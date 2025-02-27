Summary The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is approaching, featuring exciting matches and appearances.

Matches include two Elimination Chamber bouts, a tag team match, and an Unsanctioned Match.

One member of the WWE Universe has revealed a photo of the behind-the-scenes of Elimination Chamber's set-up.

WWE's second PLE of the year is just days away, and the excitement is beginning to reach boiling point. With two huge Chamber matches awaiting the WWE Universe, the in-ring return of Trish Stratus and a highly-anticipated Unsanctioned Match between Canada's own Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn results in a must-watch card. If the in-ring announcements weren't enough, fans in Toronto will also be blessed with an appearance from the Final Boss. A night of action that can't come soon enough, one lucky member of the WWE Universe has revealed a behind-the-scenes photo of 2025's Chamber set-up.

The WWE Universe know what they are getting with the Elimination Chamber. A brutal Steel Cage contraption that sees numerous WWE Superstars locked away until it's their time to enter, it has undergone a few aesthetic changes over the years. Notably, in 2017, the steel grates outside the ring changed to padding, and the circular pods changed to square. A look that still has the WWE Universe dissatisfied, the Chamber still remains fearsome, just a little less imposing. However, the WWE Universe still adores the event and will take any crumb of behind-the-scenes information they can get. Thanks to one fan on Reddit, a photo of the show being set up has revealed what fans can expect to see come Saturday night.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Set Up

The Steel Cage is already in place

As is the case with most WWE PLE's, the stage and set-up create intrigue. The WWE Universe has become accustomed to custom looks for certain shows, with WrestleMania being the most obvious example. For other shows, the fans know what they are going to get. Something that is the case for the Elimination Chamber, the WWE Universe knows to expect an impressive Steel Cage structure. However, that isn't to say that fans don't want to see exclusive photos of the event. One lucky fan has taken to Reddit to post a photo of the Rogers Centre getting ready for an exciting night of action.

"I work in the film industry, movies and series, never in live broadcast but a chance came up to be on the shooting crew for EC [Elimination Chamber]. This will be my view for the night".

Elimination Chamber 2025 Match Card

The matches have the WWE Universe excited

Credit: WWE

As was the case with the Royal Rumble, Triple H has created a match card that will feature two seismic titular matches alongside two regular matches. As six WWE Superstars prepare to get into the men's and women's Chamber, the potential outcomes hold massive WrestleMania implications, with fans fantasy booking numerous scenarios. Elsewhere, another chapter in the rivalry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be written, whilst Tiffany Stratton and the returning Trish Stratus take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Match Opponents Stipulation 1. John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Logan Paul vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins Elimination Chamber match for an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41 2. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 3. Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae Tag Team Match 4. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens Unsanctioned Match