9/2 5.5 +450 Benjamin Kallman 11/1 12.0 +1100 24/5 5.8 +480 Joel Pogjanpalo 11/1 12.0 +1100 24/5 5.8 +480 Oliver Antman 14/1 15.0 +1400 6/1 7.0 +600 Fredrik Jensen 14/1 15.0 +1400 7/1 8.0 +700 Topi Keskinen 16/1 17.0 +1600 15/2 8.5 +750

Meanwhile, Harry Kane provides the most favourable odds to get on the scoresheet for the away side at 3/4 to score anytime. However, due to the uncertain nature of his starting position after a small injury kept him out the Greece fixture, Ollie Watkins could start in his place, valued at 19/20 to score anytime.

England Goalscorer Odds vs Finland Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Harry Kane 14/5 3.8 +280 3/4 1.75 -133 Ollie Watkins 10/3 4.33 +333 19/20 1.95 -105 Dominic Solanke 7/2 4.5 +350 EVENS 2.0 +100 Cole Palmer 9/2 5.5 +450 29/20 2.45 +145 Phil Foden 11/2 6.5 +550 19/10 2.9 +190 Noni Madueke 11/2 6.5 +550 19/10 2.9 +190

Cole Palmer also presents value for England, as the Chelsea man has been in unstoppable form at the beginning of the campaign, scoring six times in seven matches after hitting the back of the net on 22 occasions last season.

Prediction: England to redeem themselves in 3-0 win

The away side to dominate proceedings

An underwhelming result at home in their previous outing could provide this England side with the fire in their bellies that is needed to produce an emphatic performance this weekend. Finland have been struggling in the group and are likely to try and shut up shop to the best of their abilities, but if England start the match with intensity and get players such as Palmer and Phil Foden on the ball in dangerous areas to create for the striker, this match could produce an early goal for the Three Lions. Finland will attempt to be direct in transitions to catch out Carsley's expansive style, but most likely will not carry enough quality to cause them real issues.

Best Bets

Match to end in 3-0 win for England (13/2)

Harry Kane to score first (14/5)

Cole Palmer to score any time (29/20)

Each team over one corner in each half (13/2)

Jude Bellingham to score assisted by Cole Palmer (10/1)

England to win both halves (9/5)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.