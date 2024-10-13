England's UEFA Nations League campaign continues with a trip to the Helsinki Olympic Stadium to face Finland, and Lee Carsley will be looking for a response from his side. The Three Lions suffered a massive setback on Thursday (October 10) when they suffered their first-ever defeat to Greece with a poor display at Wembley.

Jude Bellingham looked to have earned a point with a clever finish in the 87th minute after Vangelis Pavlidis had given the visitors the lead in the 49th minute. Carsley's troops faltered, though, and Pavlidis came to the fore with a superb 90+4th minute winner.

Carsley's men have come under intense scrutiny after that defeat, and there are question marks over his future as caretaker coach. He replaced Gareth Southgate, who left as national team manager in the summer after a 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. They had made a bright start to their Nations League campaign with wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

The defeat to Greece leaves England sitting second in Group F with six points from three games. They have never suffered a loss to the Finnish, who have been struggling and were beaten 2-1 by Ireland the last time they were out. The Three Lions must quickly recover, with the team finishing top of the group and qualifying for League A of the Nations League.

England Team News

Harry Kane and Jack Grealish back in contention

Carsley will be able to call upon Harry Kane and Jack Grealish for the visit to Finland after the attacking duo missed the defeat to Greece. The Bayern Munich striker and Three Lions captain had been dealing with a minor injury, while the Man City attacker was also sidelined with fitness issues.

Kane and Grealish trained ahead of England's game against the Finnish, and Carsley is expected to revert to a more conventional lineup. He tried out a risky attacking system on Thursday with Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka all starting but failing to impress.

Saka sustained an injury in that game and will be absent alongside Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. Angel Gomes, Marc Guehi and Kyle Walker will be back, giving Carsley more options as he attempts to get his side back to winning ways.

England Confirmed Starting XI

Carsley has opted to give Dean Henderson the nod in goal against Finland, with Jordan Pickford dropping to the bench. There were suggestions that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be used as a makeshift left-back despite Carsley perhaps needing to be wary of making any more risky decisions, and he lines up on that flank, as Kyle Walker assumes the right-back role.

Guehi returns to defence too alongside John Stones, who will hand the captain's armband back to Kane. Saka's injury means Palmer can move to his preferred right wing, with Grealish replacing Gordon on the left flank. Gomes is also handed an opportunity to start.

England XI: Henderson; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Gomes, Bellingham, Palmer, Grealish, Kane (C)

Substitutes: Pope (GK), Pickford (GK), Colwill, Lewis, Gallagher, Livramento, Watkins, Foden, Solanke, Madueke, Gordon

Finland Team News

The Finnish have a clean bill of health

Finland head coach Markku Kanerva has a fully fit squad at his disposal after the defeat to Ireland. His troops had taken the lead through Joel Pohjanpalo, but the Boys in Green hit back through Liam Scales and Robbie Brady.

Former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki could be in contention to return to Kanerva's starting XI. Given the nation's sorry start to the Nations League campaign, which included three defeats, there might also be defensive alternations.

Finland Confirmed XI

Kanerva has tinkered with the team that lost midweek. Captain Lukas Hradecky keeps his place in goal, while Nikolai Alho replaces Adam Stahl at right-back. Jere Uronen also comes in for Tomas Galvez at left-back.

Further forward, Matti Peltola starts ahead of Leo Walta, and there are two changes in attack. Fredrik Jensen comes in for Robin Lod, while Benjamin Kallman leads the line instead of Pohjanpalo, who drops to the bench.

Finland XI: Hradecky; Alho, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen, Kamara, Schuller, Peltola, Jensen, Kallman, Keskinen

Substitutes: Sinisalo (GK), Joronen (GK), Galvez, Pikkareainen, Tenho, Lod, Stahl, Nissila, Walta, Antman, Pukki, Pohjanpalo