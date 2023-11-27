Highlights Frank Reich's tenure as head coach of the Carolina Panthers was short-lived, as he was fired after just 11 games despite interest from other NFL teams.

Quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers' first overall pick in 2023, has shown promise despite the team's poor record, but patience is needed as he develops.

The Panthers' lack of playmakers and assets, due to trades and an underperforming roster, has hindered Young's growth and puts the team in a difficult position moving forward.

For many years, Frank Reich was known as the quarterback behind one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history. In a January 1993 playoff game, he led the Buffalo Bills to victory after being down 32 points to the Houston Oilers.

Following his playing career, Reich worked his way up the coaching ladder. He was a well-regarded football mind, especially on the offensive side of the ball. He was named the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and would last four and a half seasons there.

After being let go by Indianapolis, Reich still had interest from NFL teams. The Carolina Panthers moved to hire the coach early in 2023 before giving up a trove of assets to select quarterback Bryce Young first overall in the 2023 NFL draft. It seemed they had their HC-QB duo of the future—but that's not how things have worked out. After a 1-10 start to the season, the Panthers have fired Reich, though it is unlikely the move will fix the team's problems.

An impatient owner

David Tepper, a hedge fund billionaire, purchased the Panthers in 2018. In 2019, the owner fired long-time coach Ron Rivera, replacing him with interim coach Perry Fewell, who went 0-4 to finish the campaign. Tepper then moved to hire Matt Rhule, a highly-touted coach from Baylor University, and handed him a seven-year, $62 million contract.

Rhule was ineffective, finishing 11-27 in his 38 games with the team, and he was fired five games into the 2022 season. The coach received a $40 million buyout and returned to the college game, coaching for Nebraska. Steve Wilks became the interim coach and did a good job, finishing the season on a 6-6 run. But unfortunately, it was not enough to convince Tepper he deserved the full-time gig.

Reich was fired during the 2022 season by the Indianapolis Colts. He performed well in the role, finishing 40-33 over four years and change and making the playoffs twice. Tepper was happy about the opportunity to work with Reich, but that didn't last long.

While Reich has denied it, there have been many rumblings that the head coach and owner butted heads on the topic of the number one pick, with Reich preferring C.J. Stroud, who's on his way to Rookie of the Year honors, and Tepper overruling him in pursuit of Bryce Young, who has looked overmatched in the pro game.

Bryce Young may take some time

Bryce Young only measured in at 5 ft 10 during the NFL combine. But enough quarterbacks on the shorter side have been successful for that not to matter as much anymore. What did matter was his terrific play at the University of Alabama against the best competition college football had to offer.

The Panthers spent the 2022 season with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and PJ Walker taking snaps under center. That experience made them realize they needed to obtain a franchise quarterback, which led them to make a huge trade with the Bears. In return for the first overall pick in 2023, Carolina traded away two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and the rights to star receiver DJ Moore. Quite a price for a guy who hadn't taken an NFL snap yet.

The Panthers narrowed their selections down to Alabama's Young and Ohio State's CJ Stroud. They took Young and the Texans took Stroud. The Texans' young signal caller already looks the part of a franchise QB. Through 11 games, Houston is 6-5 and Stroud has thrown for 3,266 yards with 19 touchdowns against five interceptions.

Statistics Bryce Young CJ Stroud Yards 1,877 3,266 TD-INT 9-8 19-5 Comp % Under Pressure 37.6 52.5 Pass Attempts of 20+ Yards 16 54 Yards/Attempt 5.4 8.4

The Panthers, meanwhile, are 1-10. While one cannot place all the blame for that at 22-year-old Young's feet, he certainly deserves some. While Stroud has been taking chances that lead to wins, Young has yet to really take a chance, which is why he has not turned the ball over much.

However, the anxiety he has shown in the pocket has also led to way too many checkdowns: his 5.4 yards per attempt rank dead last in the NFL in 2023. His 74.9 passer rating only ranks him ahead of Daniel Jones, Ryan Tannehill, and Zach Wilson. That is not good company.

It's only been 12 weeks, but Tepper should be looking at himself in the mirror and wondering if he should maybe take a step back from football decisions and focus on what he knows: business. Nonetheless, the Panthers have to be patient with Young and surround him with players who can make his job easier. They paid too steep a price for Young not to give him at least two full seasons to start showing his potential.

The Panthers are short on offensive weapons for Young

Halfway through the 2022 season, the Panthers traded away Christian McCaffrey. They got assets back, for sure, but McCaffrey was the type of elite pass-catching running back who could make the life of a young quarterback much easier.

When Carolina traded for the first pick, they gave away D.J. Moore as well, a top receiver they drafted in the first round in 2018. Through 11 games with the Chicago Bears in 2023, Moore has 59 catches for 889 yards and six touchdowns. The Panthers' top wideout, on the other hand, has been 33-year-old Adam Thielen.

Thielen has 77 catches this year, but the aging veteran possession receiver is only averaging 9.4 yards per catch and at this stage of his career, he shouldn't be anything more than a complimentary piece. A young quarterback needs weapons to help him grow.

Young wide receiver Jonathan Mingo has only caught 28 passes this year, running back Chuba Hubbard is only averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and offseason addition Miles Sanders has been a non-factor, with just 302 rushing yards on 3.1 yards a carry. The Panthers could very well have the worst skill position room in the NFL, which means the Panthers hardly put their rookie QB in a position to find success early.

The Bears own the Panthers' first-round pick this year, and it looks like it could be the number-one selection once again. That is very bad news for a Panthers franchise that is in desperate need of playmakers to put around their young signal caller, especially considering the stacked WR class coming out in 2024, including Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.

Could coaches be scared off?

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was named the Panthers head coach in the interim, though it is likely Tepper will swing for the fences again this offseason. However, head coaching candidates may now look askance at the job, knowing that the owner has a track record for meddling in football affairs as well as an itchy trigger finger.

In-season coaching firings are quite rare, but David Tepper has done it three times in just five seasons as the owner. Of course, Tepper is very wealthy and has a lot to offer any potential coaching candidate from a financial standpoint, but they may start worrying—with good reason—that the Carolina job is not a stable one.

An uncertain 'franchise' quarterback, next to no talent in the skill positions, a seemingly toxic culture created by an impatient owner, a defense that is lacking in playmakers apart from pass rusher Brian Burns, and an offensive line that has given up 43 sacks, the fourth most in football.

It's clearly a massive fixer-upper, and the smelly cherry on top is that they don't have the most important thing for a rebuild: a first-round pick. Does that sound like a job offer you'd want to take? Firing Reich was not all that smart a decision, in fact, they may have been lucky to have him, because the future still looks mighty grim for the Panthers.

