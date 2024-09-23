When it comes to the WWE, there are not many athletes who transcend the sport and become household names. However, there are certainly exceptions to that with the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold etc. A more modern name to add to that list is John Cena, a man who has lit up the sport for over two decades, and has been a huge part of the childhoods of many 90s and 00s kids.

Like with all athletes, it gets to a time when they cannot perform at the same levels anymore, and with Cena's career pivoting towards Hollywood and acting in recent years, fans have been waiting for the inevitable sad news about his in-ring career.

Earlier this year, fans finally got the confirmed sad news, with Cena officially announcing that he would be retiring from in-ring action next year. However, the silver lining for fans is that he will not be ending his career with just one final bout, he is instead going on a huge farewell tour across the whole of 2025.

John Cena's Farewell Retirement Tour

The rumours are stating that Cena has planned 36 dates next year in which he will appear in action across the globe, giving fans from all corners of the world a final chance to see him in action. This has definitely put a positive spin on what was sad news for his fans, with speculation now surrounding who he will be fighting in those supposed 36 matches. Of course, there are obvious guesses you could make, looking at his long-term rivals like Randy Orton and CM Punk, but with so many options on the cards, there are sure to be some surprise opponents along the way.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: John Cena has wrestled in 2,296 matches in WWE as of 23/09/2024, winning 1,805 of them.

Logan Paul looks set to be one of Cena's final feuds

News spreading this week has stated that a certain YouTube star turned WWE Superstar may be one of the men in contention to fight Cena in his final year of action. That's right, Logan Paul is rumoured to be one man who could feud with the legend in his final year. WrestleVotes revealed on their Backstage Pass Patreon page last week that Cena vs Paul is a "near lock" to happen. They also claimed that both sides are “100% interested in that potential big-money match.”

This would be a huge moneymaker for both fighters and the WWE, combining their new younger audience garnered by Paul, alongside the legendary status of Cena. To be fair to Logan Paul as well, whether you like him or not, it would cap off an extremely impressive rise in the sport to face off against one of the faces of the company.

On a physical level, this would be a perfect match-up for both wrestlers. Despite the age of Cena, he is still in incredible shape and has never really relied on being a high-flyer or a Superstar who is known for wild stunts, meaning he can still hold his own in the ring. Paul would bring that explosiveness and ability to pull off more wild moves, making this battle really exciting, in theory.

John Cena's WWE Championships (as of 23/09/24) WWE Championship 13 times World Heavyweight Championship 3 times United States Championship 5 times WWE Tag Team Championship 2 times World Tag Team Championship 2 times

The rumours are likely to keep coming until Cena or the WWE confirm the full line-up and layout of his farewell tour, so for now, all fans can do is sit tight and look ahead to what is sure to be a very special year celebrating one of the greatest Superstars the world of WWE has ever produced.