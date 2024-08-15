Highlights Sheffield United's Brian Deane scored the first Premier League goal to begin the 1992/93 season with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

The introduction of the back-pass rule coincided with the launch of the Premier League, transforming the spectacle beamed around the world.

Sky TV didn't show United's defeat, but their lucrative TV deal in 1992 would change the landscape of football forever.

Fireworks, cheerleaders and a Manchester United defeat kickstarted the inaugural Premier League season. On 15th August 1992, new ground was broken at the top of England's footballing pyramid as the nation's leading clubs played the first round of matches in a competition formed after breaking away from the Football League.

Sheffield United hosted Manchester United in one of nine games contested on the opening Saturday, producing the first goal ever scored in Premier League history. Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils would go on to win the inaugural title and define a division which has cemented its status as the best league in world football but found themselves on the end of a 2-1 defeat at Bramall Lane.

The Premier League would become football's ultimate money-making machine, transforming the landscape of the sport in England and beyond. Here's a look back at how United marked the beginning of a rogue competition which was formed in the face of bankruptcy and legal battles.

Related Why The Premier League Used to Have 22 Teams The first season of the Premier League was contested amongst two more teams than today

Formation of the Premier League

The revolution will be televised

"It's time to break away." Those were the decisive - and divisive - words of Arsenal's former vice-chairman David Dein, one of the driving forces behind the Premier League's formation. The seeds of this destructive change were sown in the seven years of growth that preceded 1992.

English football sunk to its grim nadir in the mid-1980s. Violent hooliganism forced attendance figures to plummet and led to UEFA's ban on all English clubs from European competitions in 1985. The Sunday Times famously derided football as "a slum sport played in slum stadiums increasingly watched by slum people".

The game had hit rock bottom - but the only way was up. Fans tentatively began to return to stadiums over the subsequent years and a few cunning executives spotted a gap in the market for games to be broadcast on television. The first draft of the title for the new competition was the 'Super League'. Much like the doomed 2021 launch of the European Super League, the Premier League was formed to make money and was met with disdain, as David Dein remembered:

To make an omelette you need to break some eggs, and we broke a lot of eggs at the time.

The Football League even took the 22 deserting clubs to High Court and threatened to ban them from any competition for three years. Unlike the ESL, the powers that be behind the Premier League always planned on keeping promotion and relegation, while maintaining the backing of the FA. The founders' agreement for the new division was signed in a conference room at the FA's Lancaster Gate headquarters.

This historic document ensured that every Premier League club had equal voting rights - a measure Manchester City's controversial owners have since described as a "tyranny of the majority" - and revenue from television deals was shared exclusively between top-flight teams. The previous agreement for distributing income among lower league teams was swiftly abolished. The rich would now get richer.

BSkyB's Rupert Murdoch beat ITV Sport to the first Premier League TV deal. At a time when Sky TV had debts of £2bn, the iron-willed Australian magnate saw live sport as a "battering ram" to forcibly open up an avenue into millions of homes. It worked. Former Sky executive Sam Chisholm described the mutually beneficial relationship between the broadcasting behemoth and the Premier League as "the greatest corporate romance of all time".

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sky TV's first broadcasting deal with the Premier League was worth £304m over five seasons. The latest agreement was struck for £6.7bn over four seasons.

Back-Pass Law Change

The Premier League's formation coincided with the introduction of the back-pass rule. From 1992 onwards, goalkeepers were no longer allowed to pick up a pass from their teammates which had been a common timewasting tactic. Manchester United's Peter Schmeichel hailed it as "the best rule change ever", but few other goalkeepers in 1992 agreed.

The former England international Alan Hodgkinson recommended Schmeichel to United and was a firm critic of the back-pass amendment. "The new rule is making a mockery of my profession," he fretted. Schmeichel was famously part of the Denmark team that unashamedly exploited the back-pass rule to win Euro 1992, but the goalkeeper wasn't impressed. "How can you win football matches like that?" he later reflected.

At least five of the goals on the opening day of the 1992/93 Premier League season were a direct result of the back-pass law. Even Schmeichel was impacted by the change he had championed.

Sheffield United 2-1 Manchester United

Brian Deane makes history

Manchester United were firm favourites heading to Bramall Lane. Only narrowly pipped to the 1992 top-flight title, Alex Ferguson's side were up against a team that had finished ninth and were in the third tier just two years earlier. Sheffield United's Brian Deane sprung a surprise when he got his head onto a long throw to nod the Blades in front after five minutes.

Among the jubilant fans in Bramall Lane, a gaggle of supporters was dressed as Father Christmas, sweating in the mid-August sun underneath red hats and fake beards. There was a festive tinge to the entire contest in response to the jibe fired off by Sheffield United manager Dave Bassett that his team began every season so slowly "they only started playing after Christmas". The players had been treated to a pre-season 'Christmas party' ahead of the fixture and the front cover of the club's matchday programme depicted three squad members - including Deane - decked in tinsel in front of a Christmas tree on the pitch.

Now that the festivities had commenced, Sheffield United duly started playing and doubled their lead five minutes into the second half. Alan Cork scampered onto a long ball played forward by John Gannon, who was forced to look up the pitch rather than back to his goalkeeper. Gary Pallister clumsily hauled down Cork, presenting Deane with a chance to make it 2-0 from 12 yards.

United lost their midfield general, Paul Ince, to a knock he'd picked up inside the opening minute and were denied a strong penalty appeal in the first half. Mark Hughes latched onto a long punt forward from Peter Schmeichel to halve the deficit after an hour, but there would be no late equaliser this time.

Related Every Premier League Winner in the Competition's History The Premier League is regarded by many as the 'best league in the world', but only seven different clubs have won it since it was rebranded.

Manchester United's 1992/93 Premier League Season

Alex Ferguson's reign of dominance begins

United only took one point from their first three games of the season and didn't top the table until January. As late as April, Ferguson's side trailed not only Aston Villa, who were led by former Red Devils boss Ron Atkinson, but were third behind Norwich City. United won their final seven games of the campaign to surge past Villa, thanks in no small part to the brilliance of Eric Cantona.

The club's iconic number seven had been part of the Leeds United side which pipped United to the 1991/92 First Division title. Cantona scored the Premier League's first-ever hat-trick while he was still playing for the Yorkshire outfit and only moved to Old Trafford in November 1992 after Leeds had initially enquired about United's Denis Irwin. Ferguson shifted negotiations onto the combustible Frenchman, who Leeds boss Howard Wilkinson was all too keen to get rid of. Cantona's first training session in Manchester started the revolution, as Schmeichel fondly recalled:

From that day, Manchester United's style of play changed. The arrival of Cantona suddenly made it clear to the coaching staff exactly how the team should play to be successful.

United's modern history can be split before and after Cantona. The commanding second striker lost just one league game in the 1992/93 campaign following his arrival in Manchester, floating between the lines to create an unrivalled 11 goals while scoring nine himself. Cantona won four Premier League titles during his five years at Old Trafford, only missing out in 1994/95 when he spent the second half of the campaign banned for launching a kung-fu kick at an abusive Crystal Palace fan. Had Cantona been on the club's books when they travelled to an oddly festive Bramall Lane in August, United may not have lost their first Premier League opener.

Information via the Premier League, The Guardian and The Mixer.