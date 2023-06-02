West Ham travel to Prague for their date with destiny in the Europa Conference League final as they bid to bring an end to the 44 years without silverware and 57 years without a European title.

Italians, Fiorentina stand in their way, as they themselves look to put a stop to their own barren spell, having not won anything in Europe since 1961. As only a select number of fans managed to get tickets, many will be relying on television channels and streaming platforms to soak in the affair, from where to when to how, here is everything you need to know.

What time is the final kicking-off?

Reuters

Prague has been chosen as the destination for this season's Europa Conference League climax, with the 90-minute affair scheduled to kick-off at 8pm (BST) in the UK, and 9pm local time. West Ham-supporting stag do's will have been rubbing their hands together upon their discovery of the host city, with its vibrant culture, and period architecture, but more importantly, its reputation as the pre-eminent place for playing host to bachelor parties, heavy drinking, and debauchery.

Reuters

West Ham are all set to face-off against Fiorentina in the inaugural, Europa Conference League final. A game that may well draw the curtain on Declan Rice's career as an Iron, as the England international seeks to explore pastures new, and entertain offers from those clubs involved in next year's Champions League. So, all things considered, Wednesday 7th June could well be the last time the West Ham captain sports the famous claret and blue, as he leads his side out against Fiorentina for a shot at ending his time in East London on a high by winning some silverware.

How to stream the Europa Conference League final

BT Sport announced that all European finals would be free-to-air, with West Ham and Fiorentina's clash included. Available on the BT Sport app, which can be downloaded on all mobile phone devices and tablets, as well as on the BT Sport Youtube channel

Read More: How to stream the Europa League live

What channel is the game on?

Like its sister competitions, the Champions League and Europa League, the Europa Conference League will be airing on BT Sport 1HD and BT Ultimate, with the broadcaster owning rights to all three UEFA competitions until 2027. Cue the likes of Joe Cole and Carlton Cole to be dishing up their analysis of their former club during the pre-match coverage which is set to convene at 6:30pm (BST).

Are tickets still available?

UEFA will be the first ones to sentimentally tell you "Football is for the fans", that's probably because "Football is for the corporate sponsors" hasn't got the same all-inclusive ring to it. In reality, West Ham and Fiorentina have been allocated a pitiful 4,000 tickets each at the 20,000-seater Fortuna stadium in Prague, with the other 12,000 falling into the hands of UEFA officials and sponsors. With both clubs competing being of a significant scale, their paltry allocations have now all sold out.

West Ham Team News

Reuters

After a tiresome, 10-month long season drew to a close, West Ham's injury list was surprisingly empty, and that certainly bodes well for their hopes of attaining the club some silverware come 7th June. That said, misfiring striker, Gianluca Scamacca remains a doubt after being absent for the Hammers' final game of the season away at Leicester.

Predicted West Ham XI: Alphonse Areola, Aaron Cresswell, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer, Lucas Pacqueta, Declan Rice Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, and Michail Antonio.

Fiorentina Team News

Reuters

Unlike West Ham, who will have 10 days between the final and their last competitive outing, Fiorentina have just a four-day turnaround, facing Sassuolo on the final day of their domestic campaign. Having failed to qualify for Europe next season, the Florence-based side will be looking to rest players for their season-defining game on Wednesday.

Fiorentina Predicted XI: Pietro Terracciano, Cristiano Biraghi, Igor, Nikola Milenkovic, Dodo, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castovilli, Jonathan Ikone, Antonin Barak, and Luka Jovic.