Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was hit by a projectile thrown by a West Ham fan in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday evening.

The Italian made his way towards the West Ham supporters to take a corner just after the half-hour mark.

A number of projectiles were thrown at him and one caught him on the head.

Biraghi was left with blood pouring down his head and the game had to be temporarily stopped as he received treatment.

He was bandaged up and fortunately was able to continue. Watch the moment below...

VIDEO: Cristiano Biraghi hit by projectile thrown by West Ham fan in Europa Conference League final

A stadium announcement was made urging the English fans to stop throwing projectiles.

"An important security announcement. Stop throwing objects onto the pitch. Please respect players and the officials," the message said, per the Daily Mail.

Dean Ashton slams West Ham fan who hit Cristiano Biraghi with projectile

Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton was commentating on the game for talkSPORT.

He was not happy with the travelling English fans for his behaviour.

"It's just disgusting to see. I don't see why they do it," he said. "It's been a great week, so far it's been an excellent game, really contested by the two sides.

"Declan Rice has gone over to try and console Biraghi and show that he's supporting him and he doesn't condone those actions.

"There's the odd idiot who thinks this is the right thing to do. It's horrible as a player fearing for your safety. It's just mindless. We hate to see it."

Fiorentina thought they had taken the lead late in the first half but Luka Jovic's effort was ruled out for offside.

The half-time whistle sounded shortly after as the two sides went into the break level.