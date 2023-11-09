Highlights Liverpool's attacking wingers Sadio Mané and Mo Salah were not close off the pitch, but they maintained a professional relationship and always acted with professionalism.

Firmino played a crucial role as a peacemaker and unifier between Mané and Salah, preventing tensions from escalating on the field.

Salah's tendency to be selfish with the ball was a known issue, but he gradually improved and became more cooperative with his teammates' positions.

A lot of the focus on Liverpool's attack right now tends to be on Darwin Nunez, who veers from looking like the world's most exciting striker one moment, and then completely incapable of doing the basics the next. However, not that long ago, Jürgen Klopp had formed one of the most exciting attacking tridents in the game, capable of dismantling any defence in the blink of an eye.

On the left wing, the German had Sadio Mané bursting up and down the flank with explosive energy and relentless quality. Down the middle, he had silky Brazilian Roberto Firmino knitting things all together with his delicate touches and unselfish movement. And on the right-hand flank, the Reds had the wonderful Mohamed Salah – the prolific Egyptian is, of course, the only one of the three to still play his football at Anfield.

For as good as they were on the pitch – and they were brilliant, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup between 2019 and 2022 – it appears as though two-thirds of the trio didn't always see eye to eye. Indeed, in an extract from his new book Sí Señor: My Liverpool years, shared via The Guardian, Firmino has opened up on the lack of relationship between Mané and Salah, writing:

"They were never best friends; each kept himself to himself. It was rare to see the two of them talking and I’m not sure if that had to do with the Egypt–Senegal rivalry in African competitions. I truly don’t know. But they also never stopped talking, never severed ties. They always acted with the utmost professionalism. "I never took sides. That’s why they love me: I always passed the ball to both; my preference was for the team’s victory. Many focus on what I brought to the attacking trio in tactical terms, but perhaps just as important was the human element: my role as peacemaker, unifier. If I didn’t do that, it would be nothing but storms between the two of them on the field. "Maybe that’s why I was the one most often substituted by Klopp. The three of us had very different personalities and the Boss knew I wouldn’t throw a bottle to the ground or anything like that. If I was bothered, I’d talk to him privately afterwards. When a substitution was needed, it was easier to take Bobby off than to upset either of the other two."

Of course, long before Firmino's book, it was well-known among fans that Salah and Mané did not get on well with one another. And there is one viral moment that perfectly sums up their strained relationship – with the Brazilian caught right in the middle of it.

The 32-year-old, who now plays for Saudi side Al-Ahli, was placed between the two wingers as the Liverpool players walked back down the tunnel having just won 3-0 in a convincing victory against Burnley. Despite the win, Mané was furious with Salah for not passing the ball to him when he could have had an easy goal. Things were made even worse when the Senegelse international was then substituted in the final minutes.

As you can see in the footage above, Firmino puffs out his cheeks in an exasperated fashion before giving a knowing look at the camera, with a schoolboy grin on his face regarding the drama of it all. In a further extract of his book, he details what happened:

"As we climbed the stairs coming off the field, the mood was heavy; there was none of the joy there should have been at another victory – our fourth in four Premier League games. And there I was again, in the middle of the two. Behind Salah and ahead of Mané in the tunnel, a camera looking right at us. When I saw it, I couldn’t help smiling, making a face that said something like: ‘Did you see that?! Things got heated between those guys today! Don’t worry, though. It’s nothing.’ "Their argument wasn’t funny. Potentially, it could have caused problems for us. But that ironic face I made was the face of someone who knew it wouldn’t lead to anything serious. Maybe the Boss [Jürgen Klopp] and some others were worried. I wasn’t! I think the Liverpool fans, seeing my reaction, had a laugh, put their worries aside, and went to celebrate another victory with their friends."

Liverpool Games Goals Assists Mo Salah 320 196 83 Sadio Mané 269 120 48 Roberto Firmino 362 111 79