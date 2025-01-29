Manchester City endured a tough test against Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night – and their night was thrown into turmoil after a merchandise store set on fire outside the Etihad Stadium before proceedings got underway.

Pep Guardiola and his men, who began the night on a knife’s edge, will face one of Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the play-off stage after reigning 3–1 victors over the visitors, courtesy of goals from Mateo Kovacic, Savinho and a Joel Ordonez own goal.

The one-time Champions League winners were in need of all three points in order to prevent crashing out of Europe’s elite competition – but disruptions were caused after a merchandise stand caught fire ahead of proceedings getting underway.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guardiola’s men finished the 36-team league phase in 22nd place on 11 points.

A myriad of supporters of the four-in-a-row Premier League champions gathered outside their 53,400-seater as they waited to welcome Guardiola’s new arrivals around the Colin Bell West Stand, an area which is located near the players' entrance.

Waiting to give the club’s January additions – Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov – a warm welcome, the event had already begun with women’s players Rebecca Knaak and Aemu Oyama present on the stage as the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

The event was, as a result, brought to a temporary halt as the areas had to be evacuated by stewards and security before the fire service was able to arrive and extinguish the blaze. Within minutes of the fire breaking out, a truck from the Greater Manchester’s Fire and Rescue service was on hand.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the club – in keeping the safety of all at the top of their priority list – informed fans that their wholesome event had to be cancelled as they needed to cordon off the area near the scene of the blaze. They wrote:

"Manchester City FC can confirm that there has been a fire in one of the outside merchandise kiosks, located near the entrance to the Colin Bell West Stand. Emergency services are present at the scene and the fire has now been extinguished,"

The safety of all attending the match tonight is our priority, and as such all events planned for West Stand reception have been cancelled, including the welcome event for new players, and the first-team arrival.

While it remains unclear how the fire began, the aftermath of the blaze has been posted online with the front end of the stand being unrecognisable. At 18:22 GMT, it was announced the stadium was open and fans could enter but turnstiles near that part of the ground were subsequently taken out of use.