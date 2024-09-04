Key Takeaways Patrick Surtain II reset the cornerback market with a $96 million extension, good for $24M per year.

Surtain's contract sets the stage for a defensive back to break the $25 million AAV threshold next season.

Any potential record-breaking CB contracts depend on promising young talents at the position, namely Sauce Gardner and Trent McDuffie.

Earlier today, the Denver Broncos and All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II finally agreed to a contract extension.

The deal is four years, includes $77.5 million in total guaranteed money, and sets the market for cornerbacks at $24 million per year. It's a notable jump over the previous largest cornerback contract, held by Jaire Alexander at a $21 million AAV (four years, $84 million). The largest deal for any defensive back prior to this was given to Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. earlier this offseason, at $21.25 million per year.

Now, two corners have already breached the $100 million total salary threshold (Denzel Ward & Jalen Ramsey), but did so over a period of five years. No cornerback has ever eclipsed the $25 million per season mark on a contract, though Surtain's new deal gives the next generation of elite cornerbacks the stepping stone needed to do so.

There are a number of elite cornerbacks in the NFL , many of whom have received market-setting deals over the last 12 months. However, Surtain is one of the three-to-five best corners in the league, and only a handful of others at the position could make a case for being worth the kind of contract the Broncos' best defender just commanded.

So, who will be the first cornerback to receive a $25 million per season contract? And will it happen in the next 12 months?

Will A Free Agent Contract Or Extension Get $25M First?

Is there any projected free agents in 2025 worth a record contract?

Barring an unforeseen turn of events during the season, Surtain's contract will stand as the largest CB deal until Super Bowl 59 concludes in February 2025.

At that point, free agency will be on the horizon, giving next year's crop of elite defensive backs the first chance at cracking the $25 million annual salary glass ceiling.

Looking ahead to next year's free agent class, there are a number of talented cornerbacks who are listed as CB1 on their respective team's depth chart, but none that pose as credible risks to Surtain's place atop the CB contract mountaintop.

Ward is the best of the bunch, and he could easily command a contract north of $20 million in free agency or from the 49ers (if they have any cap space left over after their recent round of extensions). According to PFF, he has the third-best coverage grade of all cornerbacks over the last two seasons at 88.5. Still, given that he'll be approaching 30, he probably doesn't have the leverage to get $25 million per year.

So, then, if someone is going to surpass Surtain's deal by this time next year, it'll likely come down to a cornerback who is extension eligible next offseason.

It just so happens that two of the premier receiver-erasers in the league, Sauce Gardner and Trent McDuffie , will be up for new contracts starting in March. As first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, they both have fifth-year options that will certainly be picked up by the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs , respectively, though that won't preclude them from demanding a market-setting extension.

Sauce Gardner v.s. Trent McDuffie, 2023 Stats Stat Gardner McDuffie Tackles 57 80 Forced Fumbles 1 5 Interceptions 0 0 Pass Deflections 11 7 Passer Rating Allowed 80.3 94.4 Completion % Allowed 56.4% 65.8% Yards/Target Allowed 6.0 6.9 Touchdowns Allowed 1 2 Missed Tackle % 19.7% 7.0%

McDuffie has had more team success (by a wide margin) in his limited time in the league, winning two Super Bowls in two seasons. However, he's also had the benefit of playing all over the formation, from the slot (against smaller receivers) to the boundary opposite L'Jarius Sneed. As a First-Team All-Pro last season, it's not unreasonable to think McDuffie is one of the elite defenders in the NFL. However, there's little evidence to claim he's the best of the best, and the Chiefs can easily wait out his fifth-year option before deciding to extend him.

Gardner, on the other hand, exists in a class all his own. He's the best thing since "Revis Island", both at the cornerback position and for the Jets, and New York will have to pay him commensurate with his talent eventually.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Among 142 qualifying cornerbacks since entering the league in 2022, Sauce Gardner ranks first in passer rating allowed (63.0), yards allowed per coverage snap (0.53), and percent of targets that have resulted in a first down or touchdown (21.8%).

This could devolve into a holding pattern between the two All-Pros, as they wait each other out to see who sets the benchmark the other must clear on their next contract. However, Sauce is somewhat impervious to what's happening in the rest of the cornerback market because of how good he is relative to his peers.

In other words, McDuffie will likely earn $25 million per season on his next deal because that's what the market dictates an elite cornerback should get. Sauce will get that much (or more) because his talent and level of play dictate that he deserves it.

Expect the Jets to recognize that fact quickly next offseason. They'll capitulate and hand Gardner a market-setting contract even McDuffie will have a difficult time surpassing.

