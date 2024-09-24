Manchester United have announced their plans for the redevelopment of Old Trafford, which could result in a new 100,000-seat stadium for Red Devils fans - who have long been advocating for a refurbishment of the current venue. From issues like leaky roofs to being overlooked as a venue for Euro 2028, the last few years have been challenging for the red half of Manchester.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ambitious plans for the site, intending to construct a new stadium on the land adjacent to Old Trafford. Mayor Andy Burnham has described this initiative as one of the "largest regeneration efforts ever", as the new INEOS-led hierarchy continue in their efforts to rediscover the club's sheen.

The refurbishment plans will also transform Man United's stadium into a complex similar to the one that has developed since Wembley Stadium underwent its renovation in 2007. In turn, the new lick of paint could make the venue an attractive one for the NFL and boxing, although its architects are reluctant to tailor the design to suit Gridiron as Tottenham have done with their new stadium.

AI Images Show The Future of Man United

The redevelopment can deliver £7.3 billion economic boost

The development is showcased in stunning new AI images, providing a glimpse into the near future for United fans. The project's cost is anticipated to be an astonishing £2 billion, with the surrounding area set to be transformed into a commercial hub known as Trafford Park, which could contribute an additional £7.3 billion annually to the UK economy.

Initial estimates from Oxford Economics indicate that the project will also generate 92,000 new jobs, provide over 17,000 new homes, and attract an additional 1.8 million visitors each year, helping to put Manchester United back on the map and among the biggest clubs in world football on and off the pitch.

Another image showed fans outside the stadium, opposite a park and close to a nearby gallery. The Holy Trinity statue of George Best, Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton is featured in the computer-generated image. Man United are preparing to set up a heritage focus group to make sure the historical elements of Old Trafford are preserved if they do knock it down.

The New Stadium Could Rival Wembley Stadium

Boxing is among one of the events tipped to be held at the newlook Old Trafford

A Daily Mail exclusive has also revealed Manchester United's plans to build a 'Wembley of the North' will extend to competing with the national stadium to stage boxing mega-fights in the future. A record post-war crowd of 96,000 packed into Wembley on Saturday night to see Anthony Joshua knocked out by Daniel Dubois in his latest sold-out appearance under the arch.

But United are confident that a new 100,000-seater stadium would be able to accommodate a record boxing crowd of 110,000, potentially turning Old Trafford into Britain’s big-fight capital. Manchester has a rich history in boxing, but Old Trafford has not hosted a fight since 1993, when Nigel Benn faced Chris Eubank in the second chapter of their rivalry.

While the MEN (now AO) Arena has seen some unforgettable nights - especially during Ricky Hatton's prime - its capacity is only 21,000, and the new Co-op Live venue holds just 23,500. A modernized Old Trafford would significantly surpass the size of both arenas, giving United a competitive advantage over Wembley as well.