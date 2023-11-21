Highlights Offensive coordinator Matt Canada's strategies and gameplans have been a major source of frustration for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Canada's offensive style, characterized by pre-snap motion and jet sweeps, worked well in college but has not translated to success in the pros.

Despite having talented skill position players, the Steelers' offense has struggled with an inability to run the ball, overreliance on screen passes, and an ineffective offensive line.

It's never nice to see someone losing their job, but for many in Southwest Pennsylvania, they will have been singing "Ding, Dong, the witch is dead," when they saw the news that their Pittsburgh Steelers had finally reached their wits' end with offensive coordinator Matt Canada's strategies and gameplans. The team has since announced that Eddie Faulkner, who has served as the running backs coach since 2019, will take the reins, though quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will cover play-calling duties.

The statement from head coach Mike Tomlin wasn't exactly wordy, but then again, the leader in the Steel City has never been one to mince words either. The Steelers have had one of the best defenses in the league for some time now, but an inability to get any kind of consistent offensive performance has really hampered the team despite a room of skill position players that is seemingly brimming with talent.

Some say that you don't get second chances in life, but Canada was like a cat with nine lives on the leash that Tomlin gave him. This one was definitely a long time coming.

Canada pays his dues

Before he arrived on the Allegheny River, Canada spent two decades cutting his teeth in the NCAA as an offensive assistant and interim head coach. He set many school records during his stops at schools such as Pitt and Maryland, and his offensive style was characterized by a lot of pre-snap motion and jet sweeps.

While he found a lot of success with those antics in college, it takes a real offensive mastermind like Mike McDaniel or Kyle Shanahan to keep those pre-snap motions fresh and unpredictable, something that the Steelers had hoped Canada could do when they hired him as their quarterbacks coach in 2020 before promoting him to offensive coordinator in 2021.

Longtime college coach gets his chance in the pros

Even with an established future Hall of Fame quarterback at his disposal, Canada could not parlay the success he had with his schemes in college into the pros when he took over in 2021. While he had the odd jet sweep that would go for 25 yards, the offense was stifled by an inability to run the ball, an overreliance on screen passes and short throws, and an admittedly subpar offensive line.

The latter was hardly Canada's fault, but he had more than enough talent on the offensive side of the ball to figure out how to minimize the offensive line's negative impact. Instead of utilizing that talent, Canada took one of the best deep bomb passers in recent memory in Roethlisberger and cut him off at the knees.

2021 Stat Steelers Stat Steelers Rank Pass yards per game 222.2 15th Rush yards per game 93.1 29th Avg yards per pass attempt 6.0 T-30th Yards per drive 26.8 28th Time per drive 2:34 T-28th

Before Canada's arrival in 2020, Big Ben had averaged 7.8 yards per attempt and 12.2 yards per completion for his career. In his last season in 2021 under Canada, Ben was put in a play pen by his OC, forcing him to throw it short more than any quarterback in the league that season. His 6.2 yards per attempt were 29th in the league, ahead of only Zach Wilson and rookie Trevor Lawrence. His 9.6 yards per completion were dead last in the NFL and his 6.7 intended air yards per toss were also second-to-last.

There were issues with every aspect of the passing game apart from receiver Diontae Johnson, a possession guy who runs crispier routes than possibly anyone in football and had a breakout year in 2021. No one else was having fun on offense, though. Especially in the running game, which was somehow even less effective than the passing offense, averaging just 93.1 yards per game, 29th in the NFL. Clearly, something needed to be done.

All Big Ben's fault?

While many were already calling for Canada's head after his offense's ugly display in 2021, many others, including Tomlin, wanted to give him another go. While Tomlin was simply believing in the guy he hired, many fans and pundits laid the blame for the offense's inability to make splash plays on Big Ben's 39-year-old arm. Many said he couldn't make the throws anymore. They would be proven wrong in short order.

In stepped first-round rookie QB Kenny Pickett, and you can probably guess how this story goes. It was like Groundhog Day every Sunday at Heinz Field. Once again, Canada's jet sweeps failed more often than not, the screen passes continued at a torrid pace, and Pickett rarely aired the ball out despite having two wideouts in Johnson and fellow rookie George Pickens who had the speed to make defenses pay down the field.

Instead, they once again had a completely listless passing offense. They finished 24th in total passing yards, 26th in average yards per attempt, and they threw more interceptions (14) than touchdown passes (12).

Sure, he was dealing with a rookie at the controls of his offense, but it seemed like when Pickett was succeeding, he was doing it in spite of Canada, not because of him. Among QBs who played in 10+ games, Pickett's 3.7 air yards per attempt that year were the third-fewest, his 27 pass attempts of 20+ yards were fourth-fewest, and he only threw eight balls all year that traveled more than 30 yards.

However, they did find a way to bootstrap the running game, which finished the season with over 2,000 yards for the first time since 2007, Tomlin's first year with the team. That, plus the Steelers going 7-2 to close the season out, certainly gave Canada a stay of execution.

The last straw for Canada

It's clear that Tomlin and the Pittsburgh brass were expecting them to build off that strong second half of 2022 and turn the corner with their offense, especially considering Pickett was looking promising, and his cache of weapons was fully stockpiled with Johnson, Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth, and a solid RB pairing of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Unfortunately, that has not come to pass, as the Steelers offense has arguably looked worse than it ever has through 11 weeks in 2023. Sure, at 6-4 they've been pulling out games, but that's largely because of two reasons. One, the defense is one of the most opportunistic the NFL has seen in recent years, and two, because the offense always picks it up when their backs are against the wall in the fourth quarter, when Canada is forced to get away from his game plan and play desperately.

Canada came down to coach from the sidelines rather than the booth in Week 9, and that change led to the team's first back-to-back 300-yard performances on offense in 2023. However, an ugly 13-10 loss in Week 11 in which they managed just 249 total yards on offense meant that it was finally time to make a change and try something new.

And you can't say that Tomlin didn't give Canada every chance to make good. The results in 2023 were simply too embarrassing to allow them to carry on. Pickett is second-to-last in air yards per attempt, with 3.4, and only Mac Jones has fewer than Pickett's 20 passes of 20+ yards while playing in at least 10 games. The offense also scored on fewer than 28 percent of its drives, and their 5.3 plays per drive and 2:20 average drive length are both 31st in the NFL.

While Canada's departure should allow the offense a sigh of relief, the question remains if another coordinator will be able to get a better tune out of Pickett, who has not been much better than his coordinator this season, often missing wide open receivers down field because he's pulling and running or checking down too fast. Time will tell if it was really Canada holding the team back, or if Pickett simply isn't the answer under center.

